Riviera Maya

Popular Items

Guacamole en la Mesa
Combo 3
Combo 2

FAMILY COMBOS

Family Packn $50

$50.00

Family Fajita Combo $60

$60.00

Family Pack $100

$100.00

Surf & Turf Family Pack $140

$140.00

APERTIVOS

3 Costillas

$9.00

5 costillas

$12.00

Botana

$10.95

Bowl Queso

$7.00

Cup Queso

$5.00

Choriqueso

$9.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

MiniChangas

$9.00

Flour tortillas filled with cheese 1- shredded chicken 1-shredded beef and 1- shredded pork carnitas accompanied with salsa verde, crema Mexicana, and guacamole 7.95

Nachos Locos

$10.95

Guacamole en la Mesa

$9.95

Taquitos

$8.95

Tostadas

$8.95

Chilaquiles

$9.95

Ceviche de Camaron

$12.95

Ceviche de pescado

$12.95

Coctel de Camarón

$12.95

Nachos de la Casa

$6.95

Sopa Negra

$7.00

Caldo pollo

$7.00

Sopa tortilla

$7.00

Birria- hidden menu items

Tacos De Birria (5)

Tacos De Birria (5)

$18.95

Our original since 2007 traditionally prepared family recipe shredded beef always prepared Birria style, slowly cooked tender and juicy in a red sauce, in a double layer corn tortilla with melted cheese topped with cilantro & onions, accompanied with limes, homemade traditional red & green salsa. Dipping consume when available.

Tacos De Birria (3)

Tacos De Birria (3)

$15.95

Our original since 2007 traditionally prepared family recipe shredded beef always prepared Birria style, slowly cooked tender and juicy in a red sauce, in a double layer corn tortilla with melted cheese topped with cilantro & onions, accompanied with limes, homemade traditional red & green salsa. Dipping consume when available.

ENSALADAS

Fajita Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

PLACERO /BURROS/QUESA

Tacos Placeros

$15.95

Supremo

$15.95

Texano

$15.95

Quesadilla Maya

$16.95

Quesadilla Azteca

$13.95

Quesadilla de Huitlacoche

$13.95

Nachos grande

$15.95

Tacos de Birria

$18.95

FAJITAS

Fajitas

$17.95

COMBINACIONES

Combo 2

$15.95

Combo 3

$17.95

Burrito

$14.95

Chilles Rellenos

$16.95

CHIMICHANGA

$14.95

Enchiladas

$14.95

Flautas

$14.95

Tacos

$14.95

Tamales de Pollo

$14.95

PLATILLOS

Bistec Jalisco

$26.95

BORREGO GUADALAJARA

$19.95

Chipotle Steak

$35.00

Enchiladas del Mar

$18.95

Mixiote

$16.95

Molcajete

$29.95

NY Steak

$25.00

Pechuga de Pollo

$15.95

Pollo Maya

$15.95

Yucatan Platter

$17.95

Quesadilla maya

$14.95

Bistec Del Mar

$30.95

Cactus steak

$26.95

MARISCOS/SEAFOOD

Camarones A La Diabla

$19.95

Camarones Al Ajo Style

$19.95

Camarones Borrachos

$19.95

Camarones Verdes

$19.95

Enchiladas del Mar

$18.95

Tacos de Pescado

$16.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Burrito

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chimichanga

$6.95

Kids Enchilada

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Taco

$6.95

SIDES

Side cream

Side hot sauce - PICANTE

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

SIDE QUESO

$3.50

Chips

$4.00

Salsa for Chips

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Fries - papas fritas

$3.00

Side aguacate

$4.00

SIDE DRESSING

SIDE ENSALADA

$6.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$3.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Salsa large container

$10.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Solo items

SOLO tamal

$4.00

SOLO burrito

$5.00

SOLO CHILE RELLENO

$4.50

SOLO chimichanga

$5.00

SOLO enchilada

$3.75

SOLO taco

$3.75

SOLO TOSTADA

$3.75

SOLO Camaron Grande

$2.25

4 camarones pequenos

$3.00

DESSERT

Bunuelo

$7.00

Cafe Maya

$8.00

Cafe Mexicano

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chimicake

$7.95

Churros

$6.00

Coffee Reg

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Flan

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Mex Chocolate

$4.00

Platano Frito

$2.00

Sweet Chimi

$6.00

Tres Leche

$6.00

Trays

Full Tray - grande

Medio Tray

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It’s always a Fiesta at Riviera Maya!

Location

340 US-Highway 206, Branchville, NJ 07826

Directions

Gallery
Riviera Maya Branchville image
Riviera Maya Branchville image
Riviera Maya Branchville image

