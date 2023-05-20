Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Camp Eats

106 East US Highway 80

White Oak, TX 75693

Beverage

SWEET TEA

$2.90

UNSWEET TEA

$2.90

COKE

$2.90

DIET COKE

$2.90

COKE ZERO

$2.90

DR PEPPER

$2.90

20oz BOTTLE DIET DP

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.90

BARQ ROOT BEER

$2.90

FANTA ORANGE

$2.90

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.90

WATER

16.9oz BOTTLE WATER

$1.90

Shareable Starters

MS. TONI'S SHRIMP DIP

$9.90

Ms. Toni's Louisiana recipe made with seasoned shrimp, cream cheese, and green onions. Served with saltine crackers.

FRIED PICKLES

$8.90

Thinly sliced pickle chips, hand battered and served with jalapeno ranch

BOUDIN BALLS

$9.90

4 Traditional pork sausage mixed with rice and cajun seasonings, lightly fried. Served with our spicy cajun sauce

GATOR BITES

$11.90

Marinated white fried gator bites. Served with our spicy cajun sauce.

KICKIN' CRACKLIN'S

$5.90

Tender pork skins fried and seasoned well.

NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIES

$7.90

2 Authentic Natchitoches Meat Pies stuffed with ground beef, pork, onions and savory seasoning.

Salads

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.90

Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Your choice dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$3.90

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons.

CLUB SALAD

$13.90

Spring mix, grilled chicken, sliced avocado, bacon, cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Your choice dressing

HARVEST SALAD

$13.90

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Blue Cheese Crumbles, apple slices, pecans, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette, & Home made croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$13.90

Your choice of grilled chicken, salmon, or shrimp on a bed of romain lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons

Baskets

5pc FRIED SHRIMP BSKT

$11.90

6 jumbo shrimp lightly fried. Served with fries, hushpuppies and choice of 1 side

10pc FRIED SHRIMP BSKT

$17.90

10 pc. Butterflied shrimp in our southern cornmeal breading with hushpuppies and cocktail sauce

3pc FRIED CATFISH BSKT

$13.90

3 pieces of our lighlty breaded marinated catfish. Served with fries, hushpuppies and choice of 1 side

3pc CHICKEN TENDERS BSKT

$10.90

3 strips of our lightly breaded marinated chicken tenders. Served with fries, hushpuppies, cream gravy and choice of 1 side

3pc FROG LEGS BSKT

$14.90

3 Pairs of lightly breaded marinated frog legs. Served with fries, hushpuppies and choice of 1 side

2/5PC FRIED COMBO BSKT

$17.90

PICK 2: 3pc Catfish, 6pc Shrimp, or 6pc Oysters. Served with fries, hushpuppies and choice of 1 side

2 MEAT PIE BSKT

$11.90

Texas Most Wanted

CF PORK

$12.90

Slices of porkloin cutlets hand breaded and fried smoothered in cream gravy. Served with homemade cornbread and 2 sides.

CF CHICKEN

$13.90

Tender chicken breasts hand breaded and fried smoothered in cream gravy. Served with homemade cornbread and 2 sides.

CF STEAK

$15.90

Tenderized steak hand breaded and fried smoothered in cream gravy. Served with homemade cornbread and 2 sides.

River Camp Grills

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$14.90

RAINBOW TROUT DINNER

$15.90

Get it grilled, blackened, or lemon pepper. Served on a bed of orzo pasta and 2 sides.

SALMON DINNER

$17.90

Get it grilled, blackened, or lemon pepper. Served on a bed of orzo pasta and 2 sides.

CAJUN ENVIE

$19.90

5PC SHRIMP DINNER

$12.90

Get it grilled, blackened, or lemon pepper. Served on a bed of orzo pasta and 2 sides.

10PC SHRIMP DINNER

$18.90

CATFISH DINNER

$15.90

Get it grilled, blackened, or lemon pepper. Served on a bed of orzo pasta and 2 sides.

TILAPIA DINNER

$13.90

Cajun Bowls

GUMBO CHICKEN & ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$12.90

Chicken, andouille sausage, onions, celery and bell peppers served with a bed of rice and bread

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$15.90

Fettuccine noodles smoothered in a cajun cream sauce and blackened shrimp. Served with bread

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$15.90

Fettuccine noodles smoothered in a cajun cream sauce and blackened chicken. Served with bread

Hand-Helds

1/2 POUND CHEESEBURGER

$12.90

Burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles on a brioche bun. Your choice of mayo or mustard served with fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.90

Grilled marinated chicken breasts, swiss cheees, avocado, bacon, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries

1/2 POUND MUSH/SWISS BURGER

$12.90

Sides

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

SIDE GR BEANS

$3.50

SIDE CREAM CORN

$3.50

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.00

SIDE SAU MUSH

$3.00

SIDE GR ONIONS

$3.00

SIDE RIVER CAMP BEANS

$3.50

SIDE FRIED OKRA

$3.50

SIDE GLAZED CARROTS

$3.50

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.50

SIDE EXTRA WHITE RICE

$3.00

SIDE EXTRA ORZO PASTA

$3.00

3 SIDES MEAL

$9.90

SIDE HUSHPUPPIES

$1.00

SIDE DICE ONIONS

$1.00

SMALL GUMBO

$8.90

Lil Anglers & Rangers

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.90

1/4 pound burger with american cheese, pickles and choice burger sauce pickles. Server with 1 side

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.90

2 strips of our lightly breaded marinaded chicken tenders. Served with 1 side

THE RANGER

$10.90

3 jumbo shrimp lightly breaded served with 1 side

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$5.90

American cheese classic on Texas Toast

Desserts

APPLE CRISP

$5.90

Share it! A Camp-style tradition, juicy apple filling with a brown sugar crumble topping. Served with Bluebell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream and topped with whipped cream

BANANA PUDDING

$4.90

Served with Nilla' wafers, fresh banana slices, pudding and topped with whipped cream. Mamaw's Favorite!

CUP O ICE CREAM

$1.90

Bluebell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.

Dips

RANCH DRESSING

$0.79

JALAPENO RANCH DIP

$0.79

CAJUN DIP

$0.79

TARTAR DIP

$0.79

COCKTAIL DIP

$0.79

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.79

HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

$0.79

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

$0.79

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.79

MAYO

MUSTARD

KETCHUP

SIDE GRAVY

$1.00

1000 ISLAND

$0.79

ENVIE DIP

$1.00

Meats

X 5pc FRIED SHRIMP

$6.00

5 Butterflied Shrimp in our southern cornmeal breading.

X 1pc CHICKEN TENDER

$3.00

1 pc. Marinated and lightly breaded chicken tender.

X 1 PAIR FROG LEG

$4.00

1 pair of marinated Frog Legs, hand breaded and lightly seasoned

X 1pc FRIED CATFISH

$3.00

1 pc. American farm raised Catfish strip lightly fried

X GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

X GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

X GRILLED CATFISH

$6.00

Grilled American farm raised catfish fillet

X BURGER PATTY

$3.00

X BLACKENED CHICKEN

$3.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

X BLACKENED SHRIMP

$6.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp Blackened

X BLACKENED CATFISH

$6.00

American farm raised catfish fillet Blackened

X TROUT

$6.00

X SALMON

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Cooking and Hospitality

Location

106 East US Highway 80, White Oak, TX 75693

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

