Poppa Joe's Kitchen

3083 North Lima Street

Burbank, CA 91504

Popular Items

Crispy Potato
Toasty Garlic Rice
Mixta

CEVICHES

Mixta

Mixta

$14.00

Mexican Shrimp / Market Fish / Crabmeat / White Onion / Cilantro / Lime / Avocado / fresh chips / garnished with dried shrimp

TACOS

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$16.00

2 fish tacos either beer battered or grilled / topped with cabbage / avocado sauce / pico de gallo / corn tortillas

Shrimp

Shrimp

$16.00

2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos / Chili Peanut Sauce / Pickled Onions / Radish / Corn Tortillas

Crispy Potato

Crispy Potato

$14.00

2 crispy potato filled fried taco / refried beans / crema / cabbage / cotija cheese / salsa rojo

SPECIALS

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$14.00

roasted tomato soup / served with grilled cheese bites / topped with parmesan crisps

Tri Tip Torta

Tri Tip Torta

$14.00Out of stock

caramelized onions / horseradish salsa verde / on French bread

Mussels

$9.00

baked New Zealand mussels in garlic butter / served with herb bread crumb

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$18.00

ahi tuna / crema / salsa matcha / green onion / avocado

SIDES

Street Corn Cup

Street Corn Cup

$6.00Out of stock

chard corn / crema / cotija cheese / chili shrimp dust

Toasty Garlic Rice

Toasty Garlic Rice

$6.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice / Fried Garlic / Parsley

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock
Poppa Joe's Kitchen is a Catering Services & Food Truck. We bring you and your guests unique flavors locally sourced and influenced from around the world through our catering and food truck. We love everything about coastal cuisine and playing with our experiences from the many adventures we've had.

Location

3083 North Lima Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Directions

