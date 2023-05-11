REDS Serving Breakfast and Lunch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving elevated breakfast and lunch comfort food.
Location
76 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck, CT 06379
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
No Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pawcatuck
More near Pawcatuck