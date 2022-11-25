Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hurtado Barbecue Arlington

702 Reviews

$$

205 E. Front St.

Arlington, TX 76011

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Twinkie
Brisket / LB

FAMILY PLATTERS

Ultimate Party Pack

$210.00

1 Whole Brisket, 1 Rack of Spare Ribs, (2) Pints Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, (2) Pints Garlicky Green Beans with Chorizo, (2) Pints Elote, (2) Pints Potato Salad, 15 Tortillas, (2) 16oz Barbecue Sauces

El Jefe Platter

$48.00

1/3 LB each of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey burnt ends and sausage. served w 2 sides.

El Capo

$165.00

Includes: 2lbs of Brisket, 2lbs of Spare Ribs, 2lb of Pulled Pork, 4 Sausage Links, 1 Pint Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, 1 Pint Elote, 1 Pint Garlic Green Beans, 1 Pint Potato Salad, 1 Pint Serrano Lime Slaw, 15 Tortillas and (1) 16oz Barbecue Sauce

Texas Trinity Platter

$25.50

1/3 lb each of brisket, spare ribs, and sausage - plus a single size side of your choice.

El Patron

$100.00

1.5 lbs Brisket, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 2 Sausage Links, 4 Birria Tacos, 4 Single Sides. 1 Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese, 1 Elote, 1 Garlic Green Beans, 1 Potato Salad

MEATS / LB

Brisket / LB

$30.00

Pork Spare Ribs / LB

$22.00

House Sausage / LB

$22.00

Pulled Pork / LB

$20.00

Turkey / LB

$22.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends / LB

$30.00

Whole Brisket (5-7 lbs)

$130.00

Rack of Spare Ribs

$45.00

Qual

$5.50

Smoked Chicken

$10.00

SIDES

Poblano Mac N' Cheese

$4.00+

Brisket Beans

$4.00+

Green Power Slaw

$4.00+

Elotes

$4.00+

Baked Potato Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Tater Tot Casserole

$4.00+

Cheddar Hatch Grits

$4.00+

Brisket Elotes

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00+

FLOUR TORTILLAS

3 Tortillas

$1.50

1/2 Dozen Tortillas

$3.00

1 Dozen Tortillas

$6.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$5.00

EXTRAS

Birria Tacos

$5.00

Tostada

$5.50

Twinkie

$4.50

Cornbread

$6.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tex-Mex barbecue located in the heart of Arlington, Texas.

205 E. Front St., Arlington, TX 76011

