Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portland Pizza & Pub

439 Reviews

$$

819 North Broadway

Portland, TN 37148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
13 wings
Cheesy Bread

Speciality

Always Sunny

Always Sunny

Our soon to be famous Philly Cheesesteak Pie! Seasoned steak, creamy white American cheese, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.

AN-I-MAL

AN-I-MAL

With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.

Cheesin

Cheesin

The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.

Cluck Norris

Cluck Norris

A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.

Five&Company BBQ Pie

Five&Company BBQ Pie

Our signature cheese blend and sweet BBQ sauce on top of fresh hand pulled smoked pork shoulder from Perry's Smokin Pig in White House, TN.

Margheritaville

Margheritaville

A refreshing concoction of marinara, basil pesto, sliced tomato, and mozzarella cheese. No shaker of salt needed, flip flops optional.

Pretty Fly for a White Pie

Pretty Fly for a White Pie

"Give it to me baby, uh huh uh huh". Alfredo sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, and garlic.

El Scorcho

Beer cheese base topped with spicy breaded chicken, jalapenos, tomato, onion and Frank's X-tra hot!

Somethin' to Taco Bout

Somethin' to Taco Bout

A base of 4 cheese, seasoned chicken or beef, tomato, a mix of roasted corn + black beans + onion + peppers, swirled with taco sauce.

The Buffalove

Choice of creamy bleu cheese or ranch base topped with breaded buffalo chicken, celery, and Feta crumbles.

The Cheeseburgular

The Cheeseburgular

It'll steal your taste buds! Beef, cheddar cheese, onion, dill pickle chips, mustard drizzle.

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

Double pepperoni, double sausage, banana pepper, and tomato, drizzled with Italian dressing. Yo Adrian, I did it!

The Most Excellent Supreme

The Most Excellent Supreme

Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.

The Music City Miracle

The Music City Miracle

Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.

The Popeye

The Popeye

Grow up big and strong! Basil pesto Alfredo base, spinach, feta, mushroom, and onion.

The Swineapple

The Swineapple

"No fork for this pork". Ham, bacon, pineapple, banana pepper, and a honey drizzle.

The TN Pie-Star

The TN Pie-Star

$11.00

Our signature pizza with TN pride! A 10" classic cheesy, double pepperoni pie topped with 3 star shaped mozzarella slices. #TNPieStar

The Vegetation

The Vegetation

A joyful harmony from the plant kingdom, mushroom, olive, spinach, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke, jalapeño, and tomato.

The CBR

Build Your Own

Build your own masterpiece! Pizza, Pocket, Low Carb Bowl, or a Smash Bro Sandwich. Each item starts with sauce and your choice of cheese, then load it up with your choice of toppings. (Prices vary)
Pizza

Pizza

Prince Pocket

Prince Pocket

$8.00

Low Carb Bowl

$6.00
SmashBro Sandwich

SmashBro Sandwich

$6.00

Snacks

Prince Stix

Prince Stix

$5.00

Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.

Basket O Tots

$4.00

Of the tater variety.

Original Pub Totchos

Original Pub Totchos

$6.50

Our signature cheese blend, tots, bacon, jalapeño, and a ranch drizzle.

Nashville Hot Chicken Totchos

Nashville Hot Chicken Totchos

$8.00
Pepperoni Puffs

Pepperoni Puffs

$7.50

Delicious bundles of cheesy pepperoni joy, served with marinara for dipping.

Little Jimmie

Little Jimmie

$6.50

A 7" personal pan one topping pizza. Great for kids or if you're looking for a smaller serving.

Bagel Bites

$10.00

Salads

Basic Salad

Basic Salad

$5.00

Eat your greens! Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and croutons.

Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheese.

Street Salad

Street Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, tomato, banana pepper, black olive, croutons, served with Italian dressing.

Southern Salad

Southern Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, a mix of roasted corn + black beans + onion + peppers, and cheese.

Wings

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
7 wings

7 wings

$10.00

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. 1 cup of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.

13 wings

13 wings

$16.00

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.

5 Tenders

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection, never fried. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.

Tenders

$9.00

Sweets

Sweet Carolines

Sweet Carolines

$5.00

Sweeten the deal with our famous Prince Stix coated in maple cinnamon sugar, served with icing for dipping.

Extra Sides

S/O Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

S/O Fresh Banana Pepper

$1.00

S/O Garlic Butter

$0.50

S/O Garlic Butter w Italian Seasoning

$0.50

S/O Ranch

$0.50

S/O Spicy Ranch

$0.50

S/O Bleu Cheese

$0.50

S/O Street

$0.50

S/O Buffalo

$0.50

S/O BBQ

$0.50

S/O Honey Mustard

$0.50

S/O Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

S/O Beer Cheese

$0.50

S/O Marinara

$0.50

S\O It

S\O Italian

$0.50

Sodas

Fountain

$3.00

Bottle

$3.00

Can

$1.00

2 Liter

$4.00

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$3.00

Gallon Fruit Tea

Gallon Fruit Tea

$14.00

order attention required

order attention required

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

819 North Broadway, Portland, TN 37148

Directions

Gallery
Portland Pizza & Pub image
Portland Pizza & Pub image
Portland Pizza & Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

D'Legion - 3478 Nashville Road
orange starNo Reviews
3478 Nashville Road Franklin, KY 42134
View restaurantnext
EJ's
orange star4.6 • 40
532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy White House, TN 37188
View restaurantnext
White House Pizza & Pub - 2404 West Highway 31
orange starNo Reviews
2404 West Highway 31 White House, TN 37188
View restaurantnext
Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
orange starNo Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Prince Street Pizza & Pub - 123 E Prince St
orange starNo Reviews
123 Prince Street Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Filly's Game & Grill
orange star4.6 • 827
102 N Water Ave Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Portland
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston