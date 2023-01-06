Restaurant header imageView gallery

Road Hog Willy's Real Pit BBQ

504 Harcourt Road

B

Mt Vernon, OH 43028

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Nachos
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Sandwiches & Dogs

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Whole smoked chicken seasoned w/ housemade Rub. Texas Toast on the side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Pork butt seasoned w signature rub, smoked 15+ hours, Texas Toast on the side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Brisket seasoned w signature rub, smoked 15+ hours. Texas Toast on the side

Q-Ban

$7.00

Grilled hoagie bun, ham, swiss, pulled pork, Willy's Gold BBQ Sauce, and dill pickles

Beef Hot Dog

$3.00

All beef hot dog made locally by Dee-Jay's

Slaw Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog topped with creamy slaw

BBQ Slaw Dog

$5.00

All beef hot dog topped with pulled pork & creamy slaw

Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Sriracha cracked pepper smoked sausage made just for us locally by Dee-Jay's. Comes on Hoagie Bun.

The Big Willy

The Big Willy

$8.00

Try our most popular item! Made with our smoked sausage on a hogaie bun loaded with pulled pork, BBQ Sauce of your choice topped with cole slaw

Traditional Bologna

Traditional Bologna

$7.50

Smoked bologna fried on the griddle topped with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Texas toast

Sweet & Sassy Bologna

Sweet & Sassy Bologna

$7.50

Smoked bologna fried on the griddle topped with Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, bread & butter pickles and creamy slaw on grilled Texas toast

Chili Dog

$5.00

Open Face Turkey Sandwich (Tue and Wed only)

$10.00

Rachel Sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$2.65

Baked Beans

$2.65

Southern Green Beans

$2.65

Potato Salad

$2.65

Creamy Slaw

$2.65

Hand-cut Fries

$2.65

Corn Bake (Tue, Thurs and Sat only)

$2.65

Cheesy Potatoes (Wed and Fri only)

$2.65

Beef-n-Noodles (Thurs, Fri and Sat only)

$2.65

Collard Greens (Fri and Sat only)

$2.65

Brisket Chili

$3.00+

Our Seasonal Chili is made with our Beef Brisket, Kidney Beans, Tomatoes and many Spices.

Corn Bread

$2.00+

Appetizers

Nachos & Cheese

$4.00
BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$7.00

Nacho chips, nacho cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Onions, Jalapenos, Sour cream. Add Brisket for $1

BBQ Fries

BBQ Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries, nacho cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Onions, Sour cream.

BBQ Potato

BBQ Potato

$7.00

A large baker, nacho cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Onions, Sour cream. Add Brisket $1

BBQ Cornbread Sundae

BBQ Cornbread Sundae

$6.00

Individual pieces of cornbread topped with Baked Beans, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce and finished w. creamy slaw

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$5.50

Comes with a side and a drink

Kids Sandwich

$6.50

Comes with a side and a drink

Sampler

RHW's Sampler

$24.00

4 oz of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef brisket, a smoked sausage link, and your choice of 2 sides. Sample of sauces. Served with Texas toast

Family/Party Packs

4-6 Pack

$49.00

2 lbs of meat, 2 sides, Texas toast, Assorted BBQ sauce samples

8-10 Pack

$81.00

3 lbs meat, 2 sides, Texas toast, CHoice of 1 BBQ sauce bottle

Meats by the Pound

Pulled Chicken

$6.50+

Pulled Pork

$7.00+

Beef Brisket

$9.00+

Bulk Sides

Mac & Cheese (Bulk)

$3.20+

Baked Beans (Bulk)

$3.20+

Southern Green Beans (Bulk)

$3.20+

Creamy Slaw (Bulk)

$3.20+

Corn Bake (Bulk) Tue, Thurs and Sat

$3.20+

Cheesy Potatotes (Bulk) Wed and Fri only

$3.20+

Beef Noodles (Thurs, Fri, Sat)

$3.20+

Collard Greens

$3.20+

Desserts

Banana Pudding Parfait

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauces

Smokehouse

$6.00

Sweet Southern Peach

$6.00

Northern Blackberry

$6.00

Chipotle

$6.00

The Stinger XXX

$6.00

Willy's Gold

$6.00

No Sauce

Seasonal

Open Face Turkey Sandwich (Tue and Wed only)

$10.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.30

Bottled Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Unsweet Lemon Tea

$2.50

Ribs (Friday and Saturday)

Our competition style back ribs are hand rubbed with our signature pork rub then smoked for 5 hours until they fall of the bone

4 Bones

$9.00

Friday Sandwiches Specials

Traditional Bologna

Traditional Bologna

$7.50

Smoked bologna fried on the griddle topped with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Texas toast

Sweet & Sassy Bologna

Sweet & Sassy Bologna

$7.50

Smoked bologna fried on the griddle topped with Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, bread & butter pickles and creamy slaw on grilled Texas toast

Sauce by the Bottle

Sweet Southern Peach

$6.00

Northern Blackberry

$6.00

Smokehouse

$6.00

Chipotle

$6.00

The Stinger XXX

$6.00

Willy's Gold

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Road Hog Willy's Real-Pit Bar-B-Q is a Locally Owned Restaurant and Catering Business located in Mount Vernon, OH. Try our unique signature bbq sauces

504 Harcourt Road, B, Mt Vernon, OH 43028

