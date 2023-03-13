Bitchin' Kitten Brewery imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery Morrisville, PA

review star

No reviews yet

na

Yardley, PA 19067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sip our beer straight from the source in our taproom and beer garden. Offering a full-service bar and elevated approachable food menu to the Morrisville neighborhood!

Location

na, Yardley, PA 19067

Directions

Gallery
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Broken Goblet
orange starNo Reviews
2500 State Road Bensalem, PA 19020
View restaurantnext
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Easton Rd Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Tannery Run Brew Works - Pub
orange starNo Reviews
131 East Butler Ave Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler - Butler Taproom
orange star4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
St. Oner's
orange star4.6 • 49
2218 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Craft Hall
orange starNo Reviews
901 North Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yardley

Vault Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 1,674
10 South Main Street Yardley, PA 19067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yardley
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Bordentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston