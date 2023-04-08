Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rawfully Delicious 8711 Cypress Lake Dr unit 2

No reviews yet

8711 Cypress Lake Dr unit 2

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Juices

Spledidly Green

$8.50+

Celery, lemon, & chlorophyll

Watermelon Cooler

$8.50+

Watermelon, Camu Camu, & Mint

Triple Threat

$8.50+

Orange, Carrot, Apple, & Cinnamon Powder

Tropical Ginger

$8.50+

Grapefruit, Lemon, Pineapple, & Ginger

The Harmonizer

$8.50+

Pineapple, Celery, Cucumber, Moringa Powder, & Mint

Mighty Raw

$8.50+

Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon, & Spirulina

ABC

$8.50+

Apple, Beetroot, Carrot, Lemon, & Turmeric

Smoothies

Power Up

$9.00+

Coconut Milk, Plant-Based Vanilla Protein Powder, Lucuma, Maca, Cashews, & Frozen Banana

Orange Crush

$9.00+

Orange, Ginger, Honey, Camu Camu, Frozen Strawberry, & Frozen Mango

Green Spirit

$9.00+

Apple, Lemon, Mint, Spirulina, Frozen Avocado, & Frozen Pineapple

Blueberry Matcha

$9.00+

Coconut Milk, Dates, Matcha, Cashews, Frozen Blueberry, & Frozen Banana

Coco Almond

$9.00+

Oat Milk, Vanilla Extract, Agave, Almond Butter, Cacao Powder, Himalayan Salt, & Frozen Banana

Acai Bowls

Strawberry Banana Go Go Acai Bowl

$10.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Acai, & Frozen Banana

Very Berry Acai Bowl

$10.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Acai, & Frozen Banana

Smoothie Bowls

Pink Kiwi

$10.00

Orange, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Pink Pitaya Powder, Frozen Pineapple, Frozen Strawberry, & Frozen Mango

Peppermint Chip

$10.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Mint Extract, Mint, Spirulina, & Frozen Banana

Blue Colada

$10.00

Coconut Milk, Ginger, Sea Moss, Blue Majik, Frozen Pineapple, Frozen Banana, & Coconut Flakes

Salads

Edamame Salad

$11.50

Baby Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Edamame, Strawberry, Plant-Based Feta, Almond Slivers, Sprouts, & House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chipotle Salad

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnut Crumble, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Avocado, Hemp Seeds, Sprouts, House Made Chipotle Mayo

Earth Circus Salad

$11.50

Kale, Baby Spinach, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Sprouts, Watermelon Radish, & House-made Hemp Caesar Dressing

Wraps

Edamame Wrap

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Baby Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Edamame, Strawberry, Plant-Based Feta, Almond Slivers, Sprouts, & House-made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chipotle Wrap

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Cherry Tomato, Walnut Crumble, Jalapeño Avocado, Tomatoes, Hemp Seeds, Sprouts, & House Made Chipotle Mayo

Earth Circus Wrap

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Kale, Baby Spinach, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Hemp Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Sprouts, Watermelon Radish, & House-made Hemp Caesar Dressing

Sweets & Treats

Carrot Cake Bites

$6.75

Dates, Vanilla Extract, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Vanilla Protein Powder, Raisins, Carrots, Oats, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, & Himalayan Salt

Blue Chia Pudding

$7.50

Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Blue Majik, Chia Seeds, Almond Butter, Kiwi, Coconut Yogurt, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, & Honey

Cookie Dough Bites

$6.75

Agave, Plant-Based Vanilla Protein Powder, Cashews, Almond Butter, Oats, Reishi Powder, Lions Mane, & Cacao Nibs

Lavender Cacao Truffles

$6.75

Agave, Vanilla Extract, Cacao Butter, Cashews Butter, Cacao Powder, Lavender Extract, & Himalayan Salt

Espresso Brownie

$6.00

Walnuts, Almonds, Dates, Cacao Powder, Espresso Powder, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Milk, Agave, Tahini, & Cashew

Wellness Shots

Circulation Boost

$4.00

Grapefruit, Lemon, Camu Camu, & Ginger

Anti-Inflammatory

$4.00

Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Turmeric Powder, & Cinnamon Powder

