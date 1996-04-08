Pickle & Pig A Prohibition Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
We are an adventurous provisional food & spirits business. We delivery savory and exciting food & spirits, delivered with a sense of nostalgia. We love our team and our guests and through a fun and unique service and atmosphere will do whatever it takes to exceed their expectations.
Location
77 S Main St, Oxford, OH 45056
Gallery