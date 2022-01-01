A map showing the location of Pure Cafe SouthlakeView gallery

Pure Cafe Southlake

854 Reviews

$

1244 PROSPECT ST

SOUTHLAKE, TX 76092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$8.55

Turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, a touch of low-fat mayo

Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$6.00

The name says it all, cheddar cheese on flatbread

Chicken Pesto

$9.01

Chicken breast, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil

Grilled Salmon

$12.01

Wild caught salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, balsamic

Margherita Melt

$7.85

Mozzarella, basil, tomato

California Club

$9.01

Choice of chicken or turkey breast, turkey bacon, onion, low-fat mayo, avocado, lettuce, mozzarella

Jalapeno Chicken

$9.01

Chicken breast, jalapenos, red onion, salsa, cheddar, lettuce

Classic Tuna

$9.01

Tuna, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, low-fat mayo

Turkey and Cheese

$7.39

Turkey breast and cheddar, substitute Chicken Breast at no additional cost

Turkey Cranberry

$9.01

Turkey breast, cranberry sauce, tomato, turkey bacon, honey dijon mustard, green leaf lettuce

Ultimate Veggie

$8.55

Hummus, spinach, avocado, cucumber, tomato, carrot.

Salads

Caesar

$7.85

Green leaf lettuce, parmesan crisps, creamy Caesar dressing

Cranberry Pecan

$8.78

Mixed greens, cranberries, green apple, feta, pecans, balsamic dressing

Garden

$8.31

Lettuce, cucumber, grape tomato, onion, carrots, balsamic

Strawberry Spinach

$8.78

Spinach, strawberry, cranberries, feta, grapes, raspberry vinaigrette

Sweet Kale

$8.78

Kale, red cabbage, carrots, feta, cucumber, honey dijon dressing

Southwest

$9.24

Green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, black bean, corn, red onion, avocado, cheddar, chipotle ranch

Citrus and Berries

$10.16

Green leaf lettuce, orange, strawberry, blueberry, feta, sliced almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

Pizza

Cheesy Cheese

$6.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar - piled high

Italian

$7.16

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, feta

Beach

$7.62

Mozzarella, avocado, red onion, tomato, low-fat mayo

Pepperoni

$6.70

Classic, quintessential pepperoni pizza

Clasic Margherita

$6.70

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, quality olive oil

Garden Fresh

$7.39

Pesto, mozzarella, grape tomato, spring mix

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$5.54

Avocado spread

Basic

$7.39

Egg or egg white, turkey bacon, cheddar

Spicy Southwest

$7.85

Egg or egg white, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, turkey bacon

Spinach Supreme

$7.39

Egg or egg white, tomato, spinach, feta

Oatmeal

$5.54

Oatmeal, brown sugar, strawberry, blueberry, sliced almonds

Coffee/Tea

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.54

Organic columbian beans

Bulletproof Coffee

$4.39

Irish butter and MCT oil blended with our fresh coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.62

Organic columbian beans cold brewed the right way

Chai Tea Latte

$4.85

Organic chai tea

Hot Tea

$2.31

Organic Green, English Breakfast, Chamomile, Peppermint

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.31

Soup/Snacks

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.16

Grapes, sliced strawberries, blueberries, almond slices

Hummus and Veggies

$6.47

Generous portion of hummus with celery and carrot sticks

Queso

$7.39

Totally plant based, no gluten, contains nuts, corn chips

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.62

Made fresh daily

Lentil Soup

$4.62

Made fresh daily

Snickerdoodles

$2.54

Gluten Free

Chocolate Chip

$2.54

Gluten Free

Brownie

$2.08

Gluten Free

S'mores Bites

$2.54

Gluten Free

Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.46

Gelato 2 Scoops

$4.62

Gelato 3 Scoops

$5.54

Smoothies

Coco Monkey

$6.69

Chocolate almond milk, banana, peanut butter, low-fat yogurt

Mango Tango

$6.69

Mango, banana, coconut, pineapple

Pina Colada

$6.69

Pineapple, coconut, banana

Orange Julius

$6.69

Orange juice, pineapple, banana

Matcha Green Tea

$6.69

Matcha green tea, low-fat yogurt, almond milk

Strawberry Blast

$6.69

Strawberry, banana, passion fruit, orange, guava

Suped Up Berry

$6.69

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, acai

Green Queen

$8.78

Strawberry, pineapple, kale, spinach, pineapple juice

Muscle Builder

$8.78

Chocolate almond milk, strawberry, almond butter, banana, whey protein

PB&J

$8.78

Blueberry, strawberry, peanut butter, almond milk, agave

Java Joe

$8.78

Extra Cup

$0.69

Custom Smoothie

$8.78

Juices

Build Your Own

$7.39

Choose a celery, apple, orange, cucumber, or carrot base

Classic Green

$6.69

Kale, spinach, celery, green apple, lemon

Clean Green

$6.69

Celery, green apple, basil, cilantro, cucumber, lemon

Cold Fighter

$6.69

Carrot, ginger, orange

Digestive Tonic

$6.69

Pineapple, apple, mint, cucumber

Energizer

$6.69

Apple, ginger, kale

Extra Cup

$0.69

Fresh Cleanse

$6.69

Apple, beet, carrot, parsley, ginger

Herbal Heaven

$7.39

Apple, basil, cilantro, parsley, mint, cucumber, ginger

Immune Booster

$7.39

Green apple, lemon, ginger, wheatgrass

Kale Cleanser

$6.69

Liver Cleanser

$6.69

Apple, beet, carrot

OJ

$6.69

Painkiller

$7.39

Apple, beet, turmeric, orange, ginger

Purple Power

$7.39

Orange, blueberry

Spicy Lemonade

$6.69

Lemon, cayenne, agave

The Standard Green

$6.69

Red apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, ginger

Shots

Wheatgrass Shot

$3.70

Ginger Shot

$2.77

Ginger Lemon Shot

$2.31

Ginger Cayenne Shot

$2.77

Turmeric Shot

$2.77

Turmeric Lemon Shot

$2.31

Beet Shot

$2.31

Drink Add-Ons

Kale

$0.92

Spinach

$0.92

Carrots

$0.69

Celery Juice

$0.69

Apple Juice

$1.39

Cucumber

$0.92

Avocado

$1.15

Orange Juice

$1.39

Yogurt

$0.92

Whey Protein

$0.92

Pea Protein

$1.15

Turmeric

$1.85

Ginger

$1.85

Chia Seeds

$1.15

Banana

$0.46

Extra Cup

$0.69

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

$9.24

Pitaya Bowl

$9.24

Tropical Bowl

$9.24

Green Bowl

$10.62

Drink Cooler

Coke

$2.08

Diet Coke

$2.08

Dr Pepper

$2.08

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.08

Water

$1.85

Ice Drinks

$2.08

Perrier

$2.08

Bai Coconut

$3.00

Bai Fruit

$3.00

Juice Cleanses

1 Day Cleanse

$50.81

3 Day Cleanse

$143.19

5 Day Cleanse

$230.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1244 PROSPECT ST, SOUTHLAKE, TX 76092

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taverna Rossa - Southlake
orange starNo Reviews
1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
orange starNo Reviews
228 State St Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1251 E. Southlake Blvd. Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Jane - 1151 E Southlake Blvd Suite 390
orange starNo Reviews
1151 E Southlake Blvd Suite 390 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Cowtown Brewing Southlake
orange starNo Reviews
1512 East Southlake Blvd, suite 10 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 908
100 N Kimball Ave Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SOUTHLAKE

Kincaid's - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 908
100 N Kimball Ave Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Jon Smith Subs - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 459
2001 W Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 055 - Southlake
orange star4.6 • 215
1241 E. State Highway 114 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SOUTHLAKE
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston