D'Legion 3478 Nashville Road

3478 Nashville Road

Franklin, KY 42134

Popular Items

D'CLASSIC
CHEESE DIP
BURRITO FAJITA

APPPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP

$3.50+

BOMB

$7.00

CHORIFLAME

$9.00

CHORIPAPAS

$7.00

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$7.00+

ONION RINGS

$4.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$7.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE PATTIES

$4.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$4.00+

FRIED PICKELS

$5.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$4.00

LUNCH

Lunch # 1

$8.00

Chicken or Ground Beef chimichanga rice, beans and salad.

Lunch # 2

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Shredded cheese.

Lunch # 3

$8.00

2 scrambled eggs with mexican sausage and rice and beans.

Lunch # 4

$8.00

One enchilada, one taco supreme ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheese, rice and beans on the side.

Lunch # 5

$8.00

Ground beef or chicken burrito rice and beans.

Lunch # 6

$8.00

Lunch # 7

$8.00

Eggs, chorizo, spinach, mushrooms, shredded cheeee, pico de gallo, avocado slices.

Lunch # 8

$10.00

Grilled chicken or steak, tomato, bell peppers, onions with side salad.

Lunch # 9

$7.00

Soup of the day call for options

NACHOS

SOUTHERN NACHOS

$8.00

Pulled barbecue pork, pico de gallons, sour cream, pickled jalapeños & black beans.

OLD FASHION NACHOS

$8.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & cheese sauce

CHILINACHOS

$7.00

Ground beef, chili sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo & black beans.

GRILL NACHOS

$8.00

Grilled chicken or steak, tomato, onions & bell peppers topped with cheese sauce.

SUPREME NACHOS

$10.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, beans onions, jalapeños, topped with cheese sauce.

CHICKEN

D'CLASSIC

$8.00

Marinated chicken, rice topped with cheese sauce

SUPREME

$12.00

Grilled chcicken or steak, chorizo, shrimp, rice & cheese sauce.

CHICKEN HAWAII

$11.00

Chicken breast marinated on pineapple sauce, rice & salad.

CHICKEN A LA CREAM

$12.00

Grilled chicken strips in a rich mushroom cream sauce, rice & veggies.

SPRING

$11.00

Marinated chicken strips, mushrooms, onions, spinach, cheese sauce, rice & beans.

TRADITIONAL FAJITA

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, tomato, rice, beans & side salad

SEAFOOD

FAJITA MARINA

$17.00

Shrimp, tilapia / swai, scallops, poblano pepper, onion,tomato, white rice & beans with side salad.

GARLIC'S

$14.00

Grill shrimp, tilapia / swai fish cooked with butter and roasted garlic with side rice, avocado, salad.

CHIPOTLE

$12.00

Shrimp covered in our special chipotle sauce, avocado, salad, rice & beans.

CARIBBEAN BOWL

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, pineapple over a bed of rice and cheese sauce.

CLASSIC WITH SHRIMP ONLY

$9.00

Fried Fish

$9.00

SEAFOOD SOUP

$14.00

TACOS

BELL TACO

$2.50

Soft or crunchy taco, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, 4 shredded cheese mix.

STREET TACO

$3.50

Your choice of meat, black beans, cilantro & onion

BAJA TACO

$3.00

Deep fried fish or shrimp, red cabbage, chipotle sauce.

POP TACO

$2.50

Grilled shrimp or fish, lettuce, 4 shredded cheese mix & pico de gallo.

BURRITOS & ENCHILADAS

COWBOY BURRITO

$10.00

Choice of meat, with beans, pico de gallo, rice, guacamole & green sauce.

911 BURRITO

$8.00

Seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with red and cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, mexican rice & beans.

BURRITO FAJITA

$9.00

Your choice of grilled meat with onions, bell peppers, tomato, black beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.

BNC BURRITO

$5.00

Your choice of meat wrapped in a tortilla covered in cheese sauce.

CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$9.00

BEAN BURRITO

$4.00

QUESADILLAS

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$9.00

A flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato served with salad.

GRINGA QUESADILLA

$7.00

A flour tortilla with shredded chicken, beans, cheese served with lettuce & sour cream.

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$12.00

A flour tortilla with chorizo, chicken, steak & cheese served with pico, lettuce & sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

SALAD'S

D'LEGION'S SALAD

$7.00

Mix greens, tomato, cucumber, crunchi onions, avocado, cheese.

GRILLED TACO SALAD ( tortilla bowl )

$10.00

Your choice of meat, black beans, bell peppers, onion topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & shredded cheese,

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & shredded cheese.

FAJITA SALAD

$5.00

STEAK & PORK

STEAK SURF & TURF

$20.00

8 oz ribeye steak served with grill shrimp, loaded baked potato & side salad.

STROGONOFF

$18.00

Ribeye steak topped with homemade mushroom sauce, rice & steamed veggies.

CARNE AZADA

$15.00

Seasoned skirt meat served with jalapeños, rice, beans, guacamole & flour tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

$14.00

Seasoned strip of steak, onion, tomato, bell pepper served with rice, beans & salad.

FAJITAS BRAVAS

$18.00

Ribeye steak seasoned with chipotle peppers, onions, mushroom, rice, beans & salad.

CARNITAS

$13.00

Chuncks of deep fried pork served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & green sauce.

BURGERS

KING

$9.00

Delicious beef patty, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & jalapeños.

QUEEN

$8.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce & surprise.

PRINCE

$7.00

KID'S ( includes drink ) 10 years and under only

KID'S CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$6.00

KID'S CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN, RICE & CHEESE

$6.00

KID'S CHEESE QUESADILLA RICE & BEANS

$6.00

DESSERT'S

CHURROS

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

FLAN BRULEE

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

TRES LECHES

$4.00

SIDES & THING'S

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

GUACAMOLE

$4.00

RICE

$2.00

BEANS

$2.00

RICE & BEANS

$3.00

STEAK

$3.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$4.00+

CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTA

$4.00+

TORTILLAS

$1.00

GRILL JALAPENOS

$1.00

RICE & CHEESE

$4.00

ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$2.50

QUESADILLA GRILL A LA CARTA

$5.00

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.00

AVOCADO SLICES

$2.00

GRILL PINEAPPLE

$1.00

SODA

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

PINK LEMONADE

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Soda Water

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3478 Nashville Road, Franklin, KY 42134

