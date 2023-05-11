Restaurant header imageView gallery

REDS Serving Breakfast and Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

76 South Broad Street

Pawcatuck, CT 06379

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Classic Breakfasts

Little Country

$6.50

Simply Country

$9.50

Big Country

$15.50

House Made Hash & Eggs

$12.50

Omelets

The Farmer

$10.50

The Country Garden

$12.50

The Farmers Daughter

$12.50

The Classic Cheese

$9.50

Benedicts

The Classic

$11.00

The Old Timer

$13.99

The Out of Towner

$13.99

The Southern Comfort

$13.99

Quiche

Quiche of The Day

$8.50

Egg Sandwiches

Bacon egg and cheese

$7.50

Sausage egg and Cheese

$7.50

Ham egg and sheese

$7.50

Egg and cheese

$5.50

Specialty Breakfasts

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

The Soupy Sausage Scramble

$13.50

Soupy Egg and Cheese

$8.50

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes Full Stack

$10.50

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack

$8.50

Buttermilk Pancake single

$3.50

French Toast

French Toast

$8.50

French Toast Single

$2.50

Vegan

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Coco Whip Parfait

$6.50

Mug Pancake

$6.50

Sides

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Ham Steak

$6.50

Cornedbeef Hash

$6.50

Homefries

$4.50

Soupy Patty

$5.50

Fruit plate

$6.25

Toast

$2.25

Bagel

$6.25

vegan sausage

$6.50

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Kids

The Little Farmer

$5.50

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$4.25

Single French Toast

$3.25

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange LG

$4.50

Apple LG

$4.50

Cranberry LG

$4.50

Milk LG

$4.50

Chocolate Milk LG

$4.50

Orange SM

$2.50

Apple SM

$2.50

Cranberry SM

$2.50

Milk SM

$2.50

Chocolate Milk SM

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Breakfast Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.50

REDS Bloody Marry

$11.50

Hot Irishman

$9.50

Mudslide Cold Brew

$12.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving elevated breakfast and lunch comfort food.

Location

76 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck, CT 06379

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Christo's Pizza-Pawcatuck
orange star4.0 • 33
37 S BROAD ST Pawcatuck, CT 06379
View restaurantnext
Loveridge Place Bakery - 15 Palmer St
orange starNo Reviews
15 Palmer St Pawcatuck, CT 06379
View restaurantnext
Casa Padron
orange starNo Reviews
20 Mechanic Street Pawcatuck, CT 06379
View restaurantnext
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly - 16 Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
16 Broad St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetrano's Wood-Fired -
orange starNo Reviews
63 Canal St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pawcatuck

Christo's Pizza-Pawcatuck
orange star4.0 • 33
37 S BROAD ST Pawcatuck, CT 06379
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pawcatuck
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (26 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston