Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorham restaurants you'll love

Go
Gorham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gorham

Must-try Gorham restaurants

Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

3 Main Street, Gorham

Avg 4.5 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut$10.95
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
Large Veggie Italian$6.95
vegetarian version of the original
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$12.50
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
More about Amato's
The Blue Pig Diner image

SANDWICHES

The Blue Pig Diner

29 School St, Gorham

Avg 4.8 (535 reviews)
More about The Blue Pig Diner
Sullivan House Bakery image

 

Sullivan House Bakery

102 Main Street Unit 6, Gorham

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Sullivan House Bakery
Sidecar - Whisky, Wine, and Tapas Bar image

 

Sidecar - Whisky, Wine, and Tapas Bar

7 Railroad Avenue, Gorham

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sidecar - Whisky, Wine, and Tapas Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Junction Bowl

7 Railroad Ave, Ste 102, Gorham

No reviews yet
More about Junction Bowl
Map

More near Gorham to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston