Vietnamese
Mediterranean

PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

210 West 94th Street

Manhattan, NY 10025

Popular Items

Pho: Steak and Brisket
Pho: Chicken
Pho: Vegan

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$9.00

chicken sausages, carrots , glass noodles and cabbages serve with nuoc cham sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Gluten Free Steamed organic edamame with sea salt

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$9.00

Sweet peas, carrots, spinach, cabbages and tofu bits served with sweet soy vinaigrette sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00

deep fried chicken wings, caramelized with Chef Special’s herb blend sauce, fried garlic and cucumbers.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.00

sweet potatoes, onions, edamame, corn and snow peas with curry powder filling in puff pastry. Vegan

Plum Platters

Plum Platters

$17.00

2 chicken spring rolls, 2 vegetables curry puff, 3 vegetables steam dumplings and a portion of steamed organic edamame with sea salt. Served with nuc charm and sweet soy vinaigrette

PLUM Salad

PLUM Salad

$11.00

seasonal mix greens, mints, plum tomatoes, cucumbers, beansprouts, pickled carrots, onions chips, sunflower seeds with spicy lime dressing. Gluten free

Chive Pancake

Chive Pancake

$9.00

fried vegetarian chive pancake served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce. Vegan

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$9.00

French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickles cabbage

Fish cake

$9.00

Deep fried minced fish patties with herbs and curry paste served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Entrees

Duck Curry

Duck Curry

$25.00

Crispy roasted duck confit in spicy creamy coconut curry with baby bokchoy, lychee and grape tomatoes served with fragrance jasmine rice and cilantro

Ginger Salmon

Ginger Salmon

$23.00

grilled 6 oz. Atlantic salmon with fresh ginger, scallions sauce and sautéed baby bok choy served with a side of white rice

Panang Curry Rice

Panang Curry Rice

$18.00

White meat chicken breast slowed cooked in creamy coconut milk and spicy Panang curry paste served with jasmine rice and sunny side up egg. Gluten-free

Shaken Steak and Rice

Shaken Steak and Rice

$23.00

sauteed cubed steak, sunny side up eggs, onions, scallions and cilantro served with white rice

Bun: Grilled chicken breast

Bun: Grilled chicken breast

$16.00

cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing With grilled lemongrass chicken breast

Bun: Grilled beef

Bun: Grilled beef

$16.00

cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing With grilled marinated sliced beef

Bun: Seasoned tofu

Bun: Seasoned tofu

$14.00

cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, green onion, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing With seasoned tofu

Bun: Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Bun: Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing

What' s a Bun?

What' s a Bun?

$19.00

cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing Topped with grilled chicken, , chicken spring rolls and sunny side up egg

Bun: Fish cake

$18.00

Spicy fish cakes in cold vermicelli noodle served with mix green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, beansprouts, fried shallot, sunflower seeds and nuoc cham dressing

Pho: Super bowl

Pho: Super bowl

$18.00

noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.

Pho: Steak and Brisket

Pho: Steak and Brisket

$16.00

noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.

Pho: Chicken

Pho: Chicken

$15.00

noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With sliced chicken breast. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce

Pho: Vegan

Pho: Vegan

$14.00

noodle soup in homemade broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge. With baby bokchoy and fresh shiitake mushroom. Gluten free with no hoisin sauce. Vegan

Pho: Spicy Duck

Pho: Spicy Duck

$25.00

Crispy roast duck confit, thin rice noodle soup in homemade spicy chili garlic broth, scallions, onion, beansprouts, jalapenos, and lime wedge.

Banh Mi: Grilled chicken

Banh Mi: Grilled chicken

$14.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.

Banh Mi: Grilled beef

Banh Mi: Grilled beef

$14.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.

Banh Mi: seasoned tofu

Banh Mi: seasoned tofu

$12.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise.

Banh mi: Onion omelette

Banh mi: Onion omelette

$12.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and spicy mayonnaise. Add fried egg 2

Bahn Mi Salmon

Bahn Mi Salmon

$19.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise.

