Pops pizza Spot Front of Walmart by Great Clips Hwy 411
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Pops Pizza Spot New York Style pizza, Calzones and Garlic Knot Fried Zucchini, Mushroom, and Mozzarella Sticks Slushy Lemonade and Blue Raspberry/ Drinks
Location
300 McClellen Rd, Madisonville, TN 37354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BERT'S HOMETOWN GRILL & Pizzeria - Bert's
3.9 • 185
902 Tellico St S Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurant
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill - 4263 US 411, Suite 3
4.4 • 580
4263 US 411, Suite 3 Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Madisonville
More near Madisonville