The Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery
2,061 Reviews
$$
13105 Gratiot Rd
Hemlock, MI 48626
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps/Dips with Flatbread
Additional Flatbread
An Extra Wood Fired Flatbread for your Appetizers!
Fire Roasted Chestnuts
Locally Harvested by hand Chestnuts, Wood Fire Oven Roasted. Just peel and enjoy!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Smoked Chicken and our Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, mixed with Cream Cheese and Chives. Served cold, with Wood Fired FlatBread.
Anaheim Pepper Jam Dip
Cream Cheese topped with House made Anaheim Pepper Jam, served with Wood Fired FlatBread.
Chicken Liver Pate'
Creamy Chicken Liver Pate’ served with Wood Fired Flatbread
Smoked Trout Dip
Smoked Michigan Trout blended with Cream Cheese and herbs, served cold with Wood Fired Flat Bread.
Smoked Cream Cheese & Chicken Stuffed Anaheims
An assortment of Mild, Garden Fresh Anaheim Peppers, halved, and stuffed with Cream Cheese, Herbs and Chicken, then Smoked.
Beef Bone Marrow
Beef Bone Marrow, Grilled, served with Wood Fired FlatBread.
Salad
Cornbread
Sides of the day
Beef Entrées
Hamburger
Build Your Own, Fresh, Local Beef Hamburger. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
MG Burger
Fresh Beef Hamburger with Chive Mayo, and Lettuce w/ our House made MG Steak Sauce. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Patty Melt
Fresh Beef Hamburger with Grilled onions, Swiss, & House made Thousand Island, on Swirl Rye Bread. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Anaheim Pepper Jam Burger
Fresh Ground Beef Burger, topped with House made Anaheim Pepper Jam, Pesto Mayo, Feta, Lettuce, and onions. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Grilled Bologna Sandwich
House made, all Beef Smoked Bologna, Wood Fired Grilled on Toasted White Bread, topped with Cheddar and Mustard. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Pulled Beef-Pepper-N-Onion Wrap
House Smoked and Pulled Beef with Roasted Anaheim Peppers and Onions in a large Flour Tortilla Shell with Mozzarella and House made MG Sauce on the side. Serve with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Smoked Pulled Beef Gyro
House Smoked Pulled Beef, in our Wood Fired FlatBread, topped with Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes and House made Tzatziki Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Beef with House made BBQ Sauce. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Hot Pastrami & Swiss on Rye
House made Pastrami piled high on Rye, topped with Melted Swiss and House made Maple Mustard on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Pork Entrées
Smoked Pork Chop
Fresh Cut Pork Chop, Smoked, with MG Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Smoked Pork Sausage
2 House made Pork Sausages, Smoked, with House made BBQ Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Chicken Entrées
BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fresh, Local Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ House made BBQ Sauce, Chive Mayo, Cheddar and Onions. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fresh Cut, Locally Raised Chicken, Wood Fire Grilled, with House made MG BBQ Sauce on the side. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Qtr.
Fresh Cut, Locally Raised Chicken, Smoked and topped with BBQ Sauce. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Smoked Chicken Wings
4 Whole, Fresh cut, Locally Raised Chicken Wings, Smoked and topped with our House made Hot Sauce, House made BBQ, or Plain. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Pan Fried Chicken Gizzards
Fresh Chicken Gizzards and Hearts, lightly battered in Flour and Paprika, Cast Iron Skillet- Pan Fried until golden. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Chicken Pot Pie
Creamy Chicken Gravy with Fresh Smoked Chicken, onion, celery, carrots potatoes and rutebaga, Topped with a Hand Made Crispy Crust, baked in our Wood Fired Oven. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Wood Fired Pizza w/ Mozzarella
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza
8 inch -Wood Fired Oven Pizza, with House made Dough, your choice of a House made Sauce, and a Mozzarella Provolone blend. (available additional toppings $1 ea.) Served with cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Kids Hamburger
Fresh Ground Beef Hamburger with your choice of toppings. Served with sides of the day and cornbread with maple syrup for dipping.
Pancakes
Two Cornmeal Batter Pancakes with Maple Syrup on the side.
Desserts
Bread Pudding w/ Maple Cream Sauce
House made Bread Pudding baked in our Wood Fired Oven, topped with House made Maple Cream Sauce, also referred to as “Life Changing”
Maple Root Beer FLOAT
Great Lakes Ice Cream Company's Vanilla Ice Cream and our House made Maple Root Beer Float! Served in our Stainless Cup!
Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookies
House made, Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie! (2) in each order.
Food Retail
MG Steak Sauce
MG BBQ Sauce
Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
12 oz. Creation Whole Bean Coffee
12 oz. Creation Whole Bean Decaf Coffee
Keane’s Wee Bee Farms Honey (1 lb.)
Jacques Orchard Jam/Jelly
Bonz Beach Sugar Bush Maple Syrup
Farm Fresh EGGS
Zastrow Popcorn
Fresh House made Pizza Dough Ball
Take-N-Bake Bread Pudding
The Famous Maple Grille Bread Pudding to take and bake at home! Served in a large tin (for two), w/ Maple Cream Sauce on the Side. Bake at 350° for 35-45 minutes covered. Take cover off last 10 minutes to brown and crisp the top. Warm Maple Cream Sauce and pour over finished Bread Pudding to serve.
Raw Chestnuts
Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie Dough
One and a half pound log of House made, Fire Roasted Chestnut Cookie Dough! Recommended as a 1\2 inch slice, baked at 400° for 10 to 12 mins.
Merch
The Maple Grille Flannel
The Maple Grille Garage Shirt
The Maple Grille Hat
The Maple Grille Growler Coozie
The Maple Grille Pint Glass Coozie
The Maple Grille Beer Pint Glass
The Maple Grille Stainless Steel 16 oz. Beer Cup
The Maple Grille Sticker
WW Farms Handmade Soap
WW Farms Lip Balm
Hop Passport
TagaBrew
Arrowcrest Candles
Soy Wax Blend, Handmade in Rockford Mi.
WW Farms Hand Sanitizer
MI Brewers Guild 25th Anniversary Glass
PUCKER UP Sticker
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Dine in to enjoy our Rustic, family friendly, Farm to Table Restaurant and Microbrewery! As we only source locally Raised and Produced menu items, you are sure to enjoy the fresh made daily cuisine, and Wood Fired Craft Brews! Or order online, and pick up, to at least enjoy the smell of the open kitchen’s wood fired grill. No Microwave, Just Wood Fired Local and Fresh Eats and our Wood Fired Craft Brew!
13105 Gratiot Rd, Hemlock, MI 48626