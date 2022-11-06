- Home
- New York
- Vietnamese
- PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant
PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant
No reviews yet
210 West 94th Street
Manhattan, NY 10025
Popular Items
Appetizer
Crispy Spring Rolls
chicken sausages, carrots , glass noodles and cabbages serve with nuoc cham sauce
Edamame
Gluten Free Steamed organic edamame with sea salt
Vegetable Dumplings
Sweet peas, carrots, spinach, cabbages and tofu bits served with sweet soy vinaigrette sauce
Chicken Wings
deep fried chicken wings, caramelized with Chef Special’s herb blend sauce, fried garlic and cucumbers.
Curry Puff
sweet potatoes, onions, edamame, corn and snow peas with curry powder filling in puff pastry. Vegan
Plum Platters
2 chicken spring rolls, 2 vegetables curry puff, 3 vegetables steam dumplings and a portion of steamed organic edamame with sea salt. Served with nuc charm and sweet soy vinaigrette
PLUM Salad
seasonal mix greens, mints, plum tomatoes, cucumbers, beansprouts, pickled carrots, onions chips, sunflower seeds with spicy lime dressing. Gluten free
Chive Pancake
fried vegetarian chive pancake served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce. Vegan
Kimchi Fries
French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickles cabbage
Fish cake
Deep fried minced fish patties with herbs and curry paste served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Entrees
Duck Curry
Crispy roasted duck confit in spicy creamy coconut curry with baby bokchoy, lychee and grape tomatoes served with fragrance jasmine rice and cilantro
Ginger Salmon
grilled 6 oz. Atlantic salmon with fresh ginger, scallions sauce and sautéed baby bok choy served with a side of white rice
Panang Curry Rice
White meat chicken breast slowed cooked in creamy coconut milk and spicy Panang curry paste served with jasmine rice and sunny side up egg. Gluten-free
Shaken Steak and Rice
sauteed cubed steak, sunny side up eggs, onions, scallions and cilantro served with white rice
Bun: Grilled chicken breast
cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing With grilled lemongrass chicken breast
Bun: Grilled beef
cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing With grilled marinated sliced beef
Bun: Seasoned tofu
cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing With seasoned tofu
Bun: Grilled Atlantic Salmon
cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing
What' s a Bun?
cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing Topped with grilled chicken, , chicken spring rolls and sunny side up egg
Bun: Fish cake
Spicy fish cakes in cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing
Pho: Super bowl
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
Pho: Steak and Brisket
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
Pho: Chicken
noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With sliced chicken breast. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce
Pho: Vegan
noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With baby bokchoy and fresh shiitake mushroom. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce. Vegan
Pho: Spicy Duck
Crispy roast duck confit, thin rice noodle soup in homemade spicy chili garlic broth, scallions, onion, beansprouts, jalapenos, and lime wedge.
Banh Mi: Grilled chicken
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.
Banh Mi: Grilled beef
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.
Banh Mi: seasoned tofu
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.
Banh mi: Onion omelette
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise. Add fried egg 2
Bahn Mi Salmon
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise.
Chicken Curry banh mi
Sides
Sauteed Bokchoy
with ginger scallion soy sauce
Sauteed Beanspouts and scallions
with garlic soy sauce
Steam Mix vegetables
Bokchoy, beansprouts, shitake
Fried Egg
Steam noodles
Thin rice noodles
Steam Chicken
Baguette Toast
Side Kimchi
Rice
Beef Broth
Vegan Broth
Chicken Broth
Chilli Bomb
Garlic fried rice*VG
Onion Omelet
Dessert
Beverages
Vietnamese ice coffee
sweet Cafe du Monde dark roast
Thai ice tea
sweet ceylon orange tea with milk
Lychee soda
Sweet and refreshing lychee with sparkling water. Served with lychee fruit
Coconut Juice
sweet coconut juice with young coconut meat
Sarotoga Still
Saratoga Sparkling
Coke
Sprite
Diet coke
Ginger ale
Pineapple juice
Cranberries juice
Seltzer water
Honey Ice Tea
Unsweetened ice tea
Singha
A lager with crisp, clean, snappy, and thirst-quenching. Actually quite dry. ABV 5%
Taiwan Beer
Taiwan Beer is an amber lager beer with a distinct taste produced by the addition of locally produced ponlai rice ("Formosa rice" 蓬萊米) during the fermentation process. Like all large-market beers, the original Taiwan Beer brew is filtered and pasteurized. ABV 5%
Echigo IPA
A citrusy and light IPA that clocks in at 55 IBU. Crisp, sessionable, and perfect to accompany a meal. The nose of grapefruit and orange. Pair well with any deep fried. ABV 5.5%
Laos Dark
Strong pilsner. Brewed with high-quality black malt from Germany, Beerlao Dark is the first premium local beer. ABV 6.5%
Orion Premium75
