Rio Mirage Cafe
12245 W Santa Fe Ln
El Mirage, AZ 85335
Full Menu
Apps
- Coctel De Camaron$18.95
Succulent shrimp, cilantro, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cucumber in a spicy clamato sauce
- Mexican Pizza$15.50
Your choice of beef or chicken, smothered with green chiles, olives, tomatoes, green onion, and cheese on a crispy tortilla
- Cheese Crisp$9.00
A grilled flour tortilla topped with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Cheese Nachos$8.99
- Nachos Mexicano$16.50
A mound of hot tortilla chips smothered in a red enchilada chile sauce, piled with melted Monterey jack, cheddar, shredded beef or Mexican chicken, diced tomatoes, green chiles, green onions, and olives with guacamole & sour cream on the side
- Guacamole Dip$13.00
Fresh hass avocado, Mexican spices, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and onion blended together; topped with queso fresco and served with mini tostadas
- Trio Rio$14.00
Spicy bean dip, guacamole fresco dip, and queso Blanco dip. Served with mini tostadas
- Jalapeno Toritos$13.50
- Rolled Quesadilla$16.00
- Queso Blanco Dip$13.00
- Spicy Bean Dip$9.00
- Asada Nachos$20.50
- Asada Fries$20.50
American
Salads
- Ensalada Grande$16.50
A crunchy flour tortilla shell piled with spicy shredded beef or Mexican chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded mixed cheese, diced red tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, sour cream, and sliced black olives
- Puerto Peñasco Shrimp$19.00
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, topped with avocado, tomatoes, and olives on a bed of crisp garden greens. Served in a crispy tortilla shell
- Fajita Taco Salad$18.00
Marinated of grilled steak or chicken, and red bell peppers, onions, avocado, tomatoes, and olives on a bed of crisp garden greens topped with a sprinkle of cheese served in a crispy tortilla shell
- Aztec Salad$17.00
A salad grilled chicken on a crisp colorful mix of fresh garden greens, and avocado, topped with corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, olives, and cheese
- Garden Salad$6.95
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$9.00
Small chunks of slow-cooked chicken in a cheese & chicken broth, green chiles, potatoes, sweet corn, and carrots & topped with mixed cheeses, avocado, and tortilla strips
- Grande Tortilla Soup$16.00
- Cosido Caldo De Rez$16.50
Chunky seasonal vegetables and short ribs. Slow-cooked in a tomato broth and served with warm tortillas
- Albondigas$9.50
Small meatballs with rice and seasonal vegetables in a tomato broth soup served with warm tortillas
- Grande Albondigas$16.00
- Menudo$14.00
- Pozole$14.00
Chimichangas
Fajitas
Combinations
- #1 Enchilada & Taco$16.95
- #2 Two Enchiladas$16.95
- #3 Taco & Bean Tostada$16.95
Shredded beef or chicken & bean tostada
- #4 Chile Relleno & Taco$16.95
- #5 Chile Relleno & Green Corn Tamale$16.95
- #6 Burro & Cheese Enchilada$16.95
- #7 Red Tamale & Taco$16.95
- #8 Red Tamale & Enchilada$16.95
- #9 3 Flautas$16.95
3 pieces
- #10 Enchilada, Taco & Bean Tostada$18.95
- #11 Two Tacos and Enchilada$18.95
- #12 Chile Relleno, Enchilada, & Bean Tostada$18.95
- Taco Combo$16.50
Burritos Especial
- Burrito De Fajitas$18.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with bell pepper & onions. Top with red enchilada sauce or ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream
- Burrito De Pollo Especial$17.50
A deep-fried burrito filled with slow-simmered tender Mexican-style chicken and spices in a flour tortilla, smothered with green sauce and topped with Mexican cream cheese & mixed cheeses
- El Rico Specialty Burrito$19.50
- Veggie Burro$15.00
Enchiladas Especiales
- Tomatillo Enchiladas$17.50
Soft corn tortillas traditionally filled with smoky slow-cook pork in a tangy tomatillo sauce, topped with Mexican queso fresco and crema. Served with rice and black beans
- Enchiladas Del Mar$18.95
Enchilada stuffed with grilled shrimp sautéed in a blend of Mexican spices and vegetables topped with Monterrey jack cheese, spicy ranchero sauce, and sliced avocado
- Spinach & Chicken EnchIladas$17.95
Enchiladas stuffed with our specialty sautéed spinach & slow-cooked Mexican chicken topped with Monterey and Cheddar cheese baked in a delicate red enchilada sauce and topped with cool real sour cream
- Enchiladas Rancheras$17.95
Shredded beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas smothered with spicy ranchero sauce and melted cheeses, topped with cool real sour cream
Tacos Especials
