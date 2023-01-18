More Perreca's 31 N Jay St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Caprese Plate

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Meat & Cheese Platter

$16.00

Mushroom Fondu

$15.00

Mussels Valentino

$16.00

Triple Tomato Bruschetta

$15.00

Dinner Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Italian Tuna

$16.00

Nonna's Salad

$6.00

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$16.00

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chilean Sea Bass Puttanesca

$32.00

Eggplant Tallegio

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Pasta

Gnocchi Barase

$24.00

Lasagna

$22.00

Pappardelle Alla Pomodoro

$20.00

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Pescatore Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$23.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Dinner Sides

Marsala Mushrooms (Side)

$7.00

Meatballs (3) (Side)

$9.00

Pickled Vegetables (Side)

$4.00

Spaghetti Marinara (Side)

$7.00

Marinara Sauce (Side)

$2.00

Cocktails

Broadway Mule

$12.00

Classic Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Perfectly Peach Bellini

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Sour Apple Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Classic White Russian

$12.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon - House Wine

$7.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Josh

$10.00+

Chardonnay - Kendall Jackson

$10.00+

Chianti Dogg - Ruffino

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio - House Wine

$7.00+

Pinot Grigio - Ruffino Lumina

$8.00+

Pinot Noir - Hob Nob

$9.00+

Prosecco - Cupcake

$9.00+

Reisling - Chateau St. Michelle

$9.00+

Rosé - House Wine

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Kim Crawford

$11.00+

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Czechr'd Past

$7.00

Farmer's Daughter

$7.00

Nine Pin Hard Cider - Ginger

$7.00

Nine Pin Hard Cider - Original

$7.00

Ommegang Rare Vos

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$7.00

St. Pauli's Girl N.A.

$6.00

All Desserts

Bakery Cupcake

$7.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50

Coffee, Espresso, Tea

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee - DECAF

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Cold Beverages

Acqua Panna Still Water

$3.00+

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Italian Sparkling Fruit Beverages

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MORE Perreca’s Italian Kitchen serves authentic Italian meals reminiscent of any Italian Grandma’s kitchen. Using only the freshest ingredients, the best extra virgin olive oil we could find, and lots and lots of fresh garlic, everybody’s Italian when they eat at Perreca’s. Here at More Perreca’s – Schenectady you’ll experience delicious Italian cuisine. Try our mouth-watering dishes, such as classics Chicken Parmesan and Eggplant; seafood selections like Chilean Sea Bass Puttanesca, Diver Scallops, and Calamari and delectable desserts too — all carefully prepared with fresh ingredients! At More Perreca’s, our recipe for success is simple – Great food & care makes customers return every time.

Website

Location

31 N Jay St, Schenectady, NY 12305

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