Chicken Curry banh mi

$16.00

Sides

Sauteed Bokchoy

Sauteed Bokchoy

$7.00

with ginger scallion soy sauce

Sauteed Beanspouts and scallions

$7.00

with garlic soy sauce

Steam Mix vegetables

$5.00

Bokchoy, beansprouts, shitake

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steam noodles

$3.00

Thin rice noodles

Steam Chicken

$5.00

Baguette Toast

$4.00

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Beef Broth

$5.00

Vegan Broth

$5.00

Chicken Broth

$5.00

Chilli Bomb

$2.00

Garlic fried rice*VG

$7.00

Onion Omelet

$7.00

Dessert

Halong pearl

$7.00

Taro pearl in coconut cream serve warm

Mochi Ice cream

$8.00

Come with 1 coconut, 1 mango, and 1 green tea flavor. Gluten-free

Muine sunset

$7.00

Herbal glass jelly with unbleached brown sugar cane syrup with ice cubes

Beverages

Vietnamese ice coffee

Vietnamese ice coffee

$5.00

sweet Cafe du Monde dark roast

Thai ice tea

$5.00

sweet ceylon orange tea with milk

Lychee soda

Lychee soda

$5.00

Sweet and refreshing lychee with sparkling water. Served with lychee fruit

Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$5.00

sweet coconut juice with young coconut meat

Sarotoga Still

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00
Pineapple juice

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Cranberries juice

$5.00

Seltzer water

$3.00

Honey Ice Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened ice tea

$4.00
Singha

Singha

$5.00

A lager with crisp, clean, snappy, and thirst-quenching. Actually quite dry. ABV 5%

Taiwan Beer

Taiwan Beer

$5.00

Taiwan Beer is an amber lager beer with a distinct taste produced by the addition of locally produced ponlai rice ("Formosa rice" 蓬萊米) during the fermentation process. Like all large-market beers, the original Taiwan Beer brew is filtered and pasteurized. ABV 5%

Echigo IPA

Echigo IPA

$5.00

A citrusy and light IPA that clocks in at 55 IBU. Crisp, sessionable, and perfect to accompany a meal. The nose of grapefruit and orange. Pair well with any deep fried. ABV 5.5%

Laos Dark

Laos Dark

$5.00

Strong pilsner. Brewed with high-quality black malt from Germany, Beerlao Dark is the first premium local beer. ABV 6.5%

Orion Premium75

Orion Premium75

$5.00

Premium Pilsner from Japan contains notes of the faint aroma of citrus. Well-balanced in malt and hops tastes, deep, rich, bitter. Pairs well with our salmon and bun. ABV 5.0%

PLUMfect* Day

$10.00

plum wine, prosecco

Saigon Sunrise

$10.00

sake, ginger, lemongrass, bird’s eye chili

Hanoi Hap

$10.00

sake, pineapple, mints, sugar

In love in Hue

$10.00

nigori, lychee, lime

Mekong Cruise

$10.00

sake, cranberries, pineapple, lime

Lost in Hoi An

$10.00

sake with cranberries and lime

Dalat Fog

$10.00

House White

$7.00

curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Southern Lines Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand

House Red

$7.00

curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers

Malbec

$7.00

Cepas De Familia Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Plum Wine

$7.00

Takara Kinsen

Prosecco

$7.00

Isota Manzoni Prosecco Doc Veneto, Italy

Rose

$7.00

Vignoble Francois Boyer *Vegan *Organic Rose Rhone, France

Junmai Panda

$7.00Out of stock

Nigori cup

$7.00

House sake -Junmai

$7.00

House sake -Nigori

$7.00

House White (BTL)

$39.00

curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers call 646.884.4289

House Red (BTL)

$39.00

curated from different vineyards. To pair perfectly with our foods. Please feel to ask for daily picks from servers call 646.884.4289

Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$44.00

Southern Lines Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand

Malbec (BTL)

$44.00

Cepas De Familia Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Prosecco (BTL)

$44.00

Isota Manzoni Prosecco Doc Veneto, Italy

Rose (BTL)

$44.00

Vignoble Francois Boyer *Vegan *Organic Rose Rhone, France

Plum Wine (BTL)

$39.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Hakushika Plum Sake

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet white wine infused with plum extract from Japan. 300 ml Bottle Pair well with our steak and all grilled dishes. ABV 12.7%

Nigori Sake

Nigori Sake

$13.00

Shochiku Bai Silky Nigori (375 ml)*VG *GF Unfiltered sake, Japan Sulfate free, Kosher certified

Organic Nama Sake

Organic Nama Sake

$14.00

Organic Nama Sake (300 ml)*VG *GF ABV 15% Junmai, Japan

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Rolls (12pcs)

Crispy Spring Rolls (12pcs)

$25.00

chicken sausages, carrots ,taro, glass noodles and cabbages serve with nuoc cham sauce

Edamame*VG

Edamame*VG

$20.00

steamed organic edamame with Himalayan sea salt

Curry Puff*VG (10 pcs)

Curry Puff*VG (10 pcs)

$25.00

sweet potatoes, onions, edamame, corn and snow peas with curry powder filling in puff pastry

Chicken wings (12 pcs)

Chicken wings (12 pcs)

$28.00

deep-fried chicken wings, caramelized with Chef Special’s herb blend sauce, fried onion, and cucumbers.

