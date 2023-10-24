Breakfast

Mini 2 pack
$6.00
Slice
$5.00
Scone
$3.25
Protein Power Bowl
$7.99
Pop Tart
$4.75
Pie Cups
$5.50
Muffin
$2.50
Morning Bun
$3.75
Mini
$6.50
HashSide
$4.00
Hashbrown
$1.35
Donuts
$1.25
Danish
$3.75
Cinnamon Bun
$4.25
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bagel
$4.00
Brownie
$2.99
Bread Loaf
$10.99
Bagel
$3.50
Biscuit
$3.75
Bagel Bombs
$2.50
The B.A.B.S
$9.25

(Big Ass Breakfast Sammie) fried egg, bacon, sausage, pork roll, hash brown, mixed cheese on your choice of bagel or sourdough

Spice It Up
$7.25

Bacon, fluffy eggs, avocado, whipped cream cheese, and a spicy sauce to bring it together

Holy BLT
$8.99

Two classics joined in one (Egg in a frame and B.L.T) Thick sliced bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayo, and a nestled egg cooked your way on your choice of bagel, sourdough, wheat berry.

Nutella Croissant
$8.50

Toasted Croissant smeared with Nutella dusted with powder sugar. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

Fall Oat Bowl
$8.25

Steel Cut and old fashioned oats soaked in oat milk, roasted apples, cinnamon cream swirl, pumpkin granola, topped with craisans and toasted pecans

Avocado Toast
$6.50

Classic- Avocado, Tomato, picked onion, over easy egg, everything bagel seasoning

Rise and Shine
$5.99

Fluffy eggs, mixed cheese, veggies or meat,(bacon, sausage, or pork roll) Extra Meat $2, Avocado $1.50, Extra Cheese $1.50, Veggies $1.50

Veggie Delight Wrap
$7.99

Fluffy eggs, spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms and feta cheese.

Mini 4 Pack
$12.00

Lunch

Roasted Turkey & Cranberry Sammie
$11.99
Autumn Salad
$12.99
Apple & Brie Sammie
$11.99
Chili Pot Pie
$11.99
Chicken Pot Pie
$12.99
Baked Macaroni
$37.00
Beef Stout Pot Pie
$14.99
Chicken Curry Pot Pie
$10.50
Cottage Pie
$11.25
Galette
$11.99
Grab&Go Pasta Salad
$3.50
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$4.99
Mini Chicken Pot Pie
$8.00
Soup
Uglies Chip
$1.50

Coffee Drinks

Iced Coffee
$3.75
Large Coffee
$2.75
Small Coffee
$2.50
Regular Latte
$4.00
Pumpkin Chai
$5.25
Pumpkin Spice Latte w/ Dulce de Leche Foam
$5.25
Lumberjack
$5.25
Nutella
$5.25

Gracefully Aged

Bagel
$1.00
Biscuit
$2.00
Cinnamon Bun
$2.00
Scone
$2.00

Retail

Whole bean coffee 10oz
$14.00
Bath Salts
$16.00
Body Scrub
$15.00
Cards
$4.50
Honey Regular
$13.00
Honey Chili or Lavender
$15.00
Lanyards/Keychain
$12.00
Lenka Granola Bar
$3.00
Monin Holiday Cheer Pack
$10.99
NutButter Pistachio
$5.99
NutButter
$7.99
Paintings
$15.00
Rae's Headbands
$14.00
Reusable Tote bags
$7.25
Shirts
$22.50
Shower Steamers
$7.00
Soap
$9.00
Philly Dilly Deli Pickles
$12.99
Zesty Sweet Garlic Pickles
$12.99
Everything Bagel Pickles
$15.00
Bloody Mary Mix
$22.00

Whole Pies

Whole Pie
$27.00
Strawberry Crumb
$30.00

Add ons

Almond milk
$1.00
Avocado
$0.50
Extra Dressing
$0.25
Extra Meat
Flavors
$0.50
Oat Milk
$1.00
Service fee
$0.50
Whipped Cream
$0.25

Beverages

Apple Juice
$2.25
Bottle Soda
$2.35
Bottled Poland Spring Water
$1.50
Chocolate Milk
$2.10
Evermore Cold Start
$4.00
Gatorade
$2.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.75
Natalie Juice
$3.50
Mini Natalie Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.25
Perrier Water
$2.10
Sparkling Water
$3.00
Smoothie
$6.00
Specialty Tea
$3.25
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Sanpellegrino
$2.75