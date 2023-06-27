Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ya Rona Craft Pizza and Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

1255 U.S. 411

Vonore, TN 37885

Food

Appetizers

Fried App Sampler

$9.00

For those having a hard time deciding, this sampler allows you to get your hands on a little bit of everything including cheese curds, sidewinder fries, and fried pickle spears. Great for sharing!

Sidewinder Fries

$7.00

Unlike your standard french fries, our Sidewinder fries are thick cut and seasoned excellently with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Dill Pickle spears breaded and deep fried with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Authentic Wisconsin cheese curds fried to perfection and paired with your choice of dipping sauce.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fresh brussel sprouts deep fried to perfection and topped with feta cheese, bacon, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of Mike's Famous Hot Honey to create the perfect appetizer.

Wings

24 Wings

$35.00

Unbreaded oven-roasted wings finished in the fryer to achieve perfectly crispy wings with delicous flavor and paired with your choice of sauce

18 Wings

$26.00

Unbreaded oven-roasted wings finished in the fryer to achieve perfectly crispy wings with delicous flavor and paired with your choice of sauce

12 Wings

$18.00

Unbreaded oven-roasted wings finished in the fryer to achieve perfectly crispy wings with delicous flavor and paired with your choice of sauce

6 Wings

$10.00

Unbreaded oven-roasted wings finished in the fryer to achieve perfectly crispy wings with delicous flavor and paired with your choice of sauce

Salads

Seasonal Salad

$10.00

Spring mix greens mixed with arugula and topped with sliced figs, pickled onion, feta cheese, and mandarin oranges.

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Spring mix greens topped with cucumber, tomato, carrots, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, and egg.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Craft Pizzas

Greek

$14.00

Inspired by Greek cuisine, this pizza uses a house-made garlic olive oil as the base paired with mozzarella topped with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled onion, lamb, and finished with sundried tomatoes.

Cajun

$14.00

Louisiana comes to Tennessee in the form of a pizza! Our house-made red sauce combined with Slap Ya Mama cajun seasoning topped with mozzarella, andouille sausage, shrimp, red onion, and green pepper.

Jamaican Jerk

$14.00

Send your tastebuds on a trip to the Carribean with our House-made Jamaican Jerk sauce as a base topped with mozzarella, grilled chicken, pickled onion, mango, and finished with a drizzle of Jerk sauce.

Korean BBQ

$14.00

Get your tastebuds ready for Asia! This pizza uses our house-made Korean BBQ sauce as a base topped with mozzarella, hot sausage, pickled jalapenos, red onion, and finished with a sprinkle of carrots and cilantro.

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$14.00

A Top seller, the Hot Honey Pepperoni uses our house-made red sauce topped with mozzarella, pickled jalapenos, pepperoni, red onions, a sprinkle of goat cheese, and finished with a drizzle of Mike's famous Hot Honey!

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Of Italian influence, this pie features a pesto and oil base topped with mozzarella, red onion, shrimp, and finshed with a sprinkle of arugula.

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

A backyard BBQ transformed into a delectable pizza. Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce as a base topped with mozzarella, grilled chicken, pineapple, red onions, and finished with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.

Margherita

$14.00

A Classic Pie! Olive oil base with tomato slices topped with mozzarella and finished with some fresh basil!

BYO Pizza

Gluten Free BYO

$15.00

Create your own masterpiece with our delicous Gluten Free crust option

Large BYO

$16.00

Create your own masterpiece with our fresh handcrafted dough and selection of premium toppings.

Small BYO

$12.00

Create your own masterpiece with our fresh handcrafted dough and selection of premium toppings.

Side Sauces

Side Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Side Asian Hoeny Ginger

$0.50

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

SIde Sweet Chili Lime

$0.50

Side Honey Hot

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Jamican Jerk

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mesquite

$0.50

Side Honey Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Montana Sweet & Tangy

$0.50

Side Mike's Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Fried Chicken

$3.50

Side Xtra Hot Buff

$0.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Family/Veteran Owned and Operated Business that looks to serve fresh, made-to-order, Pizza to our local community and travelers from afar. We make everything fresh in-house (daily) including our dough, pizza sauce, and wing sauces. Join us for a delicious pie or a refreshing beverage!

Website

Location

1255 U.S. 411, Vonore, TN 37885

Directions

