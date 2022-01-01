Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery

2,061 Reviews

$$

13105 Gratiot Rd

Hemlock, MI 48626

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Additional Flatbread
Kids Cheese Pizza

Apps/Dips with Flatbread

Additional Flatbread

Additional Flatbread

$5.00

An Extra Wood Fired Flatbread for your Appetizers!

Fire Roasted Chestnuts

Fire Roasted Chestnuts

$10.00

Locally Harvested by hand Chestnuts, Wood Fire Oven Roasted. Just peel and enjoy!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken and our Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, mixed with Cream Cheese and Chives. Served cold, with Wood Fired FlatBread.

Anaheim Pepper Jam Dip

Anaheim Pepper Jam Dip

$10.00

Cream Cheese topped with House made Anaheim Pepper Jam, served with Wood Fired FlatBread.

Chicken Liver Pate'

$10.00

Creamy Chicken Liver Pate’ served with Wood Fired Flatbread

Smoked Trout Dip

Smoked Trout Dip

$10.00

Smoked Michigan Trout blended with Cream Cheese and herbs, served cold with Wood Fired Flat Bread.

Smoked Cream Cheese & Chicken Stuffed Anaheims

$11.00

An assortment of Mild, Garden Fresh Anaheim Peppers, halved, and stuffed with Cream Cheese, Herbs and Chicken, then Smoked.

Beef Bone Marrow

$10.00

Beef Bone Marrow, Grilled, served with Wood Fired FlatBread.

Salad

Small Mixed Greens Salad

Small Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

Garden Fresh, local Mixed Greens, topped w/ Onions, Dried Cherries, Maple Walnuts, and Feta, with House made Maple Mustard Vinaigrette on the side.

Large Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

Soup

Butternut Bisque

$5.00+Out of stock

Rich, Creamy, Butternut Squash Bisque.

Cornbread

CornBread (3)

CornBread (3)

$3.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Grilled CornBread. Served with Maple Syrup for dipping. Each Meal comes with one, but if you would like to order more, this is an order of three.

Sides of the day

Each meal is served with Two sides of the day. Or you can order double of an item. These are available to purchase if you would like an extra, or Third side.

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mixed Greens w/ Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

$3.00

Beef Entrées

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.00+Out of stock

Build Your Own, Fresh, Local Beef Hamburger. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

MG Burger

MG Burger

$13.00+Out of stock

Fresh Beef Hamburger with Chive Mayo, and Lettuce w/ our House made MG Steak Sauce. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Patty Melt

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Beef Hamburger with Grilled onions, Swiss, & House made Thousand Island, on Swirl Rye Bread. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Anaheim Pepper Jam Burger

$14.00+Out of stock

Fresh Ground Beef Burger, topped with House made Anaheim Pepper Jam, Pesto Mayo, Feta, Lettuce, and onions. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Grilled Bologna Sandwich

$12.00

House made, all Beef Smoked Bologna, Wood Fired Grilled on Toasted White Bread, topped with Cheddar and Mustard. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Pulled Beef-Pepper-N-Onion Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

House Smoked and Pulled Beef with Roasted Anaheim Peppers and Onions in a large Flour Tortilla Shell with Mozzarella and House made MG Sauce on the side. Serve with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Smoked Pulled Beef Gyro

$16.00Out of stock

House Smoked Pulled Beef, in our Wood Fired FlatBread, topped with Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes and House made Tzatziki Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$13.00+Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Beef with House made BBQ Sauce. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Hot Pastrami & Swiss on Rye

$16.00Out of stock

House made Pastrami piled high on Rye, topped with Melted Swiss and House made Maple Mustard on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Pork Entrées

Smoked Pork Chop

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Cut Pork Chop, Smoked, with MG Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Smoked Pork Sausage

$16.00

2 House made Pork Sausages, Smoked, with House made BBQ Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Fish Entrées

Grilled Lake Trout

Grilled Lake Trout

$19.00Out of stock

Wood Fired Grilled, Michigan Lake Trout, with House made Tartar and a lemon wedge. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Chicken Entrées

BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh, Local Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ House made BBQ Sauce, Chive Mayo, Cheddar and Onions. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

Fresh Cut, Locally Raised Chicken, Wood Fire Grilled, with House made MG BBQ Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Qtr.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Qtr.

