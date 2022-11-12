Red Oak Restaurant imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Red Oak Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

322 W Saginaw Rd

Sanford, MI 48657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Can pop

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

kids milk

$2.50

Kids pop

$2.00

orange juice

$2.50

cranberry juice

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Grape Fruit

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Apple Cider

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Sm.oj

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.50

Merchandise

T-shirts

$15.00

Women's v-necks

$18.00

hoodies/ zip ups

$30.00

2x+

$35.00

Hats

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

322 W Saginaw Rd, Sanford, MI 48657

Directions

Gallery
Red Oak Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Midland Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 502
5011 N. Saginaw Road Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
The Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery
orange star4.7 • 2,061
13105 Gratiot Rd Hemlock, MI 48626
View restaurantnext
Riverwalk Grill
orange star4.5 • 727
777 W. Cedar Ave. Gladwin, MI 48624
View restaurantnext
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
6540 State St Saginaw, MI 48603
View restaurantnext
Coty's Landing
orange star4.5 • 858
777 Midland Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
The Creek Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1259 s poseyville rd Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sanford
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston