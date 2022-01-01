Poppa Joe's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Poppa Joe's Kitchen is a Catering Services & Food Truck. We bring you and your guests unique flavors locally sourced and influenced from around the world through our catering and food truck. We love everything about coastal cuisine and playing with our experiences from the many adventures we've had.
Location
3083 North Lima Street, Burbank, CA 91504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street - 2908 Main Street
No Reviews
2908 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurant
Bread Head X JuneShine - 2914 Main Street, Santa Monica
No Reviews
2914 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant