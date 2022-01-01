Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken

Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle

No reviews yet

1506 W Lindsey St

Norman, OK 73069

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza - Large
Build Your Own Pizza - Small
Cheesy Bread

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza - Small

$8.25

Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**

Build Your Own Pizza - Large

$11.25

Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**

Small

Small Sampler

$12.25

**Any sauces added in Specialty Pizzas goes ON the pizza** Please see Sauces & Extras for sides of dipping sauce! :)

Small Meat Shuttle

$12.25

Small Farm Shuttle

$12.25

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Small Gyros Shuttle

$12.25

Small Cream Cheese Chicken

$12.25

Small Broccoli Shuttle

$12.25

Small Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch

$12.25

Small BBQ Chicken

$12.25

Small Super Shuttle

$12.25

Small Express Shuttle

$12.25

Small Butter Garlic Chicken

$12.25

Small Chicken Parmesan

$12.25

Small Buffalo Chicken

$12.25

Small Chicken Alfredo

$12.25

Large

Large Sampler

$17.25

**Any sauces added in Specialty Pizzas go ON the pizza** Please see Sauces & Extras for sides of dipping sauce! :)

Large Meat Shuttle

$17.25

Large Farm Shuttle

$17.25

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.25

Large Gyros Shuttle

$17.25

Large Cream Cheese Chicken

$17.25

Large Broccoli Shuttle

$17.25

Large Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch

$17.25

Large BBQ Chicken

$17.25

Large Super Shuttle

$17.25

Large Express Shuttle

$17.25

Large Butter Garlic Chicken

$17.25

Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$17.25

Large Buffalo Chicken

$17.25

Large Chicken Alfredo

$17.25

Pockets

Hot Mozzarella Pocket

$7.75

A pint-sized mozzarella calzone covered with garlic sauce and parmesan cheese served with dipping sauce on the side

Subs

Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Sub

$7.75

The famed TBS, with thinly sliced hickory smoked turkey breast, bacon, melted Swiss, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, and salt & pepper

Herby Sub

$7.75

Thinly sliced roast beef, melted Swiss cheese with mayo, fresh mushrooms, onions & green peppers

Meatball Sub

$7.75

Delicious meatballs in spaghetti sauce, covered with melted provolone cheese

Gyro Sub

$7.75

Gyro meat covered in melted cheddar. Lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce served on the side

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.75

Chicken strips in spaghetti sauce covered with melted provolone & grated parmesan cheese

BBQ Sub

$7.75

Choose your meat! Covered in BBQ sauce, smothered with melted cheddar & onions

Italian Sub

$7.75

Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, grated parmesan, freshly sliced lettuce, onions, tomatoes & Italian seasoning - served cold

Cold Turkey, Ham, or Roast Beef Sub

$7.75

Choose your meat! Thinly sliced meat, mayo, provolone, freshly sliced lettuce, onions, tomatoes & Italian seasoning - served cold

Cheese Sub

$7.75

Cheddar, provalone and swiss, with mayo, freshly sliced lettuce, onions, tomatoes & Italian seasoning - served cold

Veggie Sub

$7.75

Your choice of cheddar, provalone or swiss. Comes with mayo,green peppers,mushrooms, black olives, freshly sliced lettuce, onions, tomatoes & Italian seasoning - served cold

BLT Sub

$7.75

A classic BLT. Comes with freshly sliced lettuce, onions, & tomatoes - served hot

Chicken Provolone Sub

$7.75

Chicken with melted provalone, mayo, freshly sliced lettuce, onions, & tomatoes - served hot

Ham, Bacon, and Swiss Sub

$7.75

The famed TBS, with thinly sliced hickory smoked turkey breast, bacon, melted Swiss, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, and salt & pepper

Turkey Ham & Swiss

$7.75

Pita Wraps

$3.75

A sandwich wrap with pita bread. Perfect for a snack.

Sides

Cheesy Bread

$8.75

A Shuttle favorite - thick dough smoothered in mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Large order of garlic flat bread

Garlic Fingers

$4.25

Puffy, bite sized pieces of garlic bread perfect for dipping

Wings

Roasted, fat, wings smothered in a sauce of your choice, or plain

Boneless Wings

Breaded chicken smothered in a sauce of your choice, or plain.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Traditional salad mix with romaine, carrots, and cabbage served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, crackers, and a side of dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, garlic croutons, served with as side of dressing

Spaghetti

$7.75

Go for a classic pasta, or load it up!

Boomer Shroomers

$5.25

Fresh mushrooms cooked in butter and parmesan

Spuds Supreme

$8.75

Seasoned potato wedges cooked with chili, bacon, onions, jalapenos, cheddar & mozzarella

Spuds

$4.25

Seasoned potato wedges served with ketchup

Frito Chili Pie

$5.75

A taste of childhood concession stands. Frito chips cooked with chili, mozzarella & cheddar. Simply delightful.

Chicken Alfredo

$8.75

Go for a classic pasta, or load it up!

Desserts

Cinnamon Fingers

$4.25

Doughy bite sized pieces cooked in butter, coated with cinnamon and sugar. Add a cup of frosting to make it even better!

Brownie

$1.00

Made fresh in store daily

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Made fresh in store daily

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.00

From La Baguette Bakery

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$2.00

From La Baguette Bakery

Carrot Cake

$2.00

From La Baguette Bakery

Frosty Fingers

$8.75

Cooked bread covered with butter, cut into sticks and covered with your choice of frosting.

Drinks

16 oz Fountain Drink

2 Liter

Extras

Sauce on the Side

Extras - Side of Veggies

Extras - Side of Meat

Extras - Forks and Napkins

Chips

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

Parm & Pep

BTS

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Slinging Pizza Since 1981

Location

1506 W Lindsey St, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

Gallery
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle image
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle image
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle image

