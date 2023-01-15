Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl Diver 1008 Gallatin Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1008 Gallatin Avenue

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Food

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Dumplings

$12.00

Tijuanna Fries

$12.00

Empanada

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Hawaiian Meatballs

$12.00

Veggie Lo Mein

$12.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Oaxaca Bowl

$14.00

Cubano

$16.00

Mini Gringo Tacos

$12.00

Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Tradional Tacos

$12.00

Hawaiian Big Mac

$16.00

Pupu Platter

$50.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Small Side Queso

$1.00

Large Side Queso

$3.00

N/A Bev

Mocktail

$10.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$5.00

Soda Refills

Merch

Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$5.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Mai Tai Glass

$20.00

High Ball Glass

$15.00

Tiki Mug

$40.00

Cabana Deposit

Small Cabana Deposit

$200.00

Big Caban Deposit

$300.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
We spent years traveling the lands of sugarcane and agave in search of exotic flavors and authentic recipes to share with you! Come relax on our patio, grab a cabana with some friends and enjoy a little escapism…you deserve it!

Website

Location

1008 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

