Rebel Coffee and Creamery

review star

No reviews yet

16 Maple Street

Danvers, MA 01923

Order Again

Coffees

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.50

Double Espresso

$2.95

Specialty Drinks

$5.00

Extra Shot Espresso

$0.75+

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.95

Latte

$4.00

Chai 16oz

$4.75

Pour Over

Cortado

$3.25

Real Macchiato 3oz

$3.25

Mocha 12oz

$4.95

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Rebel Hot Cocoa 12oz

$4.00

Salted Carmel Macchiato 12oz

$4.50

Dirty Rebel Chai 16oz

$5.50

Milk Steamer 12oz

$3.00

Milk Steamer 16oz

$3.50

Matcha 16oz - HOT ONLY

$4.75

Free Coffee w/sandwich promo

Sandwiches & Soup

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

The Drifter

$8.49

The Rebel

$8.49

The Resistance

$8.49

Sandwich Special

$9.95

BYO Lunch Sandwich

$9.95

Veggie Love

$8.95

The Homeslice

$9.95

Knot A Club - Turkey Or Ham

$9.95

Amazing BLT

$9.95

16 Oz Soup

$5.95

Soup Sandwich Grilled Cheese Combo

$14.95

Quinoa Bowls

Quinoa Bowl

$9.95Out of stock

Grab & Go

TO GO COLD Quiche - Bacon

$8.95

TO GO COLD Quiche - Vegetarian

$8.95

Bean Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Antipasto Salad

$5.00

Farro Salad

$4.95

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Tri-Colored Quinoa

$9.00

Yogurt Bowl $6.00

$6.00

Turkey Caesar

$9.00

Small Water

$2.00

Hint Water

$3.00

Healthy Juices

$3.95

Kids Milk

$2.49

Kids Honest Juice

$2.00

Sparkling

$4.00

Spindrift - Assorted Sodas

$3.00

Revive

$4.00

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Cans

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Artizn Juice

$5.00

Drink Special $3.95

$3.95

Jerky

$10.95

Earnest Oatmeal

$3.95

Sandwich/Chip Combo

$1.95

Box Chips

$3.95

1/2 Quiche Veg

$40.00

Whole Quiche Veg.

$65.00

1/2 Quiche Bacon

$40.00

Whole Quiche Bacon

$65.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Bag Chips

$2.95

Pastry Display Case

Plain Croissant

$4.49

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$5.79

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.89

Chocolate Croissant

$4.49

Fruit Crossiant

$4.49

Chorizo Scone

$4.99

Bacon Scone

$4.99

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.69

Apricot Crossiant

$5.50

3 Berry Scone

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.50

Empanada

$3.49

Empanadas Deal 3 For $9.95

$9.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.79

Merchandise & Snacks

Sherpa Hoodie

$50.00+

Ladies Zip-up

$38.95

T-Shirts

$20.00

Jackets

$50.00

Puffy Vests

$40.00

Hats

$25.00

Apron

$49.95

Serving Boards

$19.95

Glass Coffee Cup

$9.95

Dog Treats

$10.95

Speedwell Whole Bean Bag

$15.00

Rishi Retail Box Tea

$12.00

ILSE Coffee Retail Bag

$19.00

RTIC 16oz

$24.95

RTIC 20 oz

$29.95

Beckah Bar

$3.95

Dellie Bars

$3.95

Lady Krispie

$3.95

Protein Puck/Bar

$2.79

Route 11 Chips

$2.95

Round Sticker

$1.00

Moonshine Bags

$8.95Out of stock

Dancing Deer Cookies

$6.95Out of stock

Gourmet Muffins

$7.95Out of stock

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Kitchen HOT Quiches

Vegetarian Quiche

$8.95

Quiche with Bacon

$8.95

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.00

16oz Iced Tea

$3.25

24oz Iced Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Rebel Coffee and Creamery is a premiere coffee shop offering breakfast, lunch and grab and go items every Tuesday-Sunday.

16 Maple Street, Danvers, MA 01923

