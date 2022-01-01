Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Nick’s Roast Beef Woodhaven Rd.

1,206 Reviews

$$

4501 Woodhaven Rd

Philadelphia, PA 19154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$13.99

Brussel Sprouts

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Chips

$9.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Buffalo Chips

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.99

Crab Bites

$6.50

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Peppers

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Gravy Fries

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$5.99

Mini Tacos

$5.99

Mozzarella Triangles

$6.99

Mussels

$11.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Spicy Nachos

$6.50

Steak Tips

$8.99

Wings

$9.99

Butterfinger Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.50

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Soup/Salad/Sides

French Onion

$4.99

Soup Du Jour

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Spinach

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Mashed Gravy

$2.99

Side Caesar

$2.99

Side Garden

$2.99

Spackle

$0.75

SIDE FF

$2.99

Side Sauteed Carrots

$2.99Out of stock

Entrees

One Crabcake

$9.99

Two Crabcake

$16.99

Turkey Platter

$10.99

Pork Platter

$10.99

Beef Platter

$10.99

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Sandwiches (Phillys Favs)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Prime Rib

$10.99

Rachel

$9.50

Rajun Cajun

$8.99

Reuben

$9.50

Roast Beef Club

$9.50

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Turkey Club

$9.50

French Dip

$9.50

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Pork

$9.75

Roast Beef

$9.75

Looney

$9.99

Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Steak

$9.99

Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandiwch

$9.99

Kids

Kids Beef Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$4.99

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Steak Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Dessert

Bananas Foster

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

COLD BEVS

PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.75

ICED TEA 20 OZ

$3.10

LEMONADE

$2.75

CLUB SODA

$2.75

ORANGE SODA

$3.10

TONIC WATER

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

20 OZ BOTTLE

$3.50

MILK

$2.75

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.75

WATER BOTTLE

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.75

APPLE JUICE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

TOMATO JUICE

$2.75

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.75

HOT BEVS

REG COFFEE

$1.95

DECAF COFFEE

$1.95

HOT TEA

$1.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

FOOD SPECIALS

Blue Collar

$10.00

REAL AMERICAN

$12.99

TACO SPECIAL

$9.99

Display Merch

Hoodie

$35.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Cup

$2.00

Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4501 Woodhaven Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154

Directions

Gallery
Nick’s Roast Beef image
Nick’s Roast Beef image
Nick’s Roast Beef image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nick's Roast Beef - Cottman Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,102
2210 Cottman Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Chuck's BBQ - Chuckwagon
orange starNo Reviews
2 Pond St Bristol, PA 19007
View restaurantnext
Chuck's BBQ - Bristol
orange starNo Reviews
2 Pond St Bristol, PA 19007
View restaurantnext
The Union House - 19 East Union Street
orange starNo Reviews
19 E. Union St. Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
Palz Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1902 County Line Rd Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006
View restaurantnext
King's Corner
orange starNo Reviews
603 Summit Avenue Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston