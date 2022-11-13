Prince Lebanese Grill 502 W Randol Mill Rd

Restaurant info

Prince Lebanese Grill has been family owned and operated since 1989. Here at Prince we preach family, community, and hospitality. We pour our hearts into everything from our crispy light falafels to our spicy shawarma plates. At Prince our food speaks for itself. Francis Kobty aka “The Prince” came to the United States in 1979. After years of being dubbed “the world’s pickiest eater”, he decided to open up his own shop. The concept of Prince was born with the philosophy of using the freshest, high quality ingredients. Our portions are as big as our Texas spirit. In 2007, Prince moved to an old converted Sonic, changed up the menu to add some of his moms secret recipes and the legend was born. The cuisine even attracted the likes of Flavor Town Mayor Guy Fieri, who featured Prince’s famous rice recipe on his cooking show, Guys Big Bite. Prince was also featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives on Food Network and hasn’t looked back since.

Website