$15.00

Fresh Cut, Locally Raised Chicken, Smoked and topped with BBQ Sauce. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

4 Whole, Fresh cut, Locally Raised Chicken Wings, Smoked and topped with our House made Hot Sauce, House made BBQ, or Plain. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Pan Fried Chicken Gizzards

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh Chicken Gizzards and Hearts, lightly battered in Flour and Paprika, Cast Iron Skillet- Pan Fried until golden. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Gravy with Fresh Smoked Chicken, onion, celery, carrots potatoes and rutebaga, Topped with a Hand Made Crispy Crust, baked in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Wood Fired Pizza w/ Mozzarella

10 inch Wood Fired Pizza Oven Pizza, with House made Dough and your choice of a House made Sauce, with a Mozzarella Provolone blend. Available toppings are listed, choose as many or as few as you’d like. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Pizza

Pizza

$15.00

10 inch -Wood Fired Oven Pizza, with House made Dough, your choice of a House made Sauce, and a Mozzarella Provolone blend. Available toppings are listed, choose as many or as few as you’d like. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

8 inch -Wood Fired Oven Pizza, with House made Dough, your choice of a House made Sauce, and a Mozzarella Provolone blend. (available additional toppings $1 ea.) Served with cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Fresh Ground Beef Hamburger with your choice of toppings. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.

Pancakes

$5.00Out of stock

Two Cornmeal Batter Pancakes with Maple Syrup on the side.

Desserts

Bread Pudding w/ Maple Cream Sauce

Bread Pudding w/ Maple Cream Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

House made Bread Pudding baked in our Wood Fired Oven, topped with House made Maple Cream Sauce, also referred to as “Life Changing”

Maple Root Beer FLOAT

$7.00

Great Lakes Ice Cream Company's Vanilla Ice Cream and our House made Maple Root Beer Float! Served in our Stainless Cup!

Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookies

Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookies

$3.00

House made, Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie! (2) in each order.

ToGo Beer

Growler Refill

$17.00

Bring your own Growler to fill with our Delicious Wood Fired Craft Brew!

New Growler

$22.00

ToGo Drinks

Can

$1.00

Glass Bottle

$2.00

House made Maple Root Beer ON TAP

$2.00+

*New on Tap* !! House made Maple Root Beer.

Food Retail

Our Classic items for sale for you to cook at home! Also prepared items to enjoy
MG Steak Sauce

MG Steak Sauce

$9.00
MG BBQ Sauce

MG BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

$9.00
12 oz. Creation Whole Bean Coffee

12 oz. Creation Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00
12 oz. Creation Whole Bean Decaf Coffee

12 oz. Creation Whole Bean Decaf Coffee

$12.00
Keane’s Wee Bee Farms Honey (1 lb.)

Keane’s Wee Bee Farms Honey (1 lb.)

$8.00
Jacques Orchard Jam/Jelly

Jacques Orchard Jam/Jelly

$3.00+
Bonz Beach Sugar Bush Maple Syrup

Bonz Beach Sugar Bush Maple Syrup

$16.00+
Farm Fresh EGGS

Farm Fresh EGGS

$4.00Out of stock
Zastrow Popcorn

Zastrow Popcorn

$2.00

Fresh House made Pizza Dough Ball

$2.00

Take-N-Bake Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

The Famous Maple Grille Bread Pudding to take and bake at home! Served in a large tin (for two), w/ Maple Cream Sauce on the Side. Bake at 350° for 35-45 minutes covered. Take cover off last 10 minutes to brown and crisp the top. Warm Maple Cream Sauce and pour over finished Bread Pudding to serve.

Raw Chestnuts

$10.00+
Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie Dough

Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie Dough

$10.00

One and a half pound log of House made, Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie Dough! Recommended as a 1\2 inch slice, baked at 400° for 10 to 12 mins.

Merch

The Maple Grille Flannel

$40.00

The Maple Grille Garage Shirt

$39.00
The Maple Grille Hat

The Maple Grille Hat

$25.00
The Maple Grille Growler Coozie

The Maple Grille Growler Coozie

$20.00
The Maple Grille Pint Glass Coozie

The Maple Grille Pint Glass Coozie

$5.00
The Maple Grille Beer Pint Glass

The Maple Grille Beer Pint Glass

$8.00
The Maple Grille Stainless Steel 16 oz. Beer Cup

The Maple Grille Stainless Steel 16 oz. Beer Cup

$8.00+

The Maple Grille Sticker

$1.00
WW Farms Handmade Soap

WW Farms Handmade Soap

$5.00
WW Farms Lip Balm

WW Farms Lip Balm

$3.00
Hop Passport

Hop Passport

$40.00
TagaBrew

TagaBrew

$2.00+
Arrowcrest Candles

Arrowcrest Candles

$10.00+

Soy Wax Blend, Handmade in Rockford Mi.

WW Farms Hand Sanitizer

WW Farms Hand Sanitizer

$5.00

MI Brewers Guild 25th Anniversary Glass

$8.00

PUCKER UP Sticker

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, Just Wood Fired Local and Fresh Eats and our Wood Fired Craft Brew!

Website

Location

13105 Gratiot Rd, Hemlock, MI 48626

Directions

