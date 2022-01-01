Restaurant header imageView gallery

Refection Foods

review star

No reviews yet

5208-E Hwy 70

Morehead City, NC 28557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.50

Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh Flavor of the Day Smoothie

Meals

1 Meal

$9.99

2 Meals

$19.00

3 Meals

$25.00

4 Meals

$40.00

5 Meals

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently only offer our lunch pick-up options through our drive-thru at 5208-E Hwy 70. We also offer free delivery on Sunday and Monday for our weekly Meal Plans! *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses.

Location

5208-E Hwy 70, Morehead City, NC 28557

Directions

Gallery
Refection Foods image
Refection Foods image

Similar restaurants in your area

4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurantnext
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
100 Charlotte Street Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Clawson's 1905 - 425 Front Street
orange starNo Reviews
425 Front Street Beaufort, NC 28516
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
119 Queen Street Beaufort, NC 28516
View restaurantnext
Capt. Jack's
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Main St. Havelock, NC 28532
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse - @ Star Hill
orange starNo Reviews
202 Club house drive Cape Carteret, NC 28584
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morehead City

Dank Burrito - Dank Morehead City
orange star4.5 • 1,482
4135 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Captain's Table - Morehead City
orange star5.0 • 202
4113 Arendell St Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
K-club at Brandywine
orange star4.8 • 26
177 Brandywine Blvd Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morehead City
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston