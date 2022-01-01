Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Patio Italian Restaurant

107 College St S

Madisonville, TN 37354

Order Again

Small 10"

Small House Special

$9.50

Small Patio Special

$9.95

Small Vegetarian

$9.65

Small Taco Salad Pizza

$9.95

Small Hawaiian

$8.55

Small All Meat Pizza

$8.95

Small Pizza

$9.50+

Small Pizza

$9.50+

Small Cheese

$7.95

Small One Item

$8.25

Small Two Item

$8.50

Small Three Items

$8.75

Small Four Items

$8.95

Large 14"

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.89

Large House Special

$13.95

Large Patio Special

$14.75

Large Vegetarian

$13.75

Large Taco Salad Pizza

$13.95

Large Hawaiian

$11.95

Large All Meat Pizza

$13.25

Large Pizza

$13.95+

Large Pizza

$13.95+

Large Cheese

$9.75

Large One Item

$9.99

Large Two Item

$11.45

Large Three Items

$11.95

Large Four Items

$13.25

2 Large Pizza Special

$20.00

Kids Cheese Pizza
$4.89

$4.89

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids Drink

$2.39

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Catering

Fettuccini Alfredo Pan

$60.00

Baked Spaghetti Pan

$65.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Pan

$70.00

Baked Lasagna Pan

$60.00

Rigatoni Pan

$60.00+

Whole Cakes

$65.00

Whole Cheese Cake

$55.00

Gallon Tea

$4.95

Pizza Special

$20.00

Pan Spag w/ Meat sauce

$60.00

1\2 Pan Spag w/ Marinara sauce

$35.00

1\2 Lasagna PAN

$40.00

1\2 Chicken Alfredo PAN

$45.00

Chicken Parm PAN

$75.00

1\2 Baked Spaghetti Pan

$40.00

Salad Pan

$40.00

1\2 Salad Pan

$25.00

1\2 Pan Spag W\ Meat Sauce

$38.00

1/2 Gallon Tea

$2.99

Party

$450.00

Cup Of Dressing

$5.00

1/2 Chicken Parm Pan

$40.00

Pan Spag Marinara

$60.00

Cup Of Sauce

$6.00

Cup Of Sauce
$6.00

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

107 College St S, Madisonville, TN 37354

Directions

Gallery
The Patio Italian Restaurant image
The Patio Italian Restaurant image

