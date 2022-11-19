A map showing the location of Sone's Asian American Cuisine 29 1st Ave NWView gallery

Sone's Asian American Cuisine 29 1st Ave NW

No reviews yet

29 1st Ave NW

Pelican Rapids, MN 56572

STARTERS

Breaded cauliflower

$9.00

Breaded mushrooms

$9.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

Fries topped with house made chili, nacho cheese, onions and jalepenos

CREAM CHEESE WONTONS

$6.00

GOUDA PICKLES

$10.00

Deep fried pickles in a eggroll wrap with Gouda cheese

HAM & CHEESE BALLS

$10.00

LOADED pork FRIES

$14.00

Pulled pork on a bed of handcut fries loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and bbq sauce snd ranch drizzled on too

NACHOS

$13.00

Loaded with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, served with salsa and sour cream

ONION RINGS

$9.00

PORK EGG ROLLS

$6.00

Hand rolled pork and vegetables and vermicelli, crispy eggrolls

Pork potstickers

$9.00

Pretzel knots with cheese sauce

$9.00

crab/shrimp wontons

$12.00

Loaded back nacho chZ sidewinders

$12.00

Cajun shrimp nachos

$16.00

Rueben eggroll s

$11.00

Cuban wontons

$11.00

Crab wontons

$10.00

Buff chick jalapeño wontons

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Rueben poppers

$12.00

Jalapeño poppers

$10.00

Df green beans

$10.00

Df pickle spears

$10.00

Mozz sticks

$10.00

Gouda Mac chz balls

$12.00

Chips and salsa

$7.00

Chips and chili chz dip

$10.00

HANDHELDS and KIDS MEALS

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cali

$13.00

Bacon cb

$13.00

Mac burger

$13.00

BBQ western

$14.00

Patty melt

$14.00

Rueben burger

$15.00

Jalapeño bacon

$14.00

Blue cheese bacon burger

$14.00

Mush swiss

$13.00

Crispy chicken

$12.00

Avocado chicken

$15.00

BBQ chic swiss

$13.00

Chicken philly

$15.00

Steak philly

$17.00

BBQ smoke sausage philly

$16.00

Blt

$12.00

Rueben

$12.00

Cuban

$12.00

Chic gyro

$15.00

Cajun chick gyro

$15.00

Original gyro

$15.00

BBQ rib basket

$16.00

Chic tender melt

$15.00

Turkey back swiss

$13.00

Pork banh mi

$15.00

Pho dip

$15.00

Sweet chili chic wrap

$14.00

Teriyaki shrimp wrap

$15.00

Fish sand

$15.00

K-hamb\ff

$7.00

K-chick strips\ff

$6.00

K-mini Corn dogs\ff

$6.00

K-Grilled cheese\ff

$6.00

K-pb&j\ff

$5.00

K- Mac and cheese/ff

$6.00

BASKETS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

WINGS

$13.00

BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$12.00

SALADS & SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$13.00

CHILI

$5.00

BUTTERED CORN

$2.00

JAMBALAYA

$6.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$2.00

COLE SLAW

$2.00

Extra sauces

$0.50

grilled or crispy chicken bac ranch salad

$13.00

side nacho cheese

$1.00

upcharge ff to chili

$3.00

upcharge ff to salad

$3.00

4oz pickles

$1.00

Handcut ff

$5.00

Sidewinders

$6.00

Waffle ff

$6.00

Potato for boil extra

$2.00

Cowboy beans

$4.00

Potato salad

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Corn bread

$4.00

Southwest BBQ chic salad

$5.00

Cajun dill salad

$6.00

Sauteed broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed mushrooms

$1.50

Sauteed onions

$1.00

Balsalmic steak salad

$17.00

Cobb salad

$16.00

Garden veg salad

$12.00

Upgrade waffle ff

$3.00

Upgrade curds

$4.00

Upgrade onion rings

$3.00

Up charge sidewinders

$3.00

Crinkle fries

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Up charge sweet potato fries

$4.00

ASIAN

BEEF & VEGGIE STIR FRY

$15.00

Crab shrimp lomein 1 eggroll

$16.00

Beef brocc teriyaki 1 eggroll

$15.00

Sweet chili chicken stirfry 1 eggroll

$14.00

Veg fr

$12.00

Add chicken

$3.00

Add pork

$3.00

Add beef

$4.00

Add shrimp

$4.00

Add crab

$4.00

Sweet and sour boneless chic stirfry

$14.00

Pork & shrimp stirfry

$16.00

Veggie lo mein 1 eggroll

$14.00

PHO

Steak short rib pho

$16.00

Combination photo

$20.00

Meatball pho

$13.00

Shrimp pho

$16.00

Steak pho

$16.00

Extra meat

$5.00

Chicken curry vermicelli soup

$16.00

SPECIALS

Df mini chicken tacos

$12.00

Jalapeño cheese curds

$12.00

NY cheesecake

$7.00

Chicken cordon blue bites

$12.00

Add strawberry topping

$1.00

Caramel apple cheesecake

$8.00

Beef eggrolls dozen

$20.00

Pork banh mi gyro with pork potstickers and cucumber salad

$17.00

Shrimp and crab fried rice and 2 crab wontons

$16.00

Brat with beans and chips

$10.00

Walleye sand with chips and cucumber salad

$17.00

Grilled cheese and chicken noodle soup

$10.00

Chicken noodle soup with Texas toast

$7.50

Cucumber salad

$5.00

BOILS and seafood

Shrimp boil

$27.00

Mussels boil

$24.00

Crawfish boil

$25.00

Extra shrimp for boil

$12.00

Extra mussels for boil

$10.00

Extra crawfish for boils

$11.00

Captains catch fish, shrimp, calamari, fries &slaw

$26.00

Surf and turf 10 oz with3 fantail baked potatoes, sauteed brocc and side salad

$27.00

8 fantail shrimp fries &slaw

$16.00

drinks

pink cream drink with palm seeds

$5.00

green cream drink with palm seeds

$5.00

roasted coconut with coconut bits

$5.00

coconut juice with coconut bits

$5.00

pomegranate nectar

$5.00

mango nectar

$5.00

lychee nectar

$5.00

green aloe

$5.00

soybean

$5.00

thai tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

29 1st Ave NW, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