PLUM Salad*GF (serve 5)

PLUM Salad*GF (serve 5)

$30.00

seasonal mix greens, mints leaves, cucumbers, pickled carrots, onions chips, and sunflower seeds with spicy lime dressing Add chicken or beef for $30 Add salmon for $50

Kimchi Fries*VG (serve 5)

Kimchi Fries*VG (serve 5)

$25.00

French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickled cabbage

Chive pancake*VG (12 pcs)

Chive pancake*VG (12 pcs)

$25.00

fried vegetarian chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Main

Individual wrap for all your parties to enjoy foods in comfort
Duck Curry (serve 5)

Duck Curry (serve 5)

$125.00

Crispy roast duck confit, lychees, and grape tomatoes in spicy coconut curry sauce served with steamed fragrance jasmine rice and cilantro. Gluten free

Ginger Salmon (serve 5)

Ginger Salmon (serve 5)

$120.00

grilled 6 oz Atlantic salmon with fresh ginger, scallions sauce, and sauteed baby bok choy served with a side of white rice

Chicken Curry (serve 5)

Chicken Curry (serve 5)

$90.00

White meat chicken breast slowed cooked in creamy coconut milk and spicy Panang curry paste served with jasmine rice and sunny side up egg. Gluten-free

Banh Mi Chicken (serve 5)

Banh Mi Chicken (serve 5)

$75.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap

Banh Mi Beef (serve 5)

Banh Mi Beef (serve 5)

$75.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap

Banh Mi Fried tofu*VG (serve 5)

Banh Mi Fried tofu*VG (serve 5)

$60.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Substitute to soy vinaigrette sauce for vegan options available as per your request Individual wrap

Banh Mi onion omelet (serve 5)

Banh Mi onion omelet (serve 5)

$60.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap

Banh Mi Salmon (serve 5)

$95.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Individual wrap

Banh Mi Mix platter (serve 5)

$90.00

Vietnamese sandwich on a toasted French baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. served 5 Will come one chicken, one beef, one tofu, one onion omelet and one salmon Individual wrap

Pho: Super bowl (serve 5)

Pho: Super bowl (serve 5)

$90.00

Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Individual Wrap Super Bowl combo of rare beef eye round, smoked brisket, and grilled steak

Pho: Steak and Brisket (serve 5)

Pho: Steak and Brisket (serve 5)

$80.00

Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Individual Wrap rare beef eye round and smoked brisket

Pho: Chicken (serve 5)

$75.00

Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered chicken broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Chicken breast Individual Wrap

Pho: Vegan (serve 5)

Pho: Vegan (serve 5)

$75.00

Gluten-Free noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered vegetable broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, jalapenos, and lime wedge. Baby bok choy and shiitake mushroom Individual Wrap

Bun: chicken (serve 5)

Bun: chicken (serve 5)

$80.00

BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request

Bun: beef (serve 5)

Bun: beef (serve 5)

$80.00

BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request

Bun: salmon (serve 5)

Bun: salmon (serve 5)

$95.00

BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request

Bun: tofu (serve 5)

Bun: tofu (serve 5)

$75.00

BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request

Bun: Mix platter (serve 5)

$90.00

BUN: cold vermicelli noodle served with a mix of green leaf, cucumber, mint leaves, pickled carrots, cilantro, fried shallot, sunflower seeds, and nuoc cham sauce Come in a tray. served 5 Individual wrap available upon request Come with 2 salmon, one Beef, one chicken and one tofu

Dessert

Halong Pearl *VG *GF (serve 5)

$35.00

Taro pearl in coconut cream serve warm

Seasonal Fruit Playe *VG *GF (serve 5)

$25.00

Drinks

Vietnamese Ice Coffee (serve 5)

$25.00

Thai ice Tea (serve 5)

$25.00

Lychee soda (serve 5)

$25.00

Mix of soda cans (6 cans)

$18.00

Unsweetened Ice tea (serve 5)

$20.00

Saratoga Still (serve 5 )

$20.00

Saratoga Sparkling (serve 5)

$20.00

Cranberries Juice (serve 5)

$20.00

Pineapple Juice (serve 5)

$20.00

Coconut Juice (serve 5)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Enjoy and Thanks for coming !