Premium Pilsner from Japan contains notes of the faint aroma of citrus. Well-balanced in malt and hops tastes, deep, rich, bitter. Pairs well with our salmon and bun. ABV 5.0%
PLUMfect* Day
plum wine, prosecco
Saigon Sunrise
sake, ginger, lemongrass, bird’s eye chili
Hanoi Hap
sake, pineapple, mints, sugar
In love in Hue
nigori, lychee, lime
Mekong Cruise
sake, cranberries, pineapple, lime
Lost in Hoi An
sake with cranberries and lime
Dalat Fog
House White
curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers
Sauvignon Blanc
Southern Lines Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand
House Red
curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers
Malbec
Cepas De Familia Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
Plum Wine
Takara Kinsen
Prosecco
Isota Manzoni Prosecco Doc Veneto, Italy
Rose
Vignoble Francois Boyer *Vegan *Organic Rose Rhone, France
Junmai Panda
Nigori cup
House sake -Junmai
House sake -Nigori
House White (BTL)
curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers call 646.884.4289
House Red (BTL)
curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers call 646.884.4289
Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)
Southern Lines Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand
Malbec (BTL)
Cepas De Familia Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
Prosecco (BTL)
Isota Manzoni Prosecco Doc Veneto, Italy
Rose (BTL)
Vignoble Francois Boyer *Vegan *Organic Rose Rhone, France
Plum Wine (BTL)
Corkage Fee
Hakushika Plum Sake
Sweet white wine infused with plum extract from Japan. 300 ml Bottle Pair well with our steak and all grilled dishes. ABV 12.7%
Nigori Sake
Shochiku Bai Silky Nigori (375 ml)*VG *GF Unfiltered sake, Japan Sulfate free, Kosher certified
Organic Nama Sake
Organic Nama Sake (300 ml)*VG *GF ABV 15% Junmai, Japan
Appetizer
Crispy Spring Rolls (12pcs)
chicken sausages, carrots ,taro, glass noodles and cabbages serve with nuoc cham sauce
Edamame*VG
steamed organic edamame with Himalayan sea salt
Curry Puff*VG (10 pcs)
sweet potatoes, onions, edamame, corn and snow peas with curry powder filling in puff pastry
Chicken wings (12 pcs)
deep-fried chicken wings, caramelized with Chef Special’s herb blend sauce, fried onion, and cucumbers.
PLUM Salad*GF (serve 5)
seasonal mix greens, mints leaves, cucumbers, pickled carrots, onions chips, and sunflower seeds with spicy lime dressing Add chicken or beef for $30 Add salmon for $50
Kimchi Fries*VG (serve 5)
French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickled cabbage
Chive pancake*VG (12 pcs)
fried vegetarian chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce.
Main
Duck Curry (serve 5)
Crispy roast duck confit, lychees, and grape tomatoes in spicy coconut curry sauce served with steamed fragrance jasmine rice and cilantro. Gluten free
Ginger Salmon (serve 5)
grilled 6 oz Atlantic salmon with fresh ginger, scallions sauce, and sauteed baby bok choy served with a side of white rice
Chicken Curry (serve 5)
White meat chicken breast slowed cooked in creamy coconut milk and spicy Panang curry paste served with jasmine rice and sunny side up egg. Gluten-free
Banh Mi Chicken (serve 5)
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap
Banh Mi Beef (serve 5)
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap
Banh Mi Fried tofu*VG (serve 5)
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Substitute to soy vinaigrette sauce for vegan options available as per your request Individual wrap
Banh Mi onion omelet (serve 5)
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap
Banh Mi Salmon (serve 5)
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap
Banh Mi Mix platter (serve 5)
Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Will come one chicken, one beef, one tofu, one onion omelet and one salmon Individual wrap
Pho: Super bowl (serve 5)
Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Individual Wrap Super Bowl combo of rare beef eye round, smoked brisket, and grilled steak
Pho: Steak and Brisket (serve 5)
Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Individual Wrap rare beef eye round and smoked brisket
Pho: Chicken (serve 5)
Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered chicken broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Chicken breast Individual Wrap
Pho: Vegan (serve 5)
Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered vegetable broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Baby bok choy and shiitake mushroom Individual Wrap
Bun: chicken (serve 5)
BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request
Bun: beef (serve 5)
BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request
Bun: salmon (serve 5)
BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request
Bun: tofu (serve 5)
BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request
Bun: Mix platter (serve 5)
BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request Come with 2 salmon, one Beef, one chicken and one tofu
Dessert
Drinks
Vietnamese Ice Coffee (serve 5)
Thai ice Tea (serve 5)
Lychee soda (serve 5)
Mix of soda cans (6 cans)
Unsweetened Ice tea (serve 5)
Saratoga Still (serve 5 )
Saratoga Sparkling (serve 5)
Cranberries Juice (serve 5)
Pineapple Juice (serve 5)
Coconut Juice (serve 5)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Enjoy and Thanks for coming !