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.50
Seasoned to perfection, stuffed with cilantro-jicama slaw, topped with diced avocado, served with black beans, cilantro, pineapple salsa on the side and caliente house tartar sauce
- Ensenada Fish Tacos$16.95
Made with soft corn tortillas, filled with lightly breaded whitefish, spicy cabbage, pico de gallo, and Baja sauce
- Tacos Mexicanos$17.50
Grilled soft corn tortillas filled with char-grilled marinated steak, or chicken & pico de gallo
- Tacos Del Mar$18.50
Soft corn tortillas filled with char-grilled shrimp topped with avocado and pico de gallo
Platos Mexicanos
- A. The Fireman Bombero Picado$18.00
Tender marinated inside skirt steak in thick slices, sautéed and simmered with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in our special spices, topped with our very spicy ranchero sauce
- B. Carne Asada$18.00
Char-broiled thinly sliced inside skirt steak basted in lime and garlic butter topped with grilled onions and peppers
- C. Carne Machaca Dinner$16.95
Shredded roast beef sautéed with our unique spices, onions, tomatoes, green chile peppers, and jalapeño peppers topped with spicy ranchero sauce
- D. Chile Dinner$17.00
Slow-cooked tender chunks of beef simmered with spices and red chiles. Served with rice, beans, and hot fresh tortillas
- E. Shrimp Banderillas De Camaron$22.00
Succulent jumbo marinated shrimp grilled with skewered seasonal vegetables. Served on a bed of rice
- F. Shrimp Camarones Rancheros$22.00
Scrumptious jumbo shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, chiles, tomatoes, and garlic, smothered with spicy jalapeño ranchero sauce, served on a bed of Mexican rice
- Pollo Con Verduras$18.00
Perfectly char-grilled chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked al dente topped with cheese and slices of avocado and your choice of one side of black beans, refried beans, or rice
- Steak con Verduras$18.00
- Shrimp con Verduras$21.00
- Carnitas Dinner$19.00
Kids 8 Years and Under
Breakfast
Desserts
- Sopapillas$9.00
Plain, honey, or cinnamon sugar housemade when ordered, takes a little longer
- Flan De Café Lolita$8.50
Flan freshly made Mexican custard topped with whipped cream
- Fried Ice Cream$8.50
Vanilla ice cream rolled in sweet crunchy cereal, cinnamon & honey, and quick fried topped with strawberries or chocolate
- Churros$8.50
Pastry filled with apple or caramel then deep-fried and sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar
- B-day Ice cream
A la Carte
- Uno Cheese Enchi$5.00
- Uno Chicken Enchi$6.00
- Uno Machaca Enchi$6.00
- Uno Ground Beef Enchi$5.75
- Uno Tomatillo Enchi$6.50
- Uno Spinach Enchi$5.50
- Uno Spinach & Chicken Enchi$6.95
- Uno Chicken Taco$5.00
- Uno Ground Beef Taco$4.85
- Uno Machaca Taco$5.00
- Uno Taco Mexi$6.95
- Uno Taco Del Mar$7.25
- Uno Carnitas Taco$6.95
- Uno Mahi Taco$7.25
- Uno Fish Taco$6.55
- Uno Chicken Flautas$6.50
- Uno Machaca Flautas$6.50
- Uno Bean Tostada$4.95
- Uno Ground Beef Tostada$6.50
- Uno Chicken Tostada$7.00
- Uno Machaca Tostada$7.00
- Uno Green Chili Tostada$7.25
- Uno Red Chili Tostada$7.25
- Uno Bn/Cheese Burro$9.00
- Uno Ground Beef Burro$10.25
- Uno Chicken Burro$12.95
- Uno Machaca Burro$12.95
- Uno Carnitas Burro$12.95
- Uno Green Chili Burro$11.95
- Uno Red Chili Burro$11.95
- Uno Fajita Burro$14.95
- Uno Chorizo/Egg Burro$11.25
- Uno Huevos/Machaca Burro$11.25
- Uno Chile Relleno$7.95
- Uno Red Tamale$7.25
- Uno Green Tamale$7.25
- Uno Egg$1.80
- Bowl of Green Chili$10.25
- Bowl of Red Chili$10.25
- Uno Carne Asada Burro$14.00
- Uno Del Mar Enchi$7.25
Sides
- Side of Ench Sauce$2.95
- Side of Green Sauce$2.95
- Side of Ranchero Sauce$3.25
- Side Cream Cheese$4.20
- Side of Tomatillo$3.25
- Side of Jalapenos$0.95
- Jalapeno Toreados$3.95
- Side Rice$3.50
- Side Beans$3.50
- Side Black Beans$3.50
- Rice and Beans$7.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.75
- Mas Corn Tortillas
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.75
- Mas Flour Tortillas
- 2oz Guac$2.95
- 4oz Guac$4.00
- 2oz Sour Cream$1.75
- 4oz Sour Cream$3.00
- 2oz Cheese$1.50
- Sm Pico$2.00
- Lrg Pico$3.95
- Side Lettuce$0.65
- Side Wht Onions$0.55
- Side Green Onions$0.55
- Side Cilantro$0.55
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Tomatoes$0.55
- Dozen Tortillas$8.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rio Mirage Cafe is a family-owned Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant serving fresh salsas, sauces, and tortillas. Come taste the authenticity!
12245 W Santa Fe Ln, El Mirage, AZ 85335