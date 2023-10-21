Rooster's Cafe 14362 Business 83
14362 Business 83
Harlingen, TX 78552
Breakfast Menu
Country Breakfast
Three hand-battered chicken strips served over a Texas-size waffle
French toast w. 2 eggs + 1 meat
Warm buttermilk biscuit with creamy sausage gravy, two eggs, and hash browns or grits
Sausage patty, egg, and cheese in a biscuit with a hash brown
Two eggs any way you like, two pancakes, two thick bacon strips or sausage patty, and hash browns or grits
One egg any way you like, one pancake, one thick bacon strip or one sausage patty, and hash browns or grits
Rooster's Signature Breakfast
Country fried steak with two eggs, and, hash browns or grits, and toast
Tender, juicy grilled pork chop steak, two eggs to your liking, refried beans, potatoes, and toast
Bone in country ham steak, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast
Corned beef hash with two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and biscuit with gravy
6 oz juicy ribeye steak, two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast
Two thick bologna with two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast
Thick southern battered bacon strips, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast
Rooster's Omelets
Tacos & Plates
Specialty Tacos & Plates
8" tortilla, two eggs and one filler
10" tortilla, three eggs, and one filler
Include potatoes, refried beans, and tortilla
Eggs, potato, cheese and beans
Eggs, bacon, chorizo, potato, cheese, and beans
Mexican Signatures Plates
Two eggs to your liking, over two fried corn tortillas, with our homemade green and red salsa, with potato and beans
Two eggs any way you like, with ranchero sauce, 2 thick bacon strips, beans, breakfast potatoes, and tortilla
Corn tortilla chips with egg topped off with mozzarella cheese and our delicious homemade salsa
Two gorditas with one regular filler and egg, potato, and beans
Weekend Special
Beef cheek with two eggs, any way you like, potatoes, and beans
1 lb. beef cheek, tortillas, and trimmings
Bowl of menudo and three beef cheek tacos with trimmings
32 oz. menudo and 1 lb. barbacoa tortillas and trimmings with 2 big reds
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Thick southern hand-battered bacon strips, with our delicious white gravy
Delicious juicy hand-battered fajita fingers with our delicious white gravy
Hand-battered mushrooms with our delicious white gravy
Thick hand-battered onion rings with ranch dressing
Deep-fried battered pickle chips with ranch dressing
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheese
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Melted creamy mozzarella cheese, topped with chorizo and homemade corn tortillas
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and a dash of lemon
Rooster's Hungry Man's Plate
Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides
Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides
Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides
Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides
One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop
Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides
Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides
Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides
Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides
Seafood Plates
Fried fish fillets
Grilled fish fillets
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery garlic sauce with a touch of cilantro
8 pieces of fried jumbo shrimp
8 pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in our famous juicy ranchera sauce with a touch of cilantro
3 pcs of fish fillets and 5 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried
8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery chipotle garlic sauce, with a touch of cilantro
Hamburger Combos
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Enjoy a hearty pound of all beef patties, topped with two slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato, onions, and pickles
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, ham, jalapeno 1 egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, one onion ring, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Sandwiches and Salads
Fried flour tortilla shell with a bed of beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with ground beef or grilled chicken fajita
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with chicken fajita
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with beef fajita
Three strips of fried fish strips in a bun
A thick slice of bologna with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Tripled stacked ham slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries
Tripled stacked turkey slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Mexican Plates
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
Three corn tortillas filled with beef smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
Two cheese enchiladas, one crispy taco, and one chalupa
Grilled fajitas with two cheese enchiladas
5 corn tortilla tacos, filled with beef fajita, cilantro, onion, cheese, and avocado
Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Three fried homemade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Two bean chalupas topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled beef or chicken fajitas, sautéed with grilled onions and bell peppers, with flour or homemade corn tortillas
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with spicy ranchero sauce and cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with mozzarella cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken served with sour cream
Botanas
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato
Regular Sides
Specialty Sides
Entrée Sides
Little Chickie Plates
One meat, one egg, and one pancake
8" Tortilla with one meat, and two eggs
2 slices of chicken and waffle
Tasty ham and cheese quesadilla served with rice and refried beans
Pepperoni pizza
Beef enchilada served with rice and beans
Chicken enchilada served with rice and beans
Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries
Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Kids corn dog served with tasty fries
One beef taco served with rice and beans
Cheese sandwich served with fries
One bean chalupa served with rice and beans
Our Daily Features
Breakfast with Coffee
Lunch Specials with Tea
Meatloaf with 2 sides
Fajita & sausage combo with 2 sides or carne guisada plate
Smothered pork chops
Turkey plate with all the fixin's
Fish tacos or puffy tacos
South Texas Weekend Special
Beverages
Beverages
Domestic Beer
Wine/Cocktails
Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home-Made Southern Country Food with just a bit of traditional Mexican Cuisine.
