Purple Leaf Cuisine
119 Floral Vale Blvd
Yardley, PA 19067
Popular Items
SOUP & SALAD
Wonton Soup
Filling with Shrimp, Pork & Mushroom
Shrimp Dumpling Soup
Chicken Hot and Sour Soup
Miso Soup
Vegetable Tofu Soup
Chicken Corn Chowder
Large.
Seafood Corn Chowder
Large.
Seafood Bean Curd Soup
Large.
Tom Yum Seafood Soup
Shrimp, fish, mussels in a Thai spicy broth.
Seaweed Salad
Field Green Salad
With ginger dressing.
Avocado Green Salad
Crabstick Salad
With spicy tobiko and cucumber.
Salmon Skin Salad
Rare-center Tuna Salad
APPETIZER & DIM SUM
House-Made Spring Rolls
House-Made Peking Duck Rolls (1)
Scallion PanCake
Japanese Gyoza (5)
Served pan fried, drizzled with light chili sauce.
Pork Dumpling (4)
Served pan fried or steamed, drizzled with house-made dumpling sauce.
Shumai (4)
Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (Ha Gao) (4 Pics)
Hand-Folded Shrimp Dumplings (8 Pieces)
Served crispy, drizzled with sweet & Source sauce.
Wonton in Chili Sauce (8)
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)
Steamed Shanghai Juicy Buns (8)
Dim Sum Sampler (8 Pcs)
(2) Shanghai juice bun, (2) shrimp siu mai, (2) pork shumai, (2) vegetable dumpling
Edamame
Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)
Dan Dan Noodle (w. pork in peanut sauce)
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Honey Roasted Pork
BBQ Spare Ribs
Beef Negimaki
Crispy Garlic Mid-Wing
Crispy Calamari
Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)
Crispy Flounder Fillet w. Honey Roasted Walnut
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (A)
Vegetable Tempura (A) (5 Pcs)
SUSHI BAR APPETIZER
Sushi Appetizer
3 pcs California roll, and 3 pcs sushi)
Sashimi Appetizer
Sushi 2-2-2
Two each of tuna, yellowtail & salmon.
Avocado Tartar in Spicy Sauce
Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi (6)
6 pcs seared tuna with black pepper in ponzu sauce
Spicy Sundae
with Avocado, cashews and Roe
Jalapeno Delight
Sushi Pizza
Tuna, salmon, white fish and seaweed salad on the tip of the scallion pancake.
SUSHI ROLL
King Crab California Roll
California Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Boston Roll
Spicy kani Roll
Tuna Roll (Tekka Maki)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Pepper Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Pumpkin Roll
Futo Maki
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll (Kappa Maki)
Oshinko Roll
Squash Roll (Kampyo)
Yama Gobo Roll
Mixed Vegetable Roll
SPECIAL SUSHI ROLL
Purple Leaf Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and crabstick middle: spicy crunchy tuna outside: mango and avocado.
King Salmon Roll
Inside: Spicy smoked salmon and salmon Outside: Salmon and mango
Angel Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, apple wrapped soybean nori.
Athens Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura troched white tuna, spicy tuna and miso sauce.
Crunchy Tuna Roll
Inside: pepper tuna, cucumber and avocado outside: crunchy spicy tuna.
Crunchy Salmon Roll
Inside: Spicy salmon and cucumber Outside: Salmon, roe and crunchy
Fancy Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce
Cancun Roll
Inside: salmon and acocado outside: spicy tuna and jalapeno on top
Sunny Roll
Inside: Salmon and Cucumber, Mid: spicy crunchy tuna, Outside: salmon, mango & Avo
Rainbow Roll
Inside: crabstick and cucumber outside: tuna, striped bass, salmon and avocado
Naluto Cucumber Roll
Crabstick, caviar, tuna, avocado, salmon and seaweed wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.
Ninja Turtles
Inside: shrimp tempura wrapped soybean nori outside: tuna and avocado.
