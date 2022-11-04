Restaurant header imageView gallery

Purple Leaf Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

119 Floral Vale Blvd

Yardley, PA 19067

Order Again

Popular Items

General Tao’s Style
Fried Rice
Wonton Soup

SOUP & SALAD

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$3.95+

Filling with Shrimp, Pork & Mushroom

Shrimp Dumpling Soup

Shrimp Dumpling Soup

$4.50+

Chicken Hot and Sour Soup

$4.50+

Miso Soup

$3.75

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$11.00

Chicken Corn Chowder

$12.00

Large.

Seafood Corn Chowder

$12.00

Large.

Seafood Bean Curd Soup

$12.00

Large.

Tom Yum Seafood Soup

$12.00

Shrimp, fish, mussels in a Thai spicy broth.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50
Field Green Salad

Field Green Salad

$6.00

With ginger dressing.

Avocado Green Salad

Avocado Green Salad

$8.75
Crabstick Salad

Crabstick Salad

$8.00

With spicy tobiko and cucumber.

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.00
Rare-center Tuna Salad

Rare-center Tuna Salad

$9.75

APPETIZER & DIM SUM

House-Made Spring Rolls

House-Made Spring Rolls

$1.75
House-Made Peking Duck Rolls (1)

House-Made Peking Duck Rolls (1)

$4.50
Scallion PanCake

Scallion PanCake

$7.00
Japanese Gyoza (5)

Japanese Gyoza (5)

$6.00

Served pan fried, drizzled with light chili sauce.

Pork Dumpling (4)

Pork Dumpling (4)

$7.00

Served pan fried or steamed, drizzled with house-made dumpling sauce.

Shumai (4)

Shumai (4)

$6.00
Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (Ha Gao) (4 Pics)

Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (Ha Gao) (4 Pics)

$8.00
Hand-Folded Shrimp Dumplings (8 Pieces)

Hand-Folded Shrimp Dumplings (8 Pieces)

$11.00

Served crispy, drizzled with sweet & Source sauce.

Wonton in Chili Sauce (8)

$9.00
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)

$7.00
Steamed Shanghai Juicy Buns (8)

Steamed Shanghai Juicy Buns (8)

$9.00

Dim Sum Sampler (8 Pcs)

$13.00

(2) Shanghai juice bun, (2) shrimp siu mai, (2) pork shumai, (2) vegetable dumpling

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)

$8.00
Dan Dan Noodle (w. pork in peanut sauce)

Dan Dan Noodle (w. pork in peanut sauce)

$10.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Honey Roasted Pork

$11.00
BBQ Spare Ribs

BBQ Spare Ribs

$11.00

Beef Negimaki

$12.00
Crispy Garlic Mid-Wing

Crispy Garlic Mid-Wing

$9.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$11.00
Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)

Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)

$11.00
Crispy Flounder Fillet w. Honey Roasted Walnut

Crispy Flounder Fillet w. Honey Roasted Walnut

$11.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (A)

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (A)

$11.00

Vegetable Tempura (A) (5 Pcs)

$9.00

SUSHI BAR APPETIZER

Sushi Appetizer

Sushi Appetizer

$12.00

3 pcs California roll, and 3 pcs sushi)

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00
Sushi 2-2-2

Sushi 2-2-2

$13.00

Two each of tuna, yellowtail & salmon.

Avocado Tartar in Spicy Sauce

Avocado Tartar in Spicy Sauce

$12.00
Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi (6)

Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi (6)

$10.00

6 pcs seared tuna with black pepper in ponzu sauce

Spicy Sundae

$13.00

with Avocado, cashews and Roe

Jalapeno Delight

$10.00

Sushi Pizza

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish and seaweed salad on the tip of the scallion pancake.

