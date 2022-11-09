  • Home
Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club 200 North Mesquite Street

200 North Mesquite Street

Arlington, TX 76011

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef BYO (1/2 LB)
Beef BYO (1/3 LB)
Fried Portobello Mushroom Burger

Appetizer

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

4 Tostadas topped with cheese - Served with Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on the side

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.50

4 Tostadas topped with refried beans & cheese - Served with Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on the side

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$7.50

4 Tostadas topped with grilled chicken &cheese - Served with Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on the side

Spicy Beef Nachos

$7.50

4 Tostadas topped with spicy beef & cheese - Served with Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on the side

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips w/ housemade salsa

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Chips w/ housemade queso

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$7.00

Chips w/ housemade salsa & queso

Fried Jalapenos

$6.00

Battered and fried pickled jalapeno slices served w/ ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Battered and fried pickle slices served w/ ranch dressing

Fried Zucchini

$6.00Out of stock

Battered and fried long cut slices of zucchini topped with parmesan cheese served w/ ranch dressing

Spicy Fried Green Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Battered and fried green beans with a light kick of red pepper

Plain Cheese Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries topped with melted cheddar jack cheese served w/ ranch dressing

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.50

Hand cut fries topped with spicy beef, bacon, jalapenos and finished with melted cheddar jack cheese served w/ ranch dressing

Mega Stix

$7.00

5 mozzarella sticks served with ranch and marinara

5 Bone-In Wings

$7.00

5 bone-in wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served w/ ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery

10 Bone-In Wings

$12.00

10 bone-in wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served w/ ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery

4 Boneless Tenders Basket W/ FF

$7.00

4 boneless tenders tossed in a flavor of your choice served w/ ranch or blue cheese dressing and a side of fries

1/2 and 1/2 App

$7.00

1/2 Order Cheese Nachos

$3.25

1/2 Order Bean & Cheese Nachos

$3.75

1/2 Order Spicy Beef Nachos

$4.50

Custom Shop

Beef BYO (1/2 LB)

$7.00

Build your own 1/2 LB beef burger

Beef BYO (1/3 LB)

$6.00

Build your own 1/3 LB beef burger

Chicken BYO

$6.50

Build your own chicken sandwich

Veggie BYO

$6.00

Build your own veggie burger

Turkey BYO

$6.00

Build your own turkey burger

Angus Hot Dog

$4.00

Build your own hot dog

Catering 1/3lb Beef

$7.00

Catering Chicken

$7.50

Specialty Burgers

Angry Burger

$9.00

Patty of choice topped with roasted green chilis, fried jalapenos, ghost pepper salsa, and ghost pepper cheese

Big Kahuna

$9.00

Patty of choice topped with Teriyaki sauce, pineapples, and swiss cheese

Black N' Blue Burger

$9.00

Patty of choice with cajun blackened seasoning topped with crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing, swiss cheese, and topped w/ crispy onion strings

Country Fried Burger

$9.00

Deep fried beef patty topped w/ cheddar cheese served with sauce on the side (Meat substitutions available upon request)

Fried Bacon Chipotle Burger

$9.00

Patty of choice topped with chipotle bbq sauce, battered and fried bacon slice, cheddar cheese, and topped with crispy onion strings.

Fried Portobello Mushroom Burger

$9.00

Patty of choice topped with blue cheese dressing, steak sauce, battered and fried portabello mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Roasted Red Pepper Burger

$9.00

Patty of choice topped with roasted red pepper and pepperjack cheese

1/3 Angry Burger

$7.50

1/3 Big Kahuna

$7.50

1/3 Black N' Blue Burger

$7.50

1/3 Fried Bacon Chipotle Burger

$7.50

1/3 Fried Portobello Mushroom Burger

$7.50

1/3 Roasted Red Pepper Burger

$7.50

Specialty Combos

Fish Tacos w/ FF

$9.00

3 flour tortillas filled with lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with blackened white fish topped with parmesan cheese served w/ Fries

Greggy Eggy w/ FF

$9.00

Double 1/3 LB beef with two slices of american cheese, double bacon, and 2 eggs served w/o a bun w/ FF

Patty Melt w/ FF

$9.00

Beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and swiss cheese on Rye bread

Paul's Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ FF

$7.00

Brined and southern battered fried chicken filet topped w/ pickles

Philly Cheese Steak w/ FF

$9.00

Thinly sliced beef topped with sauteed onions, red peppers, and swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll

