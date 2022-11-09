Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Redneck BBQ Lab Benson

548 Reviews

$$

12101-B NC Hwy 210

Benson, NC 27504

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork 1LB
Brisket 1lb

Off The Block

Pork 1/4LB

$4.75

Brisket 1/4LB

$8.00

Turkey 1/4LB

$8.00

1/4LB CHOP Chix

$6.50

Sausage Link

$5.00

Pork 1/2LB

$7.75

Brisket 1/2LB

$13.00

Turkey 1/2LB

$12.00

1/2 LB CHOP Chix

$8.75

Sausage By the Pound

$15.00

Pork 1LB

$15.00

Brisket 1lb

$26.00

1lb CHOP Chix

$16.00

On the Bone

1/4 Chix WHT BONEIN

$6.00

1/4 Chix DRK BONEIN

$5.00

1/2 Chicken WHT BONEIN

$12.00

1/2 Chicken BONEIN

$9.00

Whole Chicken WHITE

$20.00

Whole Chicken

$15.00

RIBS 2 Bones

$5.50

RIBS 1/2 Rack

$15.99

RIBS Rack

$28.99

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Fat Redneck

$11.99

The Judy

$10.99

Skinny Redneck

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Chili Dog

$2.75

Hot Dog

$1.99

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pork Sand

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Leg

$5.99

For a Crowd

NC Family Pack

$21.99

The Hen House

$39.49

The Pack House

$89.49

The Out House

$85.49

The Whole Farm

$179.49Out of stock

Sides

Side Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Side Baked Beans

$2.50

Side BBQ Potatoes

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Collards

$3.50

Mac&Cheese Pint

$7.50

Baked Beans Pint

$6.50

Potatoes Pint

$6.50

Grn Beans Pint

$6.50

Collards Pint

$8.00

Mac&Cheese Quart

$14.00

Baked Beans Quart

$12.00

Potatoes Quart

$12.00

Grn Beans Quart

$12.00

Collards Quart

$15.00

Bruns Stew Side

$2.50

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Brisket Mac

$3.00Out of stock

CornBread 1PC

$1.00

Bruns Stew PT

$6.50

Slaw Pint

$6.50

Potato Salad Pint

$7.50

Quart Brisket Mac

$15.00Out of stock

CornBread 1/2 DZ

$5.00

Bruns Stew QT

$12.00

Slaw Quart

$12.00

Potato Salad Quart

$14.00

Pint Brisket Mac

$8.50Out of stock

CornBread DOZEN

$9.00

Side of Pimento Cheese

$4.99

1 LB of Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.99

1 LB Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Black Eyed Peas

$2.09Out of stock

Bread 1 PC

$2.00

Bread 1/2 DOZEN

$7.50

Dozen Buns

$14.00

Chips and Medium Drink

$1.99

Pint Black Eyed Peas

$6.99Out of stock

Bag Chips

$0.75

Black Eye Peas Quart

$12.00Out of stock

Full Pan Slaw

$60.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$85.00

1/2 Pan Slaw

$30.00

1/2 Pan Potato Salad

$45.00

Full Pan Banana Pudding

$75.00

+1 Bacon

$1.00

Desserts

DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE CUP

$3.25

DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY CONE

$3.25

DOLE Whip MIXED CUP

$3.25

10 Layer Cake SLICE

$4.75

Banana Pudding

$2.50

DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE CONE

$3.25

DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY CUP

$3.25

DOLE Whip MIXED CONE

$3.25

Whole 10 Layer Choc Cake

$55.00

Pint Banana Pudding

$6.00

DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE PINT

$6.25

DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY PINT

$6.25

DOLE Whip MIXED PINT

$6.25

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$40.00Out of stock

Full Pan Banana Pudding

$75.00

SAWSE CUPS

COMPETITION SAWSE

$0.50

GRAND CHAMPION SAWSE

$0.50

HOMESTYLE SAWSE

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12101-B NC Hwy 210, Benson, NC 27504

Directions

Gallery
The Redneck BBQ Lab image
The Redneck BBQ Lab image
The Redneck BBQ Lab image

Map
