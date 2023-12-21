- Home
No reviews yet
1219 East Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ 08203
Lunch
Burgers
- Hamburger$14.00
1/2 Pound Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Chips
- Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 Pound Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Chips
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 Pound Burger served on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or Chips
- "Brig" Burger$15.50
Blue Cheese, Red Onions and roasted Peppers on a Grilled Ciabatta
- Buffalo Bleu Burger$15.50
Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
- Bacon Avocado Burger$17.00
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocao, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Flatbreads
- Red, White & Blue Flatbread$13.00
From The Sea
- Sea Scallops$18.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Grilled Salmon$17.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Flounder$16.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Fish & Chips$15.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
- Fried Shrimp Platter$16.00
Served with Fries and Cole Slaw
Salads
Sandwiches
- Turkey Special - Cold$11.00
- Italian Hoagie$10.00
- Corned Beef Special - Cold$12.00
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Turkey Wrap$9.00
- Turkey Club Sandwich$11.50
- BLT Sandwich$8.00
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon$9.00
- Grilled Cheese Caprese$10.00
- Pork Roll and Cheese$9.25
- Roast Pork w/Provolone$12.00
Provolone, Hot Peppers and Pickles
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
- Tuna Wrap$12.50
Soups
Specialty Sandwiches
- Rachel - Turkey - Grilled$12.00
- Lobster Crab Cake$16.00
Lettuce & Tomatoes on a grilled Ciabatta Bread. Served with Chips & Coleslaw
- Crab Wrap$16.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers and Wasabi Mayo. Servced w/chips & pickles
- Grilled Chicken on Kaeser$11.00
Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Kaiser Roll. Served w/Chips & pickles
- Grilled Chicken w/Provolone$11.50
Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Kaiser Roll. Served w/Chips & pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Tortilla$11.00
Bleu Cheese,lettuce, tomoatoes & onions. Served w/ chips & pickles
- Crab Imperial$15.00
Served on a Toasted English Muffin with Lettuce, Tomatoes & swiss cheese.
- Crab Quesidilla$16.00
cheddar jack cheese, tomoatoes and scallions, topped w/Salsa
- Cheesesteak$13.00
Served w/ Chips and pickles
- Speciality Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers & provolone.
- Dens Special Cheesesteak$14.00
Fried Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers. Served w/Chips and pickles
- Pizza Cheesesteak$13.00
with fried onions on a Sub Roll. Served w/chips and pickles
- Grilled Sausage$12.00
Served with Chips and Pickles
- Reuben - Grilled$12.00
Served with Chips and Pickles
- Turkey Rachel - Grilled$12.00
Served with Chips and Pickles
- Turkey Focaccia BLT$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted pepper Mayo
Starters
Beverage
Beverages
Daily Specials
Breakfast Specials
Dinner Specials
Lunch Specials
Early Bird
Early Bird Special
- EB - Cheese Raviloi$11.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Francese$19.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Stir Fry$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Chicken Tortellini$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Crab Cake & Fried Shrimp$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Crab Cakes$20.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - To Go Charge per Item$2.00
- EB - Eggplant Parmesan$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Flounder$15.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Flounder Francese$17.00
- EB - Fried Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Fried Flounder, Shrimp & Scallops$20.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Salmon$20.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Sea Scallops$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
- EB - Shrimp & Calamari$17.00
Include choice of soup of the day or side salad, beverage and pudding
Dinner
Appetizers
- Roasted Peppers w/Garlic Bread$9.00
- Mussels in Marinara Sauce$10.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
- Buffalo Bites$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Buffalo Style Tenders$11.00
- Buffalo Wings$11.00
- Clams Casino$11.00
- Clams Casino / Shrimp Lejon$12.50
- Clams on the 1/2 Shell$8.00
- Fried Calamari$12.50
- Shrimp Lejon$12.50
- French Fried Lobster Tail$18.00
- Crab Imperial Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
- Crab Imperial Stuffed Clams$17.00
- Calamari Fra Diavalo$12.50
- Roasted Peppers$7.00
- Steamers$11.00
Burgers & Cheesesteaks
- Hamburger$15.00
Served w/choice of French Fries or Chips and pickles
- Cheeseburger$15.00
Served w/choice of French Fries or Chips and pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.50
Served w/choice of French Fries or Chips and pickles
- "Brig" Burger$16.50
Bleu Cheese, red onions and roasted peppers on a grilled ciabatta.