Spicy Lady Roll
Inside: salmon and cucumber outside: spicy tuna crunchy. Lemon, scallion.
Volcanic
Inside: tuna, salmon, crabstick, and apple, tempura style outside: crunch spicy tuna.
TNT Roll
Tuna, salmon, whitefish, yellowtail, avocado, cream cheese, tempura style.
Tiger Roll
Inside: spicy salmon and cucumber outside: shrimp and avocado.
Jumbo Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura and spicy sauce with caviar.
Jumbo Lobster Tail Tempura Roll
Lobster tail tempura, cucumber and spicy sauce with caviar
Crazy Roll
Eel, shrimp, crabstick, smoked salmon, cucumber and avocado and egg with caviar.
Green Lady Roll
Inside: cucumber, avocado, scallion and sprout outside: striped bass and mint leaf and lime.
Tokyo Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura outside: eel.
Snow Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura Outside: spicy white Tuna
Tuna Special Roll
Inside: pepper tuna and cucumber outside: tuna, avocado and red roe
SUSHI or SASHIMI
Tuna (Maguro)
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Belly
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Broiled Eel (Unagi)
White Tuna (Escolar)
Smoked Salmon (Kunsei Saki)
Striped Bass (Suzuki)
Mackerel (Saba)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Flying Fish Roe (Tobikko)
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)
Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)
King Crab (Tarabakani)
Crabstick (Kanikama)
Octopus (Taka)
Squid (Ika)
Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
Scallop (Hotategai)
Egg (Tamago)
Tofu (Inari)
ENTRESS - SUSHI BAR
Sushi Dinner
1 roll and eight pieces sushi.
Sashimi Dinner
16 pieces sashimi.
Sushi & Sashimi Combination
1 roll, 5 pieces sushi and 10 pieces sashimi.
Chef’s Deluxe Sushi for 2
3 rolls, 12 pieces sushi.
Chef’s Deluxe Sashimi for 2
38 pieces sashimi.
Special Roll Combination
Fishlover
1 roll and six pieces sushi.
Maki Entree
3 different kind of roll
Chef's Special Treasure Boat
Small: 2 roll, 6 pcs. sushi, and 15 pcs. sashimi; Large: 3 roll, 8 pcs. sushi, and 20 pcs. sashimi
Chirashi Don
Assorted sashimi served over sushi rice.
Tekka Don
Sliced raw tuna served over sushi rice.
Sake Don
Sliced raw salmon served over sushi rice.
Negihama Don
Sliced yellowtail served over sushi rice.
Unagi Don
Sliced eel served over sushi rice.
NOODLE SOUP
Wonton Noodle
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle
Roasted Pork Wonton Noodle
Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle
Roasted Pork Noodle
Roasted Duck Noodle
Roasted Duck & Roasted Pork Noodle
House Special Noodle
Shrimp, roasted pork, chicken, shrimp dumpling, and mix veg
Tom Yum Seafood Thai Noodle
Shrimp, Fish, Mussel, with spicy Tom Yum Soup
Stir-Fry Noodle Dishes
Signature Lo Mein (HongKong Style)
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Chow Fun (Thick Rice Noodle)
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Pad Thai (Thai Rice Noodle)
Thai rice noodle, pepper, bean sprout, tofu, sweet & spicy sauce** Peanut on top
Mei Fun (Thin Rice Noodle)
thin rice noodles, onion, bean sprout, scallion, black pepper sauce
Yaki Udon Noodle(Thick Wheat Noodle)
Japanese wheat-flour noodles, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot, savory soy sauce
Singapore Noodle
Thin glass rice noodle w. shrimp, roasted pork, onion, pepper, egg in Indian curry sauce
House Special Pan Fried Noodle
Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, mixed vegetable in oyster sauce
Seafood Pan Fried Noodle
Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, scallop, fish & mixed veg. in ginger wine glazed sauce
Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle
Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce
Asian Rice Platter
Fried Rice
Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion
Rice Platter
Served with white rice and vegetable
Bulgogi Beef
Served with Kimchi over Rice.
