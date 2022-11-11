  • Home
Billyrays Wings & Things 3944 Government Blvd

No reviews yet

3944 Government Blvd

Mobile, AL 36693

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
CAJUN RANCH FRIES
30 PIECE WINGS

WINGS

6 PIECE WINGS

$7.50

10 PIECE WINGS

$14.50

20 PIECE WINGS

$28.50

30 PIECE WINGS

$42.50

100 PIECE WINGS

$125.00

HOAGIES

8 INCH

$10.99

FOOT LONG

$15.99

JUMBO SHRIMP

6 PIECE - Shrimp

$8.00

10 PIECE - Shrimp

$14.00

RIBS

RIB SANDWHICH

$13.99

SLAB

$29.99

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$12.00

SIDES

CAJUN RANCH FRIES

$4.00

FRIES

$3.25

MAC N CHESSE

$3.75

BILLYRAY'S COLLARD GREENS

$3.25

BILLYRAY'S BBQ BAKED BEANS

$3.25

CORN BREAD

$3.25

SEASONED CORN

$3.25

Bananna Pudding

$4.00

DRINKS

Barqs Root Beer

$2.59

COKE

$2.59

COKE ZERO

$2.59

Cup Of Ice

$0.75

DR PEPPER

$2.59

FANTA - Orange

$2.59

FANTA - Strawberry

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.49

Peach Tea

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.59

SPRITE

$2.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

TENDERS

slab of ribs

$26.00

10 pc

$15.00

6 pcs Tenders

$8.00

WINGS

6 PIECE WINGS

$7.75

10 PIECE WINGS

$14.75

20 PIECE WINGS

$28.75

30 PIECE WINGS

$42.75

100 PIECE WINGS

$125.00

HOAGIES

8 INCH

$10.25

FOOT LONG

$15.25

JUMBO SHRIMP

6 PIECE - Shrimp

$8.25

10 PIECE - Shrimp

$14.25

RIBS \ CHICKEN

RIB SANDWHICH

$12.25

SLAB

$26.25

HALF CHICKEN

$13.25

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.25

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.25

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$12.25

SIDES

CAJUN RANCH FRIES

$4.25

FRIES

$3.50

MAC N CHESSE

$4.00

BILLYRAY'S COLLARD GREENS

$3.50

BILLYRAY'S BBQ BAKED BEANS

$3.50

CORN BREAD

$3.50

SEASONED CORN

$3.50

Bananna Pudding

$4.25

DRINKS

Barqs Root Beer

$2.84

COKE

$2.84

COKE ZERO

$2.84

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

DR PEPPER

$2.84

FANTA - Orange

$2.84

FANTA - Strawberry

$2.84

Lemonade

$2.74

Peach Tea

$3.24

Smart Water

$2.84

SPRITE

$2.84

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.24

Sweet Tea

$3.24

Lemonade

$3.24

Fish

fish

$8.00

Lunch Special

6 PIECE WINGS

$12.99

Slab of Ribs

slab of ribs

$26.00

RICE BOWL

STEAK

$11.99

CHICKEN

$11.99

SHRIMP

$11.99

VEGI

$11.99

ADD ON

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3944 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36693

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