- Baffalo Blue Burger$16.25
Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
- Bacon Avocado Burger$18.00
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomotoes and onions
- Cheesesteak$14.00
Served w/chips and pickles
- Specialty Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers and provolone
- Den's Special Cheesesteak$15.00
Fried onions, Mushrooms and peppers
- Pizza Cheesesteak$15.00
Provolone Cheese and Tomato Sauce.
Italian
- Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Veal Parmesan$23.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Shrimp Parmesan$22.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Eggplant Parmesan$18.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Gnocchi$14.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Stuffed Shells$14.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Cheese Raviola and Meatballs$17.50
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Crab Ravioli$21.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Linquini$11.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Linquini & Clams$16.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Linquini & Mussels$15.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
- Chicken Tortellini$22.00
Served w/ bread and butter, plus choice of soup or salad
Meats & Poultry
- Grilled Pork Chop$21.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- NY Strip Steak$31.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Petite Filet Mignon$26.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Filet Oscar$31.00
Asparagus, crab meat and hollandaise sauce
- Filet with Crab Imperial$29.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Rack of Lamb$31.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Veal Oscar$31.00
Asparagus, crab meat and hollandaise sauce
- Two Grilled Chicken Breasts$19.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Grilled Chicken Southwest Style$20.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Pork Chops w/ Spinach & Provolone$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Chicken Francaise$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Honey Dipped Fried Chicken$17.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
Seafood
- Seafood Grill$34.00
Lobster Tail, shrimp & scallions in a garlic butter sauce over linquini
- Lobster Tail & Shrimp Scampi$27.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp Armando$24.00
Gulf Shrimp sauteed w/ artichokes, garlic, roasted red peppers & sun dried tomatoes over spinach fettucini
- Crab & Pasta$24.00
Maryland Crab Meat sauteed w/ roasred red pepper pesto over cappelini
- Shrimp & Chicken Stir Fry$24.00
Fresh Vegetables with House Made Teriyaki Sauce over Rice
- Veal & Crab$30.00
Garlic, spinach, artichokes & white wine over capellini
- Seafood Alfredo$25.00
Shrimp and sea scallops in a parmesan cream sauce with penne pasta and roasted peppers
- Seafood Tortellini$27.00
Gulf Shrimp & sea scallops in a creamy red sauce with garlic & herbs
- Broiled Sea Scallops$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Flounder$20.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Surf & Turf$35.00
Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail. Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Filet & French Fried Lobster$36.00
Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail. Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Crab Imperial Stuffed Shrimp$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Salmon Oscar$29.00
Asparagus, crab meat and hollandaise sauce
- Flounder Francese$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp Scampi & Filet$31.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Twin Broiled Lobster Tails$29.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Scallops Imperial$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Blackened Ahi Tuna$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Blackened Salmon$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Seafood Combo$25.00
Shrimp, scallops.flounder, crab, clams casino & shrimp Lejon
- Grilled Ahi Tuna$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Broiled Crab Imperial Flounder$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Catch of the Day$28.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Grilled Salmon with Spinach& Rstd Peppers over Pasta$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp, Scallops & Calamari Fra Diavolo$30.00
Tossed in a Spicy red sauce over linquini .Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Shrimp & Chicken Saute$24.00
Garlic,Spinach & Roasted Red Peppers served over linquini
- Greek Shrimp$25.00
Shrimp sauteed w/garlic, mushrooms, olives and spinach tossed w/linquini, sundries tomatoes and Feta cheese
Fried Seafood
- Fried Shrimp & Oysters$22.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Shrimp Platter$19.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Crab Cakes$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Flounder$20.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Sea Scallops$22.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Seafood Combo$27.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Oysters and Crab Cake
- Lobster Crab Cakes$24.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Twin Fried Lobster Tail$21.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Single Fried Lobster Tail$21.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Fried Shrimp and Crab Cake Combo$25.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
- Coconut Shrimp$23.00
Served w/bread & butter, soup or salad, and pasta or two side dishes
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Pirates Den combines the ultimate beach town experience with flavorful, fresh dishes. The Pirates Den is Brigantine’s Hidden Treasure at the North End.
1219 East Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203