Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - UTA 200 E. Abram Street. Suite 110
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta is your go-to pizza destination, open until 3:00 AM, 7 days a week. Our commitment to quality and flavor sets us apart. Discover authentic Italian recipes crafted with the finest ingredients, offering a slice of heaven with every bite. From classic Margherita to our unique specialty pizzas, we cater to diverse tastes. More than just food, we offer an inviting ambiance and attentive service. Our goal is to make your experience exceptional, whether it's a family gathering, casual lunch, or night out with friends. Welcome to Zio Al's Pizza, where great food meets great moments.
Location
200 E. Abram Street. Suite 110, Arlington, TX 76010
