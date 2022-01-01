  • Home
View gallery

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman's Corner Tillman's Corner

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr

Suite F

Mobile, AL 36619

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Grilled Chicken Taco
2 Tacos

A La Carte - Taco

Backwoods Hawaiian Taco

$6.00

Pork Belly, Pickled Red Onions, House Slaw, Mixed Greens, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pineapple BBQ & Jalapenos

Belly Of The Beast Taco

$6.00

Pork belly, grilled shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo pickled red onions, avocado, mixed greens, mango salsa, tempura flakes & sweet soy reduction

Black Jack Taco

$6.00

Korean style marinated beef, blue cheese, pineapple mango salsa, pickled red onions, mixed greens & cilantro lime aioli

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Slow cooked brisket, Pineapple BBQ sauce, pineapple mango salsa, house slaw, mixed greens & jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00

Chicken, mild ranch crema, shredded carrot, blue cheese dressing, jack cheese & shredded lettuce.

Crunchy Wrap

$10.00

Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a hard shell.

Fish - Fried Taco

$6.00

Toasted coconut panko crusted Red Snapper, sweet chili, spicy mayo, house slaw, pickled red onions, pineapple mango salsa topped with cilantro lime aioli.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Marinated ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.

Macho Burrito

$13.00

Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)

Adult Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack cheese, pickled red onion, grilled fresh sweet corn (Add protein)

Shrimp Taco (Fried) Taco

$6.00

Toasted coconut panko-breaded shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo, house slaw, pickled red onion, pineapple mango salsa topped with cilantro lime aioli.

Skinny - Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Seared shrimp or red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli and pickled red onion.

The One Who Doesn't Eat Meat Taco

$4.00

Grilled fresh sweet corn, gochujang garlic aioli, cayenne, green onions, mixed greens, house slaw and pickled red onions.

Skinny Fish Taco

$6.00

Seared red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli, topped with cilantro lime aioli.

Birria Taco

$13.95Out of stock

Flautas

$13.00Out of stock

Catering

$14 Per Person

$14.00

Delivery Fee

$50.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

Salsa Pint

$8.00

Salsa Quart

$15.00

Queso Pint

$8.00

Queso Quart

$15.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Churro

$2.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Chafing Fuel

$3.00

Wired Rack

$3.00

Additional Topping

$15.00

Staff Members

$150.00

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Prep/Décor/Breakdown

$450.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

3 - Taco Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Water/ Sweet Tea/ Lemonade/ Ice/ Lemons

$1.50

Burrito Boxed Lunch

$12.95

2- Taco Boxed Lunch

$12.95

Additional Protein

$20.00

Chips & Salsa Bar

$4.95

Sweets

Churros

$6.00

6 cinnamon & sugar-coated churros drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup.

From the Top

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Trio App

$14.00

P.S. Taco Fries

$13.00

Nachos

$13.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Monterey jack cheese filled grilled flour tortilla.

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Steak and monterey jack filled grilled flour tortilla.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.

2 Kids Tacos

$8.00

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$6.00

Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.

Kids Steak Taco

$5.00

Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled taco. Flour or hard shell

Kids Meal Drink Only

Kids Salsa

$1.75

Kids Salsa

$1.75

Kids Queso

$1.75

Kids Meal Drink

Salad

P.S. Taco Salad

$10.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Quart Salsa

$15.00

Pint Queso

$8.00

Quart Queso

$15.00

Side Salsa 4oz

$7.00

Side Queso 4oz

$7.00

Chips

$4.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Queso 8oz

$10.00

Salsa 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Guac 4oz

$10.00Out of stock

Gua 6oz

$10.00

Peppers

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blu Cheese

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Aoili 2oz

$0.50

Mango Salsa 4oz

$5.00

Mango Salsa 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Shredded Jack Cheese

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Taco Plate

2 Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos

$15.00

Macho Burrito

$15.00

ReMax Event

20 Tacos

$120.00

30 Tacos

$180.00

1 - Quart Guacamole

$25.00

1 - Quart Salsa

$25.00

NA Beverages

Tea

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Jarritos

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Green Apple

$3.00

Jarritos Jamaica

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some taco love!

Location

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Suite F, Mobile, AL 36619

Directions

Gallery
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

Map
