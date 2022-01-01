King's Corner imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

King's Corner

review star

No reviews yet

603 Summit Avenue

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Order Again

Popular Items

Kings Wings
Fish and Chips
Build Your Own Burger (BYOB)

Appetizers

Garlic Parm Tots

$12.00

Tater tot sauce and fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, topped with green onions, served with ranch dressing

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with chopped grilled chicken, beer cheese, jalapeños, bacon, salsa, and sour cream

Dirty Chips

$13.00

Hand cut fries with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with beer cheese, & diced green onions

Roasted Brussels

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Lightly coated fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese, celery, carrots (can be made vegan style)

Mozzarella Logs

$13.00

3 large pieces of mozzarella served with spicy aioli sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$14.00

3 hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, bacon, cabbage, and cheese, served with spicy aioli

Dumplings

$13.00

Salmon Fries

$8.00

Sea Side Tacos

$11.00

Kings Wings

$15.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

3 types of house choice cheeses along with an assortment of crackers, cured meat, Kalamata olives, candied walnuts, cranberries, and honey

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated Parmesan cheese topped with Caesar dressing 

Meat & Greek

$17.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with chopped bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg, and tomatoes served with house dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Seared sesame encrusted sushi grade tuna served over romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, topped with wasabi & balsamic dressings

Soups

French Onion Soup

$9.00

House made onion soup, croutons, and melted blended cheese

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Tender chicken simmered with pasta, carrots, celery, onions, and a touch of thyme and garlic

Potato Leek

$10.00

King's Classics

Chicken and Chips

$16.00

3 pieces of fresh battered chicken tenders served with hand cut fries

Shrimp and Chips

$20.00

6 pieces of fresh battered jumbo shrimps served with hand cut fries

Fish and Chips

$20.00

2 large pieces of fresh battered cod served with hand cut fries

Shepherd’s Pie

$17.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Side

$7.00

Green beans

$6.00

Side of Plain Tots

$7.00

Couscous

$7.00

Side of Bacon (2)

$2.50

Burgers/Sammies

Build Your Own Burger (BYOB)

$12.00

King’s Dip

$17.00

Slow roasted brisket, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, served on a long roll with au jus on the side

Pulled Pork Sammie

$14.00

Heaping pile of BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw

Cold Turkey Sammie

$13.00

Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken topped with garlic aioli and pickles served on brioche bun

Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Homemade hummus with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers in a flower wrap

Chicken Salad Sammie

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Sammie

$17.00

Chicken Parm Sammie

$17.00

King’s Kids

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$11.00

Mini Chicken & Chips

$11.00

Corn Dogs (2) & Fries

$11.00

PB& J with Tots

$11.00

Entrees

Brisket Dinner

$19.00

Our house cooked brisket served over mashed potatoes and asparagus topped with house made gravy

Linguine Your Way

$11.00

Cubed chicken cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato-based sauce, tossed with linguine, served with a side of garlic bread

Parmigiana Entree

$17.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon steak served over mashed potatoes topped with lemon butter sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$20.00

Six jumbo shrimps stir-fried with peppers and onions tossed in Asian style sauce, served over jasmine rice, served with a side of steamed broccoli

All Day Brunch

Ultimate BLT

$13.00

5 pieces of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli and chipotle on Texas toast, served with tot hash

Eggs your Way

$9.00

3 eggs made your way, served with tot hash and toast

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Fried chicken topped with bourbon glaze served on a house made Belgium waffle

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

(3) flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, pico de galo, avocado, topped with chipotle ranch.

Waffle Sammie

$15.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Plain Waffle

$9.00

Desserts

Classic Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Tres Leche

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$5.00

Additional Condiments

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Carrots & Celery

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Pineapple Diablo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Directions

Gallery
King's Corner image