Metabolic Power

$4.00

Apple, Mint, Chlorophyll, & Spirulina

Toasts

Matcha Butter Toast

$9.00

Gluten-Free Sprouted Bread, Matcha Coconut Cashew Butter, Strawberry, Pistachios, Chocolate Drizzle, & Rose Petals

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Gluten-Free Sprouted Bread, Cashew Cream, Avocado, Lemon, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sunflower Seeds, & Sprouts

Soups

Thai Coconut Soup

$8.00

Coconut Milk, Lemon, Ginger, Olive Oil, Tomato, Cilantro, Curry Powder, Himalayan Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Agave, Avocado, & Bell Pepper

Carrot Soup

$8.00

Carrot, Vegetable Broth, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder, Cucumber, Parsley, Himalayan Salt, & Black Pepper Powder

Oats

Berry Chocolate Overnight Oats

$7.50

Oat milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Chia Seeds, Oats, Banana, & Strawberries Toppings: Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, & Chocolate Drizzle

Tropicana Overnight Oats

$7.50

Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Pink Pitaya Powder, Chia Seeds, Oats, Mango, & Strawberries Toppings: Pistachios, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, & Honey

Blueberry Banana Oats

$7.50

Oat Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Acai Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Chia Seeds, Oats, & Banana Toppings: Granola, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Dates, Hemp Seeds, & Honey

Superfood Lattes

Spice Latte

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Honey, Coconut Butter, Turmeric, Cinnamon, & Cardamom

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Honey, Coconut Butter, Matcha, & Moringa Powder

Blue Majik

$5.50

Coconut Milk, Honey, Coconut Butter, Blue Majik, & Lucuma Powder

Nut Milk

Coconut Milk

$6.00

Purified Water, Coconut Flakes, & Himalayan Salt

Oat Milk

$6.00

Purified Water, Oats, & Himalayan Salt

Retail

Planting Pots

$9.00

Smudge Stick

$14.00

Hoya Krimson Queen 4 inch Plant

$16.00

Pachira Braid 4 inch Succulent

$27.00

Monstera Minima 6 inch Plant

$24.00

Philodendron Neon 4 inch Plant

$14.00

Pothos Satin 6 inch Plant

$17.00

Snake Forest Star 4 inch Plant

$14.00

Snake Moonshine 6 inch

$19.00

Zamioculcas Zamifolia 6 inch

$31.00

Chia spiced tea and Lavender Tai Lime Aromatherapy Candle

$23.00

Jasmine Night Blossom Aromatherapy Candle

$33.00

Relax Organic Balms

$11.00

Mango Butter Guava Seed Organic Lip Balm

$9.00

Sticker

$4.00

Cups

$33.00

Add ons

Acai powder

$1.00

ACV

$1.00

Agave

$0.75

Almond butter

$0.75

Ashwagandha root powder

$1.00

Bee pollen

$0.75

Blue majik

$1.00

Cacao powder

$1.00

Cacao nibs

$0.75

Camu Camu

$1.00

Cashew butter

$0.75

Cashews

$0.75

Cinnamon powder

$1.00

Chaga powder

$1.00

Chai spice

$0.75

Chia seeds

$0.75

Chlorophyll

$1.00

Coconut butter

$0.75

Coconut flakes

$0.75

Coconut yogurt

$1.00

Dates

$0.75

Goji berries

$1.00

Granola

$0.75

Hemp seeds

$0.75

Honey

$0.75

Lions mane powder

$1.00

Lucuma powder

$1.00

Maca

$1.00

Matcha

$0.75

MCT oil

$1.00

Moringa powder

$1.00

Oats

$0.75

Pink Pitaya powder

$1.00

Pistachios

$0.75

Plant-based vanilla protein powder

$1.00

Raisins

$0.75

Reishi powder

$1.00

Sea moss

$1.00

Spirulina

$1.00

Sunflower seeds

$0.75

Turmeric powder

$1.00

Vanilla extract

$0.75

Vegan collagen

$1.00

Walnuts

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8711 Cypress Lake Dr unit 2, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Directions

