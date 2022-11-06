Taverna Rossa Southlake
Popular Items
Speciality Pizzas
All American
red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, fontina, mozzarella
Bee's Knees
spicy red sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, TX honey
Boss Hogg
spicy red sauce, ciao pepperoni, sliced pepperoni, genoa salami, bacon, fontina, smoked sea salt, oregano
Tex-Italian Calzone
Chx Bac Boom Boom
33RG secret Boom Boom sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, gorgonzola, carmelized onion, ranch, cilantro
Queen Marg
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
Goat & Fig
crispy pancetta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried fig, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil
Classic Rossa
red sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic-olive oil, mozzarella, feta
Tuscan Trip
cashew pesto, sundried tomato, baby spinach, kalamata olives, artichokes, mozzarella, ricotta, arugula, pine nuts
Smokey PIe
sweet TX BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar
Pink Piggy
spicy pink sauce, basil, pancetta, spicy sausage, prosciutto, fontina, rosemary honey-butter
Supreme
red sauce, pepperoni, spicy sausage, ham, mushroom, black olive, bell pepper, mozzarella
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Plates & Shares
Chef's Deviled Eggs
Always changing, unique, funky, or sometimes just straight-up classic
Classic Hummus
Pita bread, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, feta cheese, cucumber, tx olive oil
Killer Sausage Queso
Spicy sausage, pickled jalapeños, white onion, bell pepper served with fritos
Ma's Homemade Meatballs
Grandma's Marinara, Herb Ricotta, Shaved Asiago
Picnic Platter
Housemade pimento cheese, basil goat cheese spread, gorgonzola, ciao pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata salami, pickled veggies, assorted fruits & nuts with pizza crisps
Smoked Brisket Sliders
Smoked brisket, green garlic slaw, house pickles on a slider roll
Stuffed Mushrooms
Spicy Sausage, Goat Cheese, Breadcrumbs, Garlic Parmesan Alfredo
Sweet Chili Baked Wings
Fresh garlic, calabrian chili sauce, parmesan, parsley, ranch
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup served with garlic bread
TX Buffalo Shrimp
Panko crusted shrimp, frank's redhot, southwestern ranch
Vinnie's Cheesy Bread
Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Warm Taverna Pretzel
Twisted pretzel dough, garlic butter, sea salt, zesty whole grain mustard
Dips & Spreads
Salads
Farmhouse - Small
Mixed greens, carrot curls, sunflower kernels, cherry tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons & ranch
Farmhouse - Family-Size
Mixed greens, carrot curls, sunflower kernels, cherry tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons & ranch
TR Caesar - Small
Romaine, shaved parmesano-reggiano, fontina, housemade garlic croutons & caesar
TR Caesar - Family-Size
Romaine, shaved parmesano-reggiano, fontina, housemade garlic croutons & caesar
The Stag - Small
Arugula, Spinach, Candied Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Vinaigrette
The Stag - Family-Size
Arugula, Spinach, Candied Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Shaken Vinaigrette
Baby Berg Wedge
baby iceberg, candied bacon, tomatoes, feta & green garlic dressing
Nutty Grape
Mixed greens, pistachios, prosciutto, red grapes, gorgonzola & pistachio-white balsamic
Rustic Apple
Arugula, radicchio, crisp apple slices, dried cranberries, tx pecans, goat cheese & maple cider vinaigrette
Pasta
TX Lasagna
Temptress stout slow-braised brisket, marinara, mozzarella, bechamel, provolone with garlic bread
Bucatini Pomodoro
Bucatini, crushed tomatoes, red pepper flakes, garlic, fresh basil, EVOO with garlic bread
Cadillac Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi, Garlic Parmesan Alfredo, Fontina, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Creamy Calabrese Cavatappi
Cavatappi, Pesto Alfredo, Chicken, Artichokes, Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic
Sandwiches
Meatball Grinder
Four Italian Meatballs with Ma's Marinara, Melted Fontina & Provolone Cheeses on a toasted hoagie roll with krinkle potato wedges
Chef's Chicken Caprese
Roasted chicken breast, roma tomato, melted mozzarella, spinach, arugula, cashew pesto vinaigrette, ciabatta served with potato wedges
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pasta
Penne Pasta with choice of sauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with applesauce or fresh fruit
Kid's Pizza
6" one-topping pizza
Kid's Chicken
Breaded and Baked Nuggets with applesauce or fresh fruit
Kid's Mac
Cavatappi with Creamy Cheese Sauce
Kid Milk
Kid OJ
Kid Soda
Kid Hummus
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood-fired pizza and craft beer. Settling for nothing less than handmade goodness and hometown flavors, each pizza & entree are loaded with locally sourced ingredients. So grab your friends and your appetite, because at Taverna Rossa we've crafted pizza and beer into a serious slice of amazing.
1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300, Southlake, TX 76092