A map showing the location of Red City Ale House 8 Main StreetView gallery

Red City Ale House 8 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

8 Main Street

Windham, ME 04038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Main Street, Windham, ME 04038

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Orchard Ridge Farm
orange starNo Reviews
236 Sebago Lake Road Gorham, ME 04038
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Gorham
orange star4.5 • 1,471
3 Main Street Gorham, ME 04038
View restaurantnext
Stroudwater Landing Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
116 Landing Rd Westbrook, ME 04092
View restaurantnext
Cowbell - Rock Row -
orange starNo Reviews
90 Rock Row Suite 130 Westbrook, ME 04092
View restaurantnext
The Club at Riverside - 1158 Riverside St
orange starNo Reviews
1158 Riverside St Portland, ME 04103
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Westbrook
orange star3.2 • 49
120 Main Street Westbrook, ME 04092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Windham

Amato's - Gorham
orange star4.5 • 1,471
3 Main Street Gorham, ME 04038
View restaurantnext
The Blue Pig Diner
orange star4.8 • 535
29 School St Gorham, ME 04038
View restaurantnext
Sullivan House Bakery - 102 Main Street Unit 6
orange star5.0 • 5
102 Main Street Unit 6 Gorham, ME 04038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Windham
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston