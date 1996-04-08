Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pickle & Pig A Prohibition Eatery

77 S Main St

Oxford, OH 45056

Order Again

Popular Items

The Rooster & The Hen
The Turkey on the Farm
Lemon Ice Box Cake

Prologue

B. Potters Buffalo Breaded Pork Schnitzel

B. Potters Buffalo Breaded Pork Schnitzel

$14.00

Hand Breaded Pork Schnitzel + Library Buffalo Sauce+Buttermilk Bleu Cheese Dressing

The Gnome & The Mushroom

The Gnome & The Mushroom

$14.00

Italian Sausage+ Marscapone Cheese+ Shallots+ Mushrooms+ Parmesan Cheese + Panko Breading+ Library Sauce for dipping

The Fat Duck Fries

The Fat Duck Fries

$12.00

Rendered Duck Fat+ Library Parmesan Topping+ Chives+ Library Aoli

The Pickle & Pig

The Pickle & Pig

$11.00

Smoked Pork Belly Served with Spicy Pickles and a Bourbon Glaze Drizzle

The French Mistress Charcuterie

The French Mistress Charcuterie

$24.00

Chef selection of two dried cured meats, three gourmet cheeses, fruit, jam, or unique sauce/dip, crackers, crostini or bread.

The Roadrunner & the Rattlesnake Cheese Dip

The Roadrunner & the Rattlesnake Cheese Dip

$12.00

The Roadrunner & Rattlesnake Dip Cream cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico, and spices served with fried Pita wedges.

Interludes

Romaine Lettuce shredded, Cherry tomatoes, Sliced Julienne Swiss Cheese, Julienne Smoked Tazzo Ham, Green Olives, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Tossed in a Columbian Vinaigrette
Main Street Tomato Salad

Main Street Tomato Salad

$16.00

Tomatoes + Red Onion +Kalamata Olives + Feta+ Cucumber + Olive Oil + Balsamic Drizzle+ Seasonings

The Gorgon & The Berry Salad

The Gorgon & The Berry Salad

$16.00

Fresh Greens +Poppyseed Dressing+ Gorgonzola+ Cranberry+ Raspberries+Candied Pecans+ Brown Sugar Bacon

The Hot Caesar & The Hen Salad

The Hot Caesar & The Hen Salad

$16.00

Fresh Romaine + Baked Chicken + Library Caesar Dressing Sauteed in E.V.O.O.+ Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Columbian 1905

$16.00

Fresh Greens + Celery + Fresh Parsley + Walnuts + Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano+ Library Lemon Vinaigrette

Short Stories

The Bull & The Smoked Pig

$14.00

Halpern's Family Beef + Cheddar + Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Repeal Aoli

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse

$14.50

Halpern Family Beef + Muenster + Over Easy Egg + Clawson’s Bacon+ Greens+ Tomato + Red Onion + Library Aoli+ Wheat Bun

The Majestic Bison

The Majestic Bison

$16.00

W.V. Rine Farms Bison, bootlegger parmesan cheese spread, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions, Repeal aioli

The Mrs Daisy

The Mrs Daisy

$15.00

Halpern Family Beef, Bacon, Greens, Fried Green Tomato, Bourbon Onions, Pimento Cheese Spread

The Turkey on the Farm

The Turkey on the Farm

$14.50

Turkey Burger + Muenster + Prohibition sauce + Sliced Avacado+ Greens + Tomato + Bourbon Onions+ Wheat Bun

The Fishermans Catch

The Fishermans Catch

$15.00

Bootlegged Salmon Pattied, Sliced Avocado, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Prohibition Sauce

The Hidden Study

The Hidden Study

$15.00

Halpern Family Beef+ Bacon + Bacon Pepper Jam+ Havarti+ Horseradish Cream

The Rooster & The Hen

The Rooster & The Hen

$14.00

Traditional Southern Fried Chicken+ Hot Dry Rub+ Library Aoli+ Greens+ Prohibition Sauce

The Hound & The Hunt

The Hound & The Hunt

$16.00

Kelly Farms Venison + Muenster + Greens+ Tomato + Chipotle Ketchup

The Odyssey

The Odyssey

$13.50

Quinoa Patty+ Feta+ Tomato+ Kalamata Olives+ Greens+ Library Feta Vinaigrette+ Wheat Bun

The Bison Roam the Plain

The Bison Roam the Plain

$16.00

W.V. Rine Farms Bison, hand breaded onion ring, topped with Bootleggered buttermilk blue cheese dressing & prohibition buffalo sauce

Chapters

The Manhattan Strip

The Manhattan Strip

$45.00

12oz Angus NY Strip + Duck Fat Fries + Broccoli

The Sophisticated Bull

The Sophisticated Bull

$48.00

6oz Filet + Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes + Broccolini

The Return of Mr. Limpet

The Return of Mr. Limpet

$22.50

Seasoned Ocean Cod + Lemon Butter + Wild Rice + Broccolini

The Southern Gump

The Southern Gump

$20.00

Chili-Lime Cajun Shrimp + Green Chile Cheesy Grits + Andouille Sausage

The Seafares Journey

The Seafares Journey

$28.00

Bucatini Pasta + Shrimp + Sea Scallops + Little Net Clams + Spicy Arriabetta Marinara Sauce

The Red Light Chicken & Waffles

The Red Light Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Fresh made Belgium waffle, salted honey butter drizzle, sauteed and seasoned brussels sprouts, boneless Cajun breaded chicken thighs, and topped with a maple bourbon syrup.

The Angry Italian

The Angry Italian

$18.00

Tagliatelle pasta tossed in our own rich creamy arrabbiata sauce, sliced chicken breast and topped with shaved Parmigiana Reggiano, diced tomato & basil. 18.00

Turkey Drum Dinner

$22.00

Epilogue

The Crachet Family Pudding

The Crachet Family Pudding

$9.00

Library made bread pudding with a Bootleggered custard, served warm with a scoop of homemade vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with bourbon vanilla cream sauce.

Lemon Ice Box Cake

Lemon Ice Box Cake

$8.00

Prohibition Lemon Cream Pie with graham cracker crust, layers of lemon custard and whipped cream.

Ala Mode (Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream)

$1.25
The Untouchables

The Untouchables

$12.00

The Untouchables Four large strawberries drizzled with a deliciously rich, smooth, and silky mixture of milk & white chocolate.

Lil Bootleggers

The Munchkins

$6.00

The Chicken Littles

$6.00

The Saucy Pasty

$6.00

The Grilled Cheesy

$6.00

Supporting Characters

Prohibition Frites

$3.00

Duck Fat Frites SIDE

$5.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Bootlegger Onion Rings

$5.00

House Side Salad

$5.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Broccolini

$3.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Prohibition Slaw

$3.00

Bootleggered made slaw mixed with our very popular Prohibition Sauce, champagne vinegar and seasonings.

Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Bourbon Baked Beans

$4.00

Soup

Cup Potato

Cup Potato

$4.00Out of stock

This type of clam chowder is also known as “Boston” clam chowder and features a rich creamy base with potatoes, onions, celery and carrots. Garnished with parsley and a side of oyster crackers. A great add on would be bacon crumbles!

Bowl Potato Soup

Bowl Potato Soup

$7.00Out of stock

This type of clam chowder is also known as “Boston” clam chowder and features a rich creamy base with potatoes, onions, celery and carrots. Garnished with parsley and a side of oyster crackers. A great add on would be bacon crumbles!

Cup Red Pepper

$4.00

Bowl Red Pepper

$7.00

Banquet Service

Bartender Fee

$100.00

Dora Menu

Dora Smoked Manhattan

$15.50

Dora Boston Sour

$10.50

Dora Good Ole Fashion

$9.50

Dora Vogue

$13.50

Dora Bees Knees

$9.50

Dora Mary Pickford

$10.50

Dora Feminine Urge

$11.50

Dora Clara Bow

$13.50

Dora Bud Light

$5.00

Dora Miller Lite

$5.00

Dora Mich Ultra

$5.00

Dora Blue Moon

$5.50

Dora Rhinegeist Cheetah

$6.50

Dora Rinegeist Truth

$6.50

Dora Sam Adams Summer

$6.50

Dora Fretbooard IPA

$6.50

Dora Fretboard Seasonal

$6.50

Dora LeRime Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Dora Nobilio Sauv Blanc

$8.50

Dora Apaltaua Chardonnay

$9.50

Dora Apaltagua Pinot Noir

$10.50

Dora Ravel & Stitch Cab

$12.50

Dora Giggle Water

$9.50

Gift Set Giggle Water

Giggle Water Gift Basket

$40.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Bargs Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee Reg

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We are an adventurous provisional food & spirits business. We delivery savory and exciting food & spirits, delivered with a sense of nostalgia. We love our team and our guests and through a fun and unique service and atmosphere will do whatever it takes to exceed their expectations.

Website

Location

77 S Main St, Oxford, OH 45056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Pickle & Pig image
Pickle & Pig image
Pickle & Pig image

