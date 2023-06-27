Ya Rona Craft Pizza and Cocktails
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Family/Veteran Owned and Operated Business that looks to serve fresh, made-to-order, Pizza to our local community and travelers from afar. We make everything fresh in-house (daily) including our dough, pizza sauce, and wing sauces. Join us for a delicious pie or a refreshing beverage!
Location
1255 U.S. 411, Vonore, TN 37885
