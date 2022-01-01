Gorham restaurants you'll love
Must-try Gorham restaurants
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
3 Main Street, Gorham
|Popular items
|Large Classic Italian Cold Cut
|$10.95
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
|Large Veggie Italian
|$6.95
vegetarian version of the original
|Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
|$12.50
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
More about Sidecar - Whisky, Wine, and Tapas Bar
Sidecar - Whisky, Wine, and Tapas Bar
7 Railroad Avenue, Gorham
More about Junction Bowl
Junction Bowl
7 Railroad Ave, Ste 102, Gorham