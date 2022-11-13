Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prince Lebanese Grill 502 W Randol Mill Rd

No reviews yet

502 W Randol Mill Rd

Arlington, TX 76011

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Dolmas App.

Appetizers

Mazza Plate

$12.99

An assortment of popular Middle-Eastern appetizers; hummus, babaganoush, tabouli salad, dolmas, with kalamata olives and pita

Hummus Trio

$11.99

Our 3 homemade blends of hummus served together in separate bowls; served with pita.

Hummus App.

Hummus App.

$6.99

Mashed chickpeas mixed with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic; served with pita. Soaked, boiled, blended daily.

Garlic Hummus App.

$6.99

Our homemade blended hummus with extra garlic and lemon.

Spicy Hummus App.

Spicy Hummus App.

$6.99

Our homemade hummus with a roundhouse kick of spice.

Babaganoush App.

Babaganoush App.

$6.99

Roasted eggplant mixed with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic; served with pita

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Lightly fried cauliflower served with a curry-infused tahini sauce.

Falafel App.

$6.99

Ground chickpeas, onions and parsley spiced and fried into bite sized pieces.

Dolmas App.

$5.99

Rice and spices wrapped in grape leaves served with tzatziki sauce.

Lebaneh App.

Lebaneh App.

$6.99

Lebanese cream cheese topped with dried mint and extra virgin olive oil; served with pita.

Crumbled Feta App.

Crumbled Feta App.

$6.99

Crumbled Greek feta cheese with drizzled extra virgin olive oil, oregano, and zatar; served with pita.

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma, grilled veggies, tabouli, lettuce spears, and a mini-hummus cup. (sub Beef or Lamb +$1)

Thyme Pie

$6.99

Middle-Eastern flflatbread topped with a fresh zatar herb mix. Add feta cheese for $1.

Foule “Fava Modamas”

Foule “Fava Modamas”

$6.99

Mashed Fava beans mixed with lemon juice, garlic, and tahini; served with pita.

Soups & Salads

Fetoush Salad (L)

$7.99

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lettuce, and parsley with fried pita chips and a sumac dressing.

Francis Salad (L)

$8.99

The Prince’s favorite salad! Freshly sliced mushroom, jalapenos, diced cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes with a tahini lemon mint dressing.

Greek Salad (L)

$7.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese; served with our home made olive oil and oregano vinaigrette.

Lebanese Salad (L)

$7.99

Chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley served with a lemon-mint dressing.

Mediterranean Salad (L)

$8.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, red onions, sliced pepperocini, kalamata olives, and Greek feta cheese; served with our homemade olive oil and oregano vinaigrette.

Tabouli Salad (L)

$7.99

A traditional salad made with parsley, diced tomatoes and onions, cracked wheat, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil.

Aunt Taraiz’s Lentil Soup

$3.99+

A delicious and creamy soup made from a family recipe. Lentils boiled with basmati rice and sautéed onions. Made fresh daily. Served with Lemon and Fried Pita Chips

Sandwiches

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$7.99

Diced Beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99

Diced Chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Lamb Shawarma Sandwich

$7.99

Diced Lamb, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tahini sauce

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Sliced Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce on gyro bread.

Tawook Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Shish Tawook, grilled onions and bell peppers, fresh tomatoes and lettuce, hummus, garlic sauce, on gyro bread.

Kafta Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Kafta, hummus, tomatoes,onions, pickles, and tahini sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99

Falafel, hummus, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tahini sauce.

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

$7.99

Fried cauliflower, hummus, grilled onion, grilled pepper, lettuce, tomatoes and seasoned tahini sauce on gyro bread.

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$7.99

An assortment of grilled veggies, hummus, and tahini sauce served on gyro bread.

Gyro Hero Sandwich

Gyro Hero Sandwich

$9.99

Our delicious gyro sandwich with more oomph. More meat. More toppings. More.

Philly Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled onions and bell peppers, gyro meat topped with melted provolone cheese. Served on an oversized pita bread with light Mayo. (Shhh it’s a secret).

The Greek Gyro

$10.99

Gyro meat, grilled onions, melted feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and fresh tomatoes served on an oversized pita bread.

The Super Spicy Gyro

$10.99

Spicy gyro meat, grilled jalapenos, spicy hummus spread, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and a sriracha infused tzatziki served on an oversized pita bread. Bringing the Texas Heat.

Italiano Gyro

$11.99

Chicken Slovakia

$11.99

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$2.99

Pistachio Baklava

$2.99

Layered filo dough with roasted pistachios

Finger Baklava

$1.25

Rolled filo dough with cashews.

Burma

$2.99

Roasted pistachio or cashew wrapped in an angel hair dough drizzled in honey and lightly fried.

Dessert Sampler

Dessert Sampler

$9.99

Two Baklava, one burma, one baklava finger.

Sides & Sauces

Pita Bread

$1.00

side Hummus

$3.99

side Spicy Hummus

$3.99

side Garlic Hummus

$3.99

Side of Babaganoush

$3.99

side Greek Salad

$3.99

side Tabouli

$3.99

side Gyro Bread

$1.00

Prince Fries

$4.00

Sliced Cucumbers

$1.25

Side Pickles

$1.00

side Grilled Veggies

$3.99

side Dolmas

$3.99

side Falafel

$3.99

Side Vermicelli Rice

$3.99

Large Vermicelli Rice

$6.99

Side Gluten Free Rice

$3.99

side Lebaneh

$3.99

side Feta Cheese

$1.00

Sliced Bell Peppers

$1.25

Side Olives

$1.00

side Pickled Veggies

$1.00

Side Turnips

$1.50

Side Pita Chips

$1.00

Tzatziki Sauce Bowl

$6.99

Tzatziki Sauce 2 oz.

$0.69

Garlic Sauce 2 oz.

$0.69

Tahini Sauce 2 oz.

$0.69

Chili Sauce 2 oz.

$0.69

Curry-Infused Tahini Sauce 2 oz.

$0.69

Prince's Vinaigrette & Herb Dressing

$0.69

Family Meals

Family Shawarma Meal

$65.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Shawarma

$6.99

Kids Gyro

$6.99

Kids Kafta

$6.99

Kids Beef

$7.99

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

Specialties (WKD)

BYO Salad (Dinner)

$14.99

Any of our homemade salads with your choice of topping.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Fresh Gyro meat sliced off the rotisserie and fifinished on the flat grill. Served on a bed of vermicelli rice with the flfluffy gyro bread, homemade tzatziki sauce and a side of choice.

Gyro Special

$14.99

Grilled gyro meat diced with onions & tomatoes served on a bed of rice with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Beef tenderloin with onions & tomatoes served on a bed of rice. The Shawarma Plate comes with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita. Make it a “2-meat-combo” for $1.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Diced chicken breast b with onions & tomatoes served on a bed of rice. The Shawarma Plate comes with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita. Make it a “2-meat-combo” for $1.

Lamb Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Boneless leg of lamb with onions & tomatoes served on a bed of rice. The Shawarma Plate comes with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita. Make it a “2-meat-combo” for $1.

Veggie Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Your choice of diced chicken breast, beef tenderloin or boneless leg of lamb with onions & tomatoes served on a bed of rice. The Shawarma Plate comes with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita. Make it a “2-meat-combo” for $1.

2-Meat Combo Shawarma Plate

$17.99

Ultimate Shawarma Plate

$20.99

Your choice of diced chicken breast, beef tenderloin or boneless leg of lamb with onions & tomatoes served on a bed of rice. The Shawarma Plate comes with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita. Make it a “2-meat-combo” for $1.

Hummus Mah Lahme “Hummus Bowl”

Hummus Mah Lahme “Hummus Bowl”

$14.99

A large bowl of hummus with your choice of meat with grilled onions; served with pickled veggies and pita.

2-Meat Hummus Bowl

$17.99

Ultimate Hummus Bowl

$20.99

Grilled Selections (WKD)

Kafta Kabob

$14.99

Grilled ground beef kabobs kneaded with minced parsley and onions served with Prince’s famous vermicelli rice, grilled vegetables, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.

Mashwi Beef

$16.99

Grilled beef tenderloin medallions served with Prince’s famous vermicelli rice, grilled vegetables, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce. Sub 1-Piece Lamb +$1.

Shish Tawook

Shish Tawook

$14.99

Grilled white chicken breast in Prince’s mild curry and yogurt marinade served with Prince’s famous vermicelli rice, grilled vegetables, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce.

Mashwi Lamb

$16.99

Grilled boneless leg of lamb medallions served with Prince’s famous vermicelli rice, grilled vegetables, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce. Sub 1-Piece Beef +$1.

Prince Lebanese Special

Prince Lebanese Special

$23.99

Prince’s most popular dish! This sampler plate features Kafta Kabob, Shish Tawook, Mashwi Shish Lamb, and Mashwi Shish Beef served with our vermicelli rice, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce, pita bread, and one side choice of: hummus, Greek salad or babaganoush

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$31.99

Mouthwatering cuts of specially seasoned lamb chops served with our vermicelli rice, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce, pita bread, and one side choice of: Greek salad, hummus, or babaganoush.

Vegetarian Plates (WKD)

Falafel Plate

$11.99

A portion of our famous falafel nuggets served with hummus, tahini, pickles, tomatoes, olives, and pita.

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$11.99

A grilled assortment of vegetables including tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers served on a bed of our famous vermicelli rice with tzatziki sauce.

Veggie Hummus Bowl

$14.99

A large bowl of hummus topped with Prince’s Veggie Shawarma; served with pickled veggies and pita.

Veggie Shawarma Plate

Veggie Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Seasonal veggies sautéed with Prince’s Shawarma Seasoning on a bed of rice; served with a side of hummus, tzatziki sauce and pita.

Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

House Iced Tea

$2.99

(non-sweet- ened iced tea) A House blend of our famous Cinnamon Spiced Tea

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Topo Chico (Regular)

$2.99

Topo Chico (Lime)

$2.99

Bottled Water

$4.00

To-Go Gallon Lemonade

$9.99

To-Go Gallon Cinnamon Tea

$9.99

A gallon of our famous House blended Cinnamon Spiced Tea.

Shirts

Small

$16.00

Medium

$16.00

Large

$16.00Out of stock

X-Large

$16.00

XX-Large

$18.00

Hats

Black Low profile dad hat “Yalla Habibi”
Yalla Habibi Hat

Yalla Habibi Hat

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Prince Lebanese Grill has been family owned and operated since 1989. Here at Prince we preach family, community, and hospitality. We pour our hearts into everything from our crispy light falafels to our spicy shawarma plates. At Prince our food speaks for itself. Francis Kobty aka “The Prince” came to the United States in 1979. After years of being dubbed “the world’s pickiest eater”, he decided to open up his own shop. The concept of Prince was born with the philosophy of using the freshest, high quality ingredients. Our portions are as big as our Texas spirit. In 2007, Prince moved to an old converted Sonic, changed up the menu to add some of his moms secret recipes and the legend was born. The cuisine even attracted the likes of Flavor Town Mayor Guy Fieri, who featured Prince’s famous rice recipe on his cooking show, Guys Big Bite. Prince was also featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives on Food Network and hasn’t looked back since.

502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011