Singapore Street Fried Rice
Seafood fried rice wrapped with lotus leaf
Penang Baked Seafood Fried Rice
Sautéed curry seafood on the top of egg fried rice
Purple Leaf Fried Rice
lobster meat, shrimp, egg, lettuce, onion in XO sauce
Hawaiian Pineapple Fried Rice
Wok-tossed in savory Curry sauce with pineapple, egg, basil, diced green & red pepper, and onion.
Hawaiian Pineapple Fried Rice with Shrimp
Egg Fried Rice
JUST EGG ONLY , NOT ALLOWED TO ADD ANYTHING
Small White Rice
Large White Rice
Small Brown Rice
Large Brown Rice
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Famous Peking Duck
Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce
Hong Kong Roasted Duck with Plum Garlic Sauce
Half duck with Plum Garlic Sauce
Spicy Crispy Chicken
Chicken in Crunchy Lettuce Wraps
Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, lettuce cups
Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Walnut Beef with asparagus in orange sauce
Wok-fried Lemongrass Beef
Grilled Korean Beef Short Ribs
Mongolian Style
Sautéed with Asparagus, Green & Red Peppers, Red Onions and Black Pepper Sauce.
Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops
Four Seasons
shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetable in black bean sauce
Seafood Combo in XO Sauce
Shrimp, scallops and squid with chive blossom and mushroom
Seafood Delight
shrimp, scallop, salmon, snow peas, mushroom in light black bean sauce
Wok Tossed Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp with creamy coconut ginger sauce and XO minced pork
Golden Shrimp w. Honey Walnut in Fruit Creamy Sauce
Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper
Thai Sweet Chills Shrimp
Flounder Fillet in Thai Red Curry Sauce
Sautéed Flounder Filet in Ginger & Scallion
Crispy Soft Shell Crabs
peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing
CHINESE ENTREE
General Tao’s Style
Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce
Sesame Style
Sweet and Sour Style
Served crispy, and sauce on the side.
Fried Chicken Breast
Crispy and Cut chicken breast into cutlets with 4 different dipping sauce to choose.
Basil Mango Chicken
Chicken w. Broccoli
Sautéed with broccoli.
Mix Veg in Brown Sauce
Sautéed with mix veg
Crunchy String Bean in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
Chicken Chive Blossom
Sautéed with Hong Kong Style XO Sauce
Cumin Style
Pineapple in Black Bean Sauce
Sautéed with pineapple and pepper.
Kung Po Style
Sautéed with pepper water chestnut and peanut.
Dry Pepper Style
Sautéed with dry chili peppers and jicama.
Crispy Salt Baked Style
Sautéed with five spice dressing.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Jumbo Shrimps with egg, onions, peas and pork sauce. There is no lobster in Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
JAPANESE ENTREE
VEGETABLES
Chinese Cauliflower w. Minced Garlic
Sauteed Baby Bok Choy with Minced Garlic
Sautéed Mixed Vegetable
Steam Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed String Beans in Garlic Sauce
Szechuan String Bean
Stew Tofu & Vegetable in Thai Coconut Curry Broth
Thai Coconut Curry Broth
Ma Po To-Fu
Desserts
Creme Brulee
Creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
Coconut Sorbet
Creamy coconut sorbetto served in the natural fruit shell
Exotic Bomba
Mango, passion fruit and raspberry sorbetto, all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Purple Leaf Restaurant offers authentic and delicious tasting Chinese and Japanese cuisine in Morrisville, PA. Purple Leaf's convenient location and affordable prices make our restaurant a natural choice for eat-in or take-out meals in the Lower Makefield community. Our restaurant is known for its variety in taste and high quality fresh ingredients. Come and experience our friendly atmosphere and excellent service.
119 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067