  POST - On the Hill - 4513 Old Shell Road Suite 5E
POST - On the Hill

No reviews yet

4513 Old Shell Road Suite 5E

Mobile, AL 36608

Order Again

Cocktail Class

Sam LeMond -PRIVATE- Sept 15 @4pm - 1 Ticket

$50.00

Shantel Wright -PRIVATE- Aug 20 1pm - 1 Ticket

$75.00

POST on the Hill

Rental fee

$300.00

Shareable Snacks Catering

2meat 2cheese Charcuterie Board Catering

$18.00

3meat 3cheese Charcuterie Board Catering

$24.00

Blackened Seared Tuna Catering

$10.00

Meatballs Catering

$10.00

Veggie Spring Rolls Catering

$10.00

Beignets Catering

$5.00

POST Toast/Thin Crust GF Catering

504 POST Toast Catering

$10.00

Caprese POST Toast Catering

$10.00

Chicken Balsamic POST Toast Catering

$10.00

Four Meat POST Toast Catering

$10.00

504 Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00

Caprese Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00

Chicken Balsamic Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00

Four Meat Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4513 Old Shell Road Suite 5E, Mobile, AL 36608