SUSHI ROLL

King Crab California Roll

$12.00

California Roll

$6.50

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Boston Roll

$6.50

Spicy kani Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll (Tekka Maki)

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.75

Pepper Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.75

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.75

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Sweet Pumpkin Roll

$5.00

Futo Maki

$8.50

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll (Kappa Maki)

$5.00

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Squash Roll (Kampyo)

$5.00

Yama Gobo Roll

$5.00

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$6.00

SPECIAL SUSHI ROLL

Purple Leaf Roll

Purple Leaf Roll

$18.00

Inside: shrimp tempura and crabstick middle: spicy crunchy tuna outside: mango and avocado.

King Salmon Roll

$15.00

Inside: Spicy smoked salmon and salmon Outside: Salmon and mango

Angel Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, apple wrapped soybean nori.

Athens Roll

$16.00

Inside: shrimp tempura troched white tuna, spicy tuna and miso sauce.

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Inside: pepper tuna, cucumber and avocado outside: crunchy spicy tuna.

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Inside: Spicy salmon and cucumber Outside: Salmon, roe and crunchy

Fancy Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce

Cancun Roll

$15.00

Inside: salmon and acocado outside: spicy tuna and jalapeno on top

Sunny Roll

$17.00

Inside: Salmon and Cucumber, Mid: spicy crunchy tuna, Outside: salmon, mango & Avo

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Inside: crabstick and cucumber outside: tuna, striped bass, salmon and avocado

Naluto Cucumber Roll

$16.00

Crabstick, caviar, tuna, avocado, salmon and seaweed wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.

Ninja Turtles

$17.00

Inside: shrimp tempura wrapped soybean nori outside: tuna and avocado.

Spicy Lady Roll

$15.00

Inside: salmon and cucumber outside: spicy tuna crunchy. Lemon, scallion.

Volcanic

Volcanic

$16.00

Inside: tuna, salmon, crabstick, and apple, tempura style outside: crunch spicy tuna.

TNT Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, whitefish, yellowtail, avocado, cream cheese, tempura style.

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Inside: spicy salmon and cucumber outside: shrimp and avocado.

Jumbo Spider Roll

$18.00

Soft shell crab tempura and spicy sauce with caviar.

Jumbo Lobster Tail Tempura Roll

$18.00

Lobster tail tempura, cucumber and spicy sauce with caviar

Crazy Roll

$15.00

Eel, shrimp, crabstick, smoked salmon, cucumber and avocado and egg with caviar.

Green Lady Roll

$15.00

Inside: cucumber, avocado, scallion and sprout outside: striped bass and mint leaf and lime.

Tokyo Roll

$16.00

Inside: shrimp tempura outside: eel.

Snow Roll

$16.00

Inside: shrimp tempura Outside: spicy white Tuna

Tuna Special Roll

$16.00

Inside: pepper tuna and cucumber outside: tuna, avocado and red roe

SUSHI or SASHIMI

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00
Salmon (Sake)

Salmon (Sake)

$5.00
Salmon Belly

Salmon Belly

$6.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.00

Broiled Eel (Unagi)

$6.00

White Tuna (Escolar)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon (Kunsei Saki)

$6.00

Striped Bass (Suzuki)

$5.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$5.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobikko)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)

$8.00

Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.00

King Crab (Tarabakani)

$10.00

Crabstick (Kanikama)

$5.00

Octopus (Taka)

$5.00

Squid (Ika)

$6.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai)

$5.00

Scallop (Hotategai)

$6.00

Egg (Tamago)

$5.00

Tofu (Inari)

$6.00

ENTRESS - SUSHI BAR

Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$26.00

1 roll and eight pieces sushi.

Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$27.00

16 pieces sashimi.

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$30.00

1 roll, 5 pieces sushi and 10 pieces sashimi.

Chef’s Deluxe Sushi for 2

$45.00

3 rolls, 12 pieces sushi.

Chef’s Deluxe Sashimi for 2

$55.00

38 pieces sashimi.

Special Roll Combination

Special Roll Combination

$21.00
Fishlover

Fishlover

$21.00

1 roll and six pieces sushi.

