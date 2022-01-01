Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Slinging Pizza Since 1981
Location
1506 W Lindsey St, Norman, OK 73069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave - Eastern Ave
No Reviews
111 North Eastern Avenue Moore, OK 73160
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Norman
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant2 - 1424 W Lindsey St
4.8 • 413
1424 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurant