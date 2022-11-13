Parkside Restaurant 231 Garibaldi Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
231 Garibaldi Ave., Garibaldi, OR 97118
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Alice's Country House - 17345 wilson river hwy.
No Reviews
17345 wilson river hwy. Tillamook, OR 97141
View restaurant