Maki Entree

$21.00

3 different kind of roll

Chef's Special Treasure Boat

$70.50+

Small: 2 roll, 6 pcs. sushi, and 15 pcs. sashimi; Large: 3 roll, 8 pcs. sushi, and 20 pcs. sashimi

Chirashi Don

$25.00

Assorted sashimi served over sushi rice.

Tekka Don

$24.00

Sliced raw tuna served over sushi rice.

Sake Don

$24.00

Sliced raw salmon served over sushi rice.

Negihama Don

$26.00

Sliced yellowtail served over sushi rice.

Unagi Don

$26.00

Sliced eel served over sushi rice.

NOODLE SOUP

chicken broth, green vegetable, egg noodle, you may substitute your favorite noodle

Wonton Noodle

$9.50

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle

$10.00

Roasted Pork Wonton Noodle

$12.00

Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle

$13.00
Roasted Pork Noodle

Roasted Pork Noodle

$11.00

Roasted Duck Noodle

$14.00

Roasted Duck & Roasted Pork Noodle

$15.00

House Special Noodle

$14.00

Shrimp, roasted pork, chicken, shrimp dumpling, and mix veg

Tom Yum Seafood Thai Noodle

$15.00

Shrimp, Fish, Mussel, with spicy Tom Yum Soup

Stir-Fry Noodle Dishes

Signature Lo Mein (HongKong Style)

Signature Lo Mein (HongKong Style)

$12.00

egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce

Chow Fun (Thick Rice Noodle)

Chow Fun (Thick Rice Noodle)

$12.00

thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce

Pad Thai (Thai Rice Noodle)

$12.00

Thai rice noodle, pepper, bean sprout, tofu, sweet & spicy sauce** Peanut on top

Mei Fun (Thin Rice Noodle)

Mei Fun (Thin Rice Noodle)

$12.00

thin rice noodles, onion, bean sprout, scallion, black pepper sauce

Yaki Udon Noodle(Thick Wheat Noodle)

Yaki Udon Noodle(Thick Wheat Noodle)

$12.00

Japanese wheat-flour noodles, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot, savory soy sauce

Singapore Noodle

Singapore Noodle

$16.00

Thin glass rice noodle w. shrimp, roasted pork, onion, pepper, egg in Indian curry sauce

House Special Pan Fried Noodle

House Special Pan Fried Noodle

$19.00

Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, mixed vegetable in oyster sauce

Seafood Pan Fried Noodle

Seafood Pan Fried Noodle

$20.00

Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, scallop, fish & mixed veg. in ginger wine glazed sauce

Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle

Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle

$20.00

Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce

Asian Rice Platter

Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion

Rice Platter

$13.00

Served with white rice and vegetable

Bulgogi Beef

$14.00

Served with Kimchi over Rice.

Singapore Street Fried Rice

$16.00

Seafood fried rice wrapped with lotus leaf

Penang Baked Seafood Fried Rice

$16.00

Sautéed curry seafood on the top of egg fried rice

Purple Leaf Fried Rice

Purple Leaf Fried Rice

$20.00

lobster meat, shrimp, egg, lettuce, onion in XO sauce

Hawaiian Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok-tossed in savory Curry sauce with pineapple, egg, basil, diced green & red pepper, and onion.

Hawaiian Pineapple Fried Rice with Shrimp

$16.00

Egg Fried Rice

$6.50

JUST EGG ONLY , NOT ALLOWED TO ADD ANYTHING

Small White Rice

$2.00

Large White Rice

$2.50

Small Brown Rice

$2.50

Large Brown Rice

$3.00

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Famous Peking Duck

Famous Peking Duck

$28.00

Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce

Hong Kong Roasted Duck with Plum Garlic Sauce

$23.00

Half duck with Plum Garlic Sauce

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Chicken in Crunchy Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, lettuce cups

Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$19.00
Walnut Beef with asparagus in orange sauce

Walnut Beef with asparagus in orange sauce

$20.00
Wok-fried Lemongrass Beef

Wok-fried Lemongrass Beef

$20.00

Grilled Korean Beef Short Ribs

$23.00

Mongolian Style

$21.00

Sautéed with Asparagus, Green & Red Peppers, Red Onions and Black Pepper Sauce.

