The Patio Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
107 College St S, Madisonville, TN 37354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill - 4263 US 411, Suite 3
4.4 • 580
4263 US 411, Suite 3 Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurant
Dinner Bell Restaurant and General Store - 576 Oakland Road
No Reviews
576 Oakland Road Sweetwater, TN 37874
View restaurant
Dragon Pit Stop - 4407 Calderwood Hwy
No Reviews
4407 Calderwood Hwy Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Madisonville
More near Madisonville