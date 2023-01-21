A map showing the location of Pho Coma 154 N BroadwayView gallery

Pho Coma

154 N Broadway

Green Bay, WI 54303

APPETIZERS

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$2.25+

Wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese, green onions, and imitation crab.

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$1.75+

Deep fried egg roll with bean thread noodles and vegetables. *Eggrolls only sold in sets of 2, 4, 6 or 12*

Fried Chicken Wings (8)

Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$9.50

Deep Fried drumettes and wingettes with homemade rub.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$7.00

Shredded papaya with tomatoes, lime, and crushed peanuts in homemade sauce. Choice of spiciness. *Has an acquired fish and crab taste**

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (8)

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (8)

$10.50

Deep fried shrimp seasoned with salt and pepper and garnished with jalapeños and onions.

Sesame Ball

Sesame Ball

$1.00

A crispy golden glutinous rice outer shell, filled with sweet mung beans, and covered in white sesame seeds.

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, mint, chicken, shrimp, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with rice paper.

ENTREES

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$9.50+

Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef, meatballs and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.

Pho Coma Combo

Pho Coma Combo

$12.50+

Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef, tendon, tripe, meatballs, imitation crab, shrimp, pork rinds and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.

Ox-tail Pho

Ox-tail Pho

$14.50

Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with oxtail, meatballs and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.25

Noodles stir-fried with green onions, beansprouts, carrots, eggs, and choice of meat. Topped with crushed peanuts and a slice of lime.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.25

White rice stir-fried with carrots, peas, green beans, garlic, eggs, and choice of meat. Dish is topped with green onions.

Noodle Salad

Noodle Salad

$9.50

Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, carrots, and choice of meat. Comes along with a fish based sauce.

Mama's Ramen

Mama’s Ramen

$9.99

Mama’s Ramen noodle served in tom yum based beef broth with shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, green onions, cilantro, and hardboiled egg.

Mama's Fried Ramen

Mama’s Fried Ramen

$9.99

Mama’s Ramen noodle stir-fried with tom yum base and green onions, carrots, cabbage, egg, and choice of meat.

Laab

Laab

$10.75

Beef or chicken with mint, basil, green onion, cilantro, and spices. Choice of spiciness and bitterness. *beef laab contains tripe*

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.50

Stir-fried with bamboo, mushroom, bell peppers, baby corn, onions, potatoes, Thai eggplant, long beans, and coconut red curry sauce.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

Oven baked pork belly with a side of rice.

Hmong Sausage

Hmong Sausage

Deep fried pork sausage with a side of rice.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

Chopped, battered, and fried chicken pieces coated with a sweet orange sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Chopped, battered, and fried chicken pieces coated with a sweet and sour sauce. Tossed with bell peppers and onions.

White Rice

White Rice

$4.00+
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00+

DESSERT

French Crepes

French Crepes

Thin-like pancake that contains your choice fruit with whipped cream and a hazelnut spread (Nutella).

HOT DRINKS

Ginger Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Green Tea

$2.25

Jasmine Tea

$2.25

COLD DRINKS

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coconut Drink

$4.00
Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$4.50
Soda

Soda

$1.50
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.00

Regular Lemonade

$5.00
Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$6.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00

Location

154 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303

Directions

