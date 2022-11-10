Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poindexter's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

260 Azalea Road

Mobile, AL 36609

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
The Poindexter
Garbage Fries

Appetizers

Cheese Curds
$5.95

Cheese Curds

$5.95

Cheese Sticks

$4.95

Chips and Salsa

$2.95+

Chicken Cheese Balls

$5.95

Chicken and Cheese deep fried in a ball of batter. Qty (6). Served with Ranch Dressing

Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

$4.95+Out of stock

French Fries

$1.95+

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95
Garbage Fries

Garbage Fries

$7.25+

Crinkle cut fries covered with a little bit of everything / anything that we have. Nacho Cheese, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, meat of the day and more. Every time is different...

Nachos Supreme

$8.95

Nachos w/ Cheese

$3.50+

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.95

Spinach and Artichoke dip served with fresh tortilla chips

Wings

$8.95

Burgers

The Poindexter

$15.95

The Poindexter - 1/2 pound mixture of burger and Conecuh sausage plus jalapeno... oh my...

Ogre Burger

Ogre Burger

$16.95

The Beast is here!! Two Half Pound patties with Swiss and American Cheese, bacon, Conecuh sausage, onion rings and a fried egg, all served with lettuce, tomato, onions and your favorite condiments on a brioche bun!!

Fiona Burger

Fiona Burger

$12.95

The Beast's lil' sis is here!! Two Quarter Pound patties with Swiss and American Cheese, bacon, Conecuh sausage, onion rings and a fried egg, all served with lettuce, tomato, onions and your favorite condiments on a bun!! (Ogre is pictured)

Patty Melt

$9.50

Your choice of half or quarter pound patty, grilled then topped with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese, and served on Texas toast. Your choice of sides.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.95+

Your size burger covered with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles with side item

Chili Cheese Burger
$8.75+

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.75+
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.50+

Grilled to perfection, your cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and a side

Hamburger

$7.95+
Cheeseburger Sliders (3)
$9.95

Cheeseburger Sliders (3)

$9.95

Chicken and Salads

Poindexter's Grilled Chicken Pita

Poindexter's Grilled Chicken Pita

$10.95

Fresh, hot pita with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese, topped with Ranch dressing

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled or Panko Deep Fried chicken sliced inside a warm wrap with fresh spinach, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with fries.

Garden Salad with Chicken

$8.95

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, sliced served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cheese, cucumbers, bacon bits and onion. Your choice of dressing served on the side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun. Your choice of side item

Panko Fried Chicken Salad

$9.95

Panko encrusted deep fried chicken breast, sliced, served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cheese, cucumbers, bacon bits and onion. Your choice of dressing served on the side

Panko Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Panko encrusted deep fried chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun. Your choice of side item

BLT

$8.95

Chicken Tenders with fries

$9.95

Three large tenders with choice of sides

Wing Platter

$14.95Out of stock

One Dozen deep fried wings with your choice of wing and dipping sauces. Served with a side

Dogs

Conecuh Dog

$8.95

Famous Conecuh Sausage grilled, served on a hot dog bun with your choice of side and condiments.

Sandwiches and More

BLT

$8.95
Club

Club

$11.95+

The American Classic - Ham, Turkey and Bacon on toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95
Poor Richard

Poor Richard

$10.95Out of stock

Poor cousin of a Ruben - Pastrami grilled and covered with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and dressing, served on a brioche bun, with your choice of side.

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$9.95Out of stock

Three Pulled Pork sliders with BBQ Sauce and a pickle on top, served with fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Pork Chop w/ Mashed Pot

$9.95

Hamburger Steak w/ Mashed Pot

$9.00

Seafood

Fish Po Boy

$8.95+
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.95+

Fried, grilled or blackened... Six inch, with tomato, lettuce and your favorite condiments. Your choice of side.

Fish Tacos

$11.95

Three soft tortillas filled with fish, slaw, pico de gallo and topped with our famous spicy ranch sauce. Choice of side

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Fried, grilled or blackened. Three tacos served your way with slaw, our spicy sauce and pico de gallo. Your choice of side

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$10.95

Fried white fish, served with fries. Cocktail Sauce or Tarter Sauce on the side

Catfish Plate

$11.95Out of stock

Deep fried catfish filet with side of your choice

Shrimp Dinner (Dozen)

$13.95

One dozen golden fried shrimp with salad or slaw, and fries.

Sides

Fried Okra

$4.50

Fries Side

$1.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Sm Coleslaw

$2.95

Lg Coleslaw

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.95

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Extra Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Potato Salad

$2.95Out of stock

Large Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mango Habanero

$0.50

Extra Spicy Honey

$0.50

Extra Reaper

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$4.95

Grilled American Cheese sandwich with choice of side

Kids Hot Dog with fries

$4.95Out of stock

Our single hot dog with fries

Kids Chicken Tender with fries

$5.95

One large chicken tender with fries

Kids Slider with Fries

$5.95

One hamburger slider with American cheese served with fries

To Go Drinks

Bottled Coca Cola

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Bottled Dasani Water

$2.50

Bottled Gold Sweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fantastic drinks and food at affordable prices! Awesome entertainment most nights by local DJs and musical artists.

Website

Location

260 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL 36609

Directions

Poindexter's image
Banner pic
Poindexter's image
Main pic

