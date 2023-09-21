POPS PIZZA SPOT

CUSTOM PIZZAS

Small 14" Pizza

$12.00

Medium 16" Pizza

$16.00

Large 18" Pizza

$18.00

CUSTOM CALZONES

SMALL CALZONE

$10.00

LARGE CALZONE

$12.00

POPS SLICE

Pepperoni and Bacon Madness

$6.00

Pops famous red sauce and Mozzarella and Bacon, pepperoni and banana peppers

Veggie

$6.00

Pops famous red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, bla ck olives, mushrooms, spinach, banana peppers and fresh tomatoes

Pepperoni Madness

$6.00

Pops famous red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, and Extra Extra pepperoni

Extreme Meat

$6.00

Pops famous red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, Italian Sausage, pepperoni and salami

Hawaiian Slice

$6.00

Pops famous red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, ham, and pine apple

SPECIALTY

$6.00

Pops famous red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Italian Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, black olives and mushrooms

SLICE

$4.00

Slice of cheese

SLICE TOPPINGS

Green Olives

$0.50

Fresh Tomatoes

$0.50

Spinach

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.50

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Salami

$0.50

Anchovies

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Ham

$0.50

Italian Sausage

$0.50

Pepperoni

$0.50

POPS SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Pops Pepperoni and Bacon Madness

$18.00+

Pops Famous Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, extra Bacon extremely pepperoni and extra banana peppers

Pops Veggie Pie

$18.00+

Pops Famous Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Spinach, Banana Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes.

Pops Pepperoni Madness

$15.00+

Pops Famous Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, and Extra, Extra Pepperoni

Pops Extreme Meat

$16.50+

Pops Famous Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Salami

Pops Specialty Pizza

$16.50+

Pops Famous Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms

Pops White Pizza

$13.00+

No sauce, Olive Oil base, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese, garlic and oregano.

Pops Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00+

Pops Famous Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple

Pops Specialty 14"

$16.50

Pops Specialty 16"

$20.50

Pops Specialty 18"

$22.50

14" White

$13.00

16" white

$17.00

18" White

$19.00

POPS SPECIALITY CALZONES

Pops Speciality Calzone - Small

$15.00

Pops Speciality Calzone - Large

$17.00

Pops Meat Madness Calzone - Small

$16.00

Pops Meat Madness Calzone - Large

$18.00

Pops Pepperoni Madness Calzone - Small

$13.00

Pops Pepperoni Madness Calzone - Large

$15.00

Pops Hawaiian Calzone - Small

$13.00

Pops Hawaiian Calzone - Large

$15.00

POPS FAMOUS ROLLS

sausage Roll

$4.00+

Sausage, Green peppers, onion, Mozzarella cheese and Red sauce

Pepperoni Roll

$4.00+

Pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese and Red Sauce

POPS FRIED SIDES

Extra RANCH OR CALZONE SAUCE

$0.75

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$6.50

Fried Zucchini stickes (8) served with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.50

Served with ranch

Fried Mushrooms (10)

$6.50

Served with ranch dressing 2oz

POPS ICE COLD BEVERAGES

Drinks

Frozen Blue Rasoberry

$3.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.25+

Powerade

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25+

Mountain Dew

$1.25+

Dr. Pepper

$1.25+

Vanilla Coke

$1.25

Cherry Coke

$1.25+

Diet Coke

$1.25+

Coke

$2.00+

Water

$1.00

Water

POPS FAMOUS GARLIC KNOTS

Garlic Knots

POPS FAMOUS GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00+