Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
Location
203 Lincoln Highway, Suite-2, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mamma Mia Trattoria - 584 Middletown Blvd
No Reviews
584 Middletown Blvd Langhorne, PA 19047
View restaurant
More near Fairless Hills