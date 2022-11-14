Restaurant header imageView gallery

Provisions Waxhaw

No reviews yet

107 W. South Main St.

Waxhaw, NC 28173

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bandwhich
The Best Reuben
Breakfast Burrito

Morning Wakeup

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Veggies, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Scrambled with Two Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa on the side.

Granola Bowl

$9.50

Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, & Vanilla Yogurt

Homestyle Grit Bowl

$8.50

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Home Fried Potatoes, Garlic Cheese Grits, American Cheese, and Topped with 1 Egg.

Oatmeal

$4.25

Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal topped with Berries

Pancake (Single)

$2.25

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake

Pancake (Triple Stack)

$6.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

Papa's Big Breakfast

$8.00

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Two Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes or Garlic Cheese Grits. Served with choice of Biscuit or White Toast.

Provisions Quiche

$6.00

1 slice of either Meat or Veggie Quiche.

The Bandwhich

$5.50

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Fried Egg, American Cheese. Served on choice of Toasted Bagel, Biscuit, or White Toast.

The Scrambler

$8.50

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Three Eggs, Tomatoes, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese. Served with choice of Biscuit or White Toast.

Veg Head

$8.00

Two pieces of Whole Wheat Toast topped with Avocado. Served with Home Fried Potatoes and Fruit Cup on the side

Hash Special

$9.50

Homestyle Potatoes, Ground Curry Chicken, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with egg on top.

A La Carte

Pastries

$3.00

Toast (2 slices)

$2.00

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Served with Plain Cream Cheese

Biscuit

$1.50

Black Forest Ham

$2.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Hot Honey Butter - Single

$0.35

Pepper Bacon (2 Strips)

$2.50

Roasted Chicken

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$2.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.50

Side of Gravy

$2.50Out of stock

Single Egg

$1.25

Sliced Avocado

$1.25

Whole Quiche

$18.00

Soup/Quiche Special

$25.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

On The Side

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, and Grapes

Garlic Cheese Grits

$2.00

Home Fried Potatoes

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Tri-color Pasta, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Arichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Bell Peppers tossed in Greek Dressing. Topped with Feta.

Potato Salad

$3.00

Red Skin Potatoes, Onion, Celery, and Bacon. Tossed in Mayo.

Hot and Delicious

Ham & Pimiento Melt

$10.00

Local Pimiento Cheese and Black Forest Ham. Grilled on Thin Cut Sourdough Bread

The Best Reuben

$13.00

Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing. Grilled on Thick Cut Marled Rye.

The Biggie Cheese

$11.00

Gouda, Mozzarella, America, and Thick Cut Bacon grilled golden brown on White Bread.

The Gobbler

$12.50

Sliced Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Gouda Cheese, and Chipotle Sauce served on Thick Cut Rye.

Turkey Swiss Panini

$10.00

Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and House Made Cilantro Chipotle Spread. Served on Pressed Herbed Focaccia Bread.

Veggie Panini

$8.00

Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mozzarella, and Pesto Spread. Served on Pressed Herbed Focaccia Bread.

Philly

$13.00

Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Medium Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, and Mayo served on a Hoagie Roll.

Wraps and Classics

The B.L.T.

$9.00

Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Toasted Thin Cut Sourdough Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Roasted Chicken, Celery, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Mixed Greens, Buffalo Sauce, and House Made Ranch Dressing. Served in a Wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

House Made Chicken Salad and Romaine Lettuce. Served on choice of Croissant, Herbed Focaccia Bread, or a Wrap.

Classic Club

$9.50

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Toasted Thin Cut White Bread.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Roasted Chicken, Hummus, Red Onion, Feta, Mixed Greens, and House Made Greek Dressing. Served in a Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$7.50

Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Mixed Greens, and House Made Greek Dressing. Served in a Wrap.

Soups and Salads

Bowl of Soup w/Focaccia

$4.50

Bowl of Soup served with side of Herbed Focaccia Bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Celery, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Tossed in House Made Ranch Dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, HardBoiled Egg, Turkey, Ham, and Bacon. Tossed in House Made Ranch Dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Feta. Tossed in House Made Greek Dressing.

Soup & Salad

$8.50

Bowl of Soup & Small Side Salad

Baby Chicks

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese grilled to perfection on White Bread.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Creamy Peanut Butter and Strawberry Preserves served on White Bread.

Single Egg & Slice of Bacon

$5.25

Drinks

Bottle Juice

$2.50

Bottled Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylan

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Chocolate Milk - Ind

$2.99

Coffee

$2.81

Coke

$1.50

Cream Soda

$2.00

Devil's Foot

$2.00

Diet Coke/Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew/Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.25

Lenny Boy Kombucha

$3.50

Nehi

$2.00

Pepsi

$1.50

Perrier

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sun Drop

$2.00

Whole Milk - Ind

$2.99

Bagged Coffee

Barrel Aged Bag

$20.00

Burlap Bag

$5.00

Decaf Bag

$15.00

Espresso Blend Bag

$14.00

Ethiopia Bag

$15.00

Guatemala Bag

$14.00

Honduras Bag

$14.00

Indonesia Bag

$14.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Nitro

$4.50

Cold Brew Still

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Doppio

$3.00

Flat White

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Chocolate - Blue Cup

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.81

Red Eye

$5.00

Speciality

Fall Bliss

$5.00

Sweet Autumn

$5.00

Wake Up Waxhaw

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Chai

$4.00

Honey Bear Latte

$5.00

Latte

$4.25

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$4.75

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.75
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
House made breakfast, sandwiches, soups, and salads!

