The Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery

Restaurant info

Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, Just Wood Fired Local and Fresh Eats and our Wood Fired Craft Brew!

Website