Rueban w/ FF

$9.00

Corned beef topped with sauerkraut and swiss cheese on rye bread served with a side of 1000 island

FIRE/POLICE/MILITARY/F.R. Combo

$7.50

Paul's Special

$10.00

Sunday Special

$10.00

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.00

Fried Pork Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Iceburg mix tossed in caesar dressing served with a grilled chicken breast, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Romaine Iceburg mix with a grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, black olives, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and croutons w/ a dressing of your choice

Chicken N' Strawberries Salad

$10.00

Romaine Iceburg mix with a grilled chicken breast,black olives, pecans, feta cheese, strawberries, and croutons w/ a dressing of your choice

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Romaine Iceburg mix with a grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, shredded cheese, and croutons w/ a dressing of your choice

Cheeseburger Salad

$10.00

Romaine Iceburg mix with a sliced 1/2 LB burger tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon, and croutons w/ choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Soup

$3.00

Soup & Side Salad

$5.00

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Soup, Salad & Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$2.50

Side of hand-cut fries

Tator Tots

$3.00Out of stock

Side of tator tots

Sweet Tator Tots

$3.00

Side of sweet tator tots

Waffle Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Side of regular waffle fries

Sweet Waffle Fries

$3.00

Side of sweet waffle fries

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of hand-battered onion rings

Onion Strings

$4.00

Bowl of Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

Shareable side of hand-cut fries

Bowl of Tator Tots

$5.00

Shareable side of tator tots

Bowl of Sweet Tator Tots

$5.00

Shareable side of sweet tator tots

Bowl of Waffle Fries

$5.00

Shareable side of regular waffle fries

Bowl of Sweet Waffle Fries

$5.00

Shareable side of sweet waffle fries

Bowl of Onion Rings

$6.00

Shareable side of hand-battered onion rings

Bowl of Onion Strings

$6.00

Salvage Yard Basket (Serves 4-6 People)

$12.00

Shareable platter of fries, sweet waffle fries, and onion rings (Serves 4-6 people - Substitutions accepted / price may vary)

Gluten Free Fries

$3.00

GF Froggy Fries

$3.50

GF Loaded Fries

$8.00

Kids/Senior Meals

Corn Dog w/ FF & Small Drink

$6.00

Fried corn dog

Chicken Fingers (3) w/ FF & Small Drink

$6.00

3 chicken fingers with dipping sauce of choice (can be tossed)

Grilled Cheese w/ FF & Small Drink

$6.00

Grilled cheese made with american & pepperjack cheeses

Mac N' Cheese w/ FF & Small Drink

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

Mini Burger w/ FF & Small Drink

$6.00

1/3 LB burger w/ either swiss or american and veggies

Hot Dog w/ FF & Small Drink

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Soft Drink

$2.25

Coke Products

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet, Unsweet, Flavored

Bottled Sodas

$2.50

Selection varies

Red Bull

$4.25

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Desserts

Just Crumbs Cookie

$3.50

Selection varies

Drumstick Original

$3.50

Selection varies

Crunch Bar

$3.50

Selection varies

Orange Cream

$3.50

Selection varies

Push-Up

$3.50

Selection varies

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50

Selection varies

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Selection varies

Drumstick Super (Chocolate)

$4.50

Selection varies

Drumstick Super (Vanilla)

$4.50

Selection varies

Diggs Crunch

$4.50

Selection varies

Butterfinger

$4.50

Selection varies

Toll House Sandwich

$4.50

Selection varies

Hagen Das Bar

$4.50

Selection varies

Oreo Cone

$4.50

Selection varies

Caramel Cone

$4.50

Selection varies

A La Cart

Side of Corn Dog

$3.00

Miscellaneous items

Side of Mac N' Cheese

$3.00

Miscellaneous items

1/3 LB Beef Patty

$4.25

Miscellaneous items

1/2 LB Beef Patty

$5.25

Miscellaneous items

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Miscellaneous items

Single Mega Stix

$2.00

Miscellaneous items

Big Bun

$2.00

Miscellaneous items

Small Bun

$1.50

Miscellaneous items

Turkey

$4.50

Veggie

$4.50

Custom Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Hot Dog

$3.50

Catering Med-Beans

$20.50

Catering Med-Potato Salad

$20.50

Black Eyed Pea Soup

$3.50

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Employee T Shirt

$12.00

Employee Hat

$12.00

Shuttle Adult

$8.00

Shuttle 12 & Under

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington, TX 76011

Directions

