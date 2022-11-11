Puss N Boots Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Hometown Tavern & Restaurant with Heated Covered Patio, Outside Dining, & Three Bars!
Location
942 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
