Taverna Rossa Southlake

1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300

Southlake, TX 76092

Speciality Pizzas

All American

All American

$18.00

red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, fontina, mozzarella

Bee's Knees

Bee's Knees

$18.00

spicy red sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, TX honey

Boss Hogg

Boss Hogg

$18.00

spicy red sauce, ciao pepperoni, sliced pepperoni, genoa salami, bacon, fontina, smoked sea salt, oregano

Tex-Italian Calzone

Tex-Italian Calzone

$18.00
Chx Bac Boom Boom

Chx Bac Boom Boom

$18.00

33RG secret Boom Boom sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, gorgonzola, carmelized onion, ranch, cilantro

Queen Marg

Queen Marg

$16.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil

Goat & Fig

Goat & Fig

$18.00

crispy pancetta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried fig, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil

Classic Rossa

Classic Rossa

$18.00

red sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic-olive oil, mozzarella, feta

Tuscan Trip

Tuscan Trip

$18.00

cashew pesto, sundried tomato, baby spinach, kalamata olives, artichokes, mozzarella, ricotta, arugula, pine nuts

Smokey PIe

Smokey PIe

$18.00

sweet TX BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar

Pink Piggy

Pink Piggy

$18.00

spicy pink sauce, basil, pancetta, spicy sausage, prosciutto, fontina, rosemary honey-butter

Supreme

Supreme

$18.00

red sauce, pepperoni, spicy sausage, ham, mushroom, black olive, bell pepper, mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza with up to 5 individual toppings

BYO Pizza

$11.00

Build Your Own Pizza with up to 5 toppings

Small Plates & Shares

Chef's Deviled Eggs

Chef's Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Always changing, unique, funky, or sometimes just straight-up classic

Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

$12.00

Pita bread, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, feta cheese, cucumber, tx olive oil

Killer Sausage Queso

Killer Sausage Queso

$8.00+

Spicy sausage, pickled jalapeños, white onion, bell pepper served with fritos

Ma's Homemade Meatballs

Ma's Homemade Meatballs

$12.00

Grandma's Marinara, Herb Ricotta, Shaved Asiago

Picnic Platter

Picnic Platter

$18.00

Housemade pimento cheese, basil goat cheese spread, gorgonzola, ciao pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata salami, pickled veggies, assorted fruits & nuts with pizza crisps

Smoked Brisket Sliders

Smoked Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Smoked brisket, green garlic slaw, house pickles on a slider roll

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Spicy Sausage, Goat Cheese, Breadcrumbs, Garlic Parmesan Alfredo

Sweet Chili Baked Wings

Sweet Chili Baked Wings

$15.00

Fresh garlic, calabrian chili sauce, parmesan, parsley, ranch

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Creamy tomato basil soup served with garlic bread

TX Buffalo Shrimp

TX Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Panko crusted shrimp, frank's redhot, southwestern ranch

Vinnie's Cheesy Bread

Vinnie's Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Warm Taverna Pretzel

Warm Taverna Pretzel

$7.00

Twisted pretzel dough, garlic butter, sea salt, zesty whole grain mustard

Dips & Spreads

$10.00

Salads

Farmhouse - Small

Farmhouse - Small

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrot curls, sunflower kernels, cherry tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons & ranch

Farmhouse - Family-Size

Farmhouse - Family-Size

$13.00

Mixed greens, carrot curls, sunflower kernels, cherry tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons & ranch

TR Caesar - Small

TR Caesar - Small

$7.00

Romaine, shaved parmesano-reggiano, fontina, housemade garlic croutons & caesar

TR Caesar - Family-Size

TR Caesar - Family-Size

$13.00

Romaine, shaved parmesano-reggiano, fontina, housemade garlic croutons & caesar

The Stag - Small

The Stag - Small

$7.00

Arugula, Spinach, Candied Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Vinaigrette

The Stag - Family-Size

The Stag - Family-Size

$13.00

Arugula, Spinach, Candied Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Shaken Vinaigrette

Baby Berg Wedge

Baby Berg Wedge

$9.00

baby iceberg, candied bacon, tomatoes, feta & green garlic dressing

Nutty Grape

Nutty Grape

$12.00

Mixed greens, pistachios, prosciutto, red grapes, gorgonzola & pistachio-white balsamic

Rustic Apple

Rustic Apple

$10.00

Arugula, radicchio, crisp apple slices, dried cranberries, tx pecans, goat cheese & maple cider vinaigrette

Pasta

TX Lasagna

TX Lasagna

$18.00

Temptress stout slow-braised brisket, marinara, mozzarella, bechamel, provolone with garlic bread

Bucatini Pomodoro

Bucatini Pomodoro

$12.00

Bucatini, crushed tomatoes, red pepper flakes, garlic, fresh basil, EVOO with garlic bread

Cadillac Mac & Cheese

Cadillac Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, Garlic Parmesan Alfredo, Fontina, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Creamy Calabrese Cavatappi

Creamy Calabrese Cavatappi

$14.00

Cavatappi, Pesto Alfredo, Chicken, Artichokes, Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic

Sandwiches

Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

Four Italian Meatballs with Ma's Marinara, Melted Fontina & Provolone Cheeses on a toasted hoagie roll with krinkle potato wedges

Chef's Chicken Caprese

Chef's Chicken Caprese

$14.00

Roasted chicken breast, roma tomato, melted mozzarella, spinach, arugula, cashew pesto vinaigrette, ciabatta served with potato wedges

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$6.99

Penne Pasta with choice of sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese with applesauce or fresh fruit

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$6.99

6" one-topping pizza

Kid's Chicken

Kid's Chicken

$6.99

Breaded and Baked Nuggets with applesauce or fresh fruit

Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$6.99

Cavatappi with Creamy Cheese Sauce

Kid Milk

Kid OJ

Kid Soda

Kid Hummus

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Stout Cake with Whiskey Ganache, Whipped Cream, Strawberries and Ice Cream

Deep Dish Cookie

Deep Dish Cookie

$9.00

Deep Dish Baked Cookie with Ice Cream

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

homemade sourdough bread pudding with Henry's cinnamon ice cream and caramel syrup

Wood-fired pizza and craft beer. Settling for nothing less than handmade goodness and hometown flavors, each pizza & entree are loaded with locally sourced ingredients. So grab your friends and your appetite, because at Taverna Rossa we've crafted pizza and beer into a serious slice of amazing.

1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300, Southlake, TX 76092