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops

$22.00

Four Seasons

$20.00

shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetable in black bean sauce

Seafood Combo in XO Sauce

$22.00

Shrimp, scallops and squid with chive blossom and mushroom

Seafood Delight

$22.00

shrimp, scallop, salmon, snow peas, mushroom in light black bean sauce

Wok Tossed Shrimp

Wok Tossed Shrimp

$20.00

Lightly fried shrimp with creamy coconut ginger sauce and XO minced pork

Golden Shrimp w. Honey Walnut in Fruit Creamy Sauce

$20.00
Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper

Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper

$20.00

Thai Sweet Chills Shrimp

$20.00

Flounder Fillet in Thai Red Curry Sauce

$19.00

Sautéed Flounder Filet in Ginger & Scallion

$19.00

Crispy Soft Shell Crabs

$21.00

peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing

CHINESE ENTREE

Jumbo Shrimps with egg, onions, peas and pork sauce. There is no lobster in Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
General Tao’s Style

General Tao’s Style

$16.00

Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce

Sesame Style

$16.00

Sweet and Sour Style

$16.00

Served crispy, and sauce on the side.

Fried Chicken Breast

$16.50

Crispy and Cut chicken breast into cutlets with 4 different dipping sauce to choose.

Basil Mango Chicken

$15.00

Chicken w. Broccoli

$14.50

Sautéed with broccoli.

Mix Veg in Brown Sauce

$14.50

Sautéed with mix veg

Crunchy String Bean in Garlic Sauce

$14.50

Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce

Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.50

Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce

Chicken Chive Blossom

$15.00

Sautéed with Hong Kong Style XO Sauce

Cumin Style

$16.00

Pineapple in Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed with pineapple and pepper.

Kung Po Style

Kung Po Style

$15.00

Sautéed with pepper water chestnut and peanut.

Dry Pepper Style

Dry Pepper Style

$16.00

Sautéed with dry chili peppers and jicama.

Crispy Salt Baked Style

$16.00

Sautéed with five spice dressing.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimps with egg, onions, peas and pork sauce. There is no lobster in Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

JAPANESE ENTREE

Teriyaki

$16.50

served grilled w. pepper, onion broccoli,teriyaki sauce

Tempura

Tempura

$12.50

served crispy w. tempura sauce on the side

Crispy Chicken Cutlets

$16.50

Served with Japanese BBQ sauce

VEGETABLES

Chinese Cauliflower w. Minced Garlic

$13.00

Sauteed Baby Bok Choy with Minced Garlic

$12.00

Sautéed Mixed Vegetable

$12.00

Steam Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Sautéed Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Sautéed String Beans in Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Szechuan String Bean

$12.00

Stew Tofu & Vegetable in Thai Coconut Curry Broth

$13.00

Thai Coconut Curry Broth

Ma Po To-Fu

$12.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Japanese Soda(Ramune)

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Fruit Green Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

Matcha Milk Tea(GreenTea)

$5.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.50

Desserts

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.50

Creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder

Coconut Sorbet

Coconut Sorbet

$8.50Out of stock

Creamy coconut sorbetto served in the natural fruit shell

Exotic Bomba

Exotic Bomba

$8.50

Mango, passion fruit and raspberry sorbetto, all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Purple Leaf Restaurant offers authentic and delicious tasting Chinese and Japanese cuisine in Morrisville, PA. Purple Leaf's convenient location and affordable prices make our restaurant a natural choice for eat-in or take-out meals in the Lower Makefield community. Our restaurant is known for its variety in taste and high quality fresh ingredients. Come and experience our friendly atmosphere and excellent service.

