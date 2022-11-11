Restaurant header imageView gallery

Puss N Boots Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

942 Trenton Road

Fairless Hills, PA 19030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly-Style Cheesesteak
Chicken Wings
Traditional Burger

Starters

Sliders

Sliders

$9.95

Two (2) Beef sliders topped with American Cheese & pickles

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Dozen Fresh Crispy Wings served with Sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Five (5) Chicken Tenders with Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Six (6) Sticks served with marinara sauce

French Fries Full Order

$4.25

Hand-cut fries

Boneless Wings 1 lb

$10.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

Served with Spicey Ketchup

Nachos

Nachos

$5.95

Beef or Chicken with lager cheddar

Onion Rings

$6.95

Crispy Onion Rings served with Petal Sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

$9.95

Soup

Chili

$5.95

Chili Quart

$13.25

Soup du Jour

$4.95

Soup du Jour Quart

$11.25

Soup du Jour Seafood

$5.95

Soup du Jour Seafood Quart

$13.25

Guinness stew

$5.95

Salad

House Salad

$6.95

Romaine, tomato,onion & croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesam Cheese & croutons served with Caesar dressing

Coleslaw

$1.50

Sandwiches/Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Honey cranberry chicken salad on your choice of bread or wrap topped with lettuce & tomato

The Reuben

The Reuben

$10.95

Corned Beef w/Swiss Cheese, Russian dresssing, sauerkraut or cole slaw on toasted Rye

Pork Roll and Cheese

$7.95

Taylor Pork Roll with American Cheese on Kaiser Roll

Philly-Style Cheesesteak

Philly-Style Cheesesteak

$8.95

Chicken or Beef Cheesesteak w/provolone

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

American Cheese on white

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Traditional Burger

$7.95

Beef Burger w/choice of toppings

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$9.95

Beef Burger w/ bacon jam, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic mayo

Patty Melt

$9.50

Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, fried onions, mushrooms served on toasted rye

Sweet Chili Burger

$9.95

Burger topped with pineapple, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & sweet chili glaze

Breakfast Burger

$9.95

Burger topped American Cheese, Taylor pork roll, fried egg & smokey tomato mayo

Black N Bleu Burger

$9.95

Cajun dusted burger topped with Bleu cheese

Smokey Honey Bacon

Smokey Honey Bacon

$9.95

Burger topped with cheddar cheese, crushed pepper honey glazed bacon & smokey tomato mayo

Platter

Shrimp Basket platter

$10.95

Basket of Shrimp served with Fries and Cole Slaw

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$10.95

Shrimp butterflied and fried golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries and cole slaw. Choice of tartar, cocktail sauce or garlic mayo

Chicken Tender Platter

$9.95

Basket of Chicken tenders served with hand-cut fried and cole slaw. Choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or garlic mayo

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$9.95

Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Pizza

$9.95

Olive oil, garlic, American cheese, beef steak, peppers, onions & mushrooms

White Pizza

$9.95

Topped with garlic, olive oil, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Pie

$9.95

Topped with spinach, tomaotoes, onions, peppers. mushrooms. ricotta & Mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Garlic, hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Hot chicken tenders, blue cheese

Boot Leggers Pie

$11.95

white or red pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, cheesesteak, bacon & mozzarella cheese

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$4.25

Kid's Hot Dog

$3.25

Kid's Ice Cream

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Bread Pudding Tray

$14.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Dixie Cup

$0.75Out of stock

Kid's Meal Ice Cream Dixie Cup

Out of stock

Steam Table

Roast Beef with American Cheese on Round Roll

Roast Beef with American Cheese on Round Roll

$6.95

Meatball with Provolone on Long Roll

$7.95
Keilbasa And Kraut

Keilbasa And Kraut

$7.95

Jd Pork On Kaiserr

$7.95

Thursday Specials

Pork Platter -- Thursday

$7.95

Pork, potato, sauerkraut, gravy

Pork Roll and Cheese -- Thurs

$6.95

Pork Roll and American Cheese on Round Roll

Cigar Events

Halloween Smoke 10.27.22

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hometown Tavern & Restaurant with Heated Covered Patio, Outside Dining, & Three Bars!

Website

Location

942 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

Directions

Gallery
Puss N' Boots Tavern image
Puss N' Boots Tavern image
Puss N' Boots Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery - Morrisville, PA
orange starNo Reviews
na Yardley, PA 19067
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,255
198 North Buckstown Rd Langhorne, PA 19047
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizzeria
orange star4.1 • 237
9078 Mill Creek Rd Levittown, PA 19054
View restaurantnext
NIKOS - 385 Oxford Valley rd
orange starNo Reviews
385 Oxford Valley rd Yardley, PA 19067
View restaurantnext
Sandy's Beef & Ale
orange star4.6 • 542
2028 E Old Lincoln Hwy Langhorne, PA 19047
View restaurantnext
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne
orange starNo Reviews
2329 Lincoln Hwy Langhorne, PA 19047
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fairless Hills
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston