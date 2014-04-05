Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Margherita
Woodfire Pretzels

Woodfired Pizza

3 Pigs

3 Pigs

$17.00

Tomato sauce/ 5050 Cheese/ house sausage/ Pepperoni/ Prosciutto

Arugula Prosciutto

Arugula Prosciutto

$17.00

Arugula/ Prosciutto/ Olive Oil/ Lemon dressing/ Fresh mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Pineapple BBQ Sauce/ Chicken/ Red Onion/ 5050 Cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Sauce/ Roasted chicken breast/ Blue cheese crumbles/ 5050 cheese/ Ranch dressing drizzle

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Hawaiian BBQ

$16.00

Pineapple BBQ, 5050 Cheese/ Sausage

Herbivorous

Herbivorous

$16.00

Tomato sauce/ Banana peppers/ Red onion/ Basil/ Garlic/ Mushroom/ 5050 Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Smoked gouda sauce/ cavatappi/ 5050 Cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce/ Fresh mozzarella/ Basil/ Garlic

OG Pizza

OG Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce/ 5050 Cheese

Pepperoni Ricotta

Pepperoni Ricotta

$17.00

Pepperoni/ Ricotta/ Garlic/ 5050 Cheese/

Smoked Cheese

Smoked Cheese

$16.00

Smoked gouda sauce/ 5050 Cheese/ Fresh japapenos/ Bacon

Sweet & Spicy

Sweet & Spicy

$16.00

Tomato sauce/ 5050 Cheese/ Pepperoni/Red pepper flake/ Local honey drizzle

PIZZA KIT

$26.99

Carne Asada Pizza

$20.00

Other Than Pizza

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Pizza pita/ Bell Peppers/ Cucumbers

Woodfire Pretzels

Woodfire Pretzels

$12.00

6 Piece pretzel points/ Pesto dip/ Local Honey/ Smoked gouda sauce/ Pimento dip

Cold Pimento Dip

Cold Pimento Dip

$9.00

Pizza pita/ cucumbers

Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

Grinders & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken/ Romaine/ Buffalo sauce, Red onion, Bleu cheese, Ranch wrapped in a tortilla

Ceasar Wrap

Ceasar Wrap

$8.00

Romaine/ Caesar dressing/ Ground Parmesan/ Tomatoes wrapped in tortilla. DOES NOT INCLUDE CHICKEN MUST ADD

Fat Chef

Fat Chef

$12.00

Pepperoni/ House Sausage/ Ricotta/ Jalapenos/ Red Onion/ Arugula/ Tomato sauce/ 5050 Cheese

Fire Roasted Caprese

Fire Roasted Caprese

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella/ Pesto/ Balsamic Glace/ Tomato/ Arugula/ Lemon dressing on french bread

Goomba

Goomba

$12.00

Pepperoni/ Prosciutto/ Banana peppers/ fresh mozzarella/ Shredded Lettuce/ Spicy Italian Vinagrette

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.00

Hummus/ Bell pepper/ Cucumber/ Arugula/ Lemon Dressing/ Spinach Wrap

Salads

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine/ Croutons/ Ground Parmesan/ Caesar Dressing

Chopped Wedge

Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Romaine/ Bacon/ Bleu Cheese/ Red Onion/ Tomato/ Mushroom/ Crouton/ Ranch Dressing

Arugula Fennel

$12.00

Arugula/ Fennel/ Prosciutto/ Ground Parmesan/ Pinenuts/ Lemon Dressing

Mixed Green

$11.00

Arugula/ Romaine/ Cucumber/ Tomato/ Goat cheese/ Red onion/ Balsamic Vinagrette

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.99

Large Chocolate Chip Ricotta Canolli

Pumpkin Chocolatechip Cannoli

$3.99Out of stock

2 Cannolis

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Beverages

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso, black

San Pellegrino 16.9oz

San Pellegrino 16.9oz

$3.79

sparkling water

Honest Tea Lemon Tea

Honest Tea Lemon Tea

$3.29
Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.25
Honest Kids Fruit Punch

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Shirts

Pizza 750 Tee

$15.00

Pizza 750 Dad Hats

$25.00

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Sauces

2oz Ranch

$1.75

4oz Ranch

$3.00

Lemon Dressing 2oz

$1.75

2oz Honey

$1.75

2oz Gouda Cheese Sauce

$3.00

2oz Pimento Dip

$3.00

2oz Pesto

$3.00

2oz Caesar Dressing

$1.75

Quart Italian Dressing

$15.00

2oz Balsamc Dressing

2oz Spicy Italian

$1.75

2oz Pizza Sauce

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at PIzza 750 our directives are simple, to deliver fast and consistent service without sacrificing on quality. With fresh ingredients we make all our doughs, sauces, dressings and our house sausage blend from scratch as we strive to give our best to you and your family from our woodfire kitchen.

Location

501 Willow Boulevard, Willow Springs, IL 60480

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

