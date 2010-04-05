Restaurant header imageView gallery
Red Pepper Pizza Company

6401 Claymont Crossing, #2A

Crestwood,, KY 40014

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00+

Wings

$9.00+

Cheese Bread

$9.00+

Supremo

$12.00+

Meat Lovers

$12.00+

Meatball

$12.00+

Chicken Caesar

$12.00+

Twice Baked

$12.00+Out of stock

Yew Dell Veggie

$12.00+

The Dragon

$12.00+

Hawaiian

$12.00+

BBQ Chicken

$12.00+

Pesto Chicken

$12.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00+

Margarita

$12.00+

Napoli

$12.00+

Hot Brown

$12.00+

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00+

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Cheese Bread

$9.00+

Breadstick

$4.00+

Wings

$9.00+

Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

$3.00

Fried Oreo's 5

$8.99

Fried Oreo's 10

$11.99

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$9.00

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

