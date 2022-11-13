A map showing the location of Parkside Restaurant 231 Garibaldi Ave.View gallery

Popular Items

Burger
Chicken Fried Steak
Clam Chowder Bowl

Seafood

Fish and Chips (Basket)

$19.00

Fish and Chips (3 Piece)

$23.00

Calamari (App)

$16.00

Clam Strips (App)

$14.00

Albacore Fish N Chips

$20.00Out of stock

Razor Clam Basket

$29.00

Captain's Platter

$34.00

Coconut Shrimp (App)

$14.00

Clam Strips (Basket)

$17.00

Coconut Shrimp (Basket)

$17.00

Crab Cakes (App)

$19.00

Half Crab

$22.00Out of stock

Tempura Fish N Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Burgers

Burger

$13.00

Fish Burger

$17.00

Garden Burger

$15.00

Parkside Burger

$18.00

Hot Turkey

Hot Turkey

$16.00

Sandwiches

Parkside Club

$16.00

Pastrami Rueben

$15.00

Parkside Philly

$18.00

TBLTA

$15.00

Veggie

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Bread Bowl

$17.00

Caesar

$14.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Garlic toast 1 slice

$1.75

Garlic Toast 2 Slice

$2.75

Shrimp Louie

$20.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Soup Bread Bowl

$12.00

By Local Demand

Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Chicken and Chips

$15.00

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00Out of stock

Steaks

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.00

Rib Eye

$26.00

Prime Rib (Friday Only)

$30.00Out of stock

Sweets

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Shakes

$6.00

ala mode

$2.00

Cup of Ice Cream

$3.50

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$5.75

Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake

$7.00

Specials

Salmon Fish N Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Steamers

$17.00Out of stock

Prawn Cocktail

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Melt

$20.00

Prime Sand

$20.00Out of stock

Potato Skin With Chili

$1.50Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Lemon Butter Lingcod

$24.00Out of stock

Chinook Salmon Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

Crab Fettuccine

$28.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$18.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Sand

$12.00Out of stock

Chili

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy Pesto Fett

$25.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Mozz Stuffed Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Soup N Biscuit

$10.00Out of stock

Surf And Turf

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken With Pesto N Swiss Sand

$15.00Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$35.00Out of stock

Kids Menu Lunch & Dinner

K Mac & Cheese Garlic tst

$9.00

K Fish & Fries

$9.00

K Strip & Fries

$9.00

K Grill Cheese & Fries

$9.00Out of stock

K burg & Fries

$9.00

K drink

$2.00

Options

Split

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Choc Milk sm

$3.50

Hot Choc

$4.00

Thermos Lg

$14.00

Thermos Sm

$10.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

RedBull

$4.00

Milk sm

$3.00

Milk lg

$4.00

Choc Milk lg

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Small Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.50

Sides

Garlic Toast (1)

$2.00

Garlic Toast (2)

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Brown

$4.00Out of stock

Tots

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Loaded Baker

$5.00

TOGO CHARGE

Split Plate

$1.00

Sides

Loaded Baker

$5.00

Baker

$4.00

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 Garibaldi Ave., Garibaldi, OR 97118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

