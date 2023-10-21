Breakfast Menu

Country Breakfast

Waffle Special
$8.99
Chicken & Waffles
$8.99

Three hand-battered chicken strips served over a Texas-size waffle

French Toast w/ Coffee
$8.99

French toast w. 2 eggs + 1 meat

Biscuit & Gravy Plate
$8.99

Warm buttermilk biscuit with creamy sausage gravy, two eggs, and hash browns or grits

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
$6.99

Sausage patty, egg, and cheese in a biscuit with a hash brown

Sarah's Special
$9.99

Two eggs any way you like, two pancakes, two thick bacon strips or sausage patty, and hash browns or grits

Victoria's Special
$6.99

One egg any way you like, one pancake, one thick bacon strip or one sausage patty, and hash browns or grits

Rooster's Signature Breakfast

Rooster's Special
$10.99

Country fried steak with two eggs, and, hash browns or grits, and toast

Pork Chop & Eggs
$9.99

Tender, juicy grilled pork chop steak, two eggs to your liking, refried beans, potatoes, and toast

Country Ham Steak & Eggs
$9.99

Bone in country ham steak, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast

Leo's Special
$10.99

Corned beef hash with two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and biscuit with gravy

Steak & Eggs
$15.99

6 oz juicy ribeye steak, two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast

Bologna & Eggs
$8.99

Two thick bologna with two eggs to your liking, hash browns or grits, and toast

Southern Fried Bacon & Eggs
$8.99

Thick southern battered bacon strips, two eggs any way you like, hash browns or grits, and toast

Corned Beef Hash Plate
$9.99
Spam Plate
$9.99

Rooster's Omelets

Egg Omelette with Cheese
$9.99

Three scrambled eggs with cheese, two ingredients, hash browns or grits, and toast

Vegetarian Omelet Plate (BP-O-Mush-C)
$10.99
Spinach Omelet (SP-C)
$10.99
Western Omelet (Ham-BP-O-C)
$12.99
Meat Lover's Omelet (Ham-SG-BC)
$12.99
Cowboy Omelet (BC-BP-O_C)
$12.99

Tacos & Plates

Regular Taco
$2.99

8" tortilla, two eggs, and one filler

Grande Taco
$3.99

10" tortilla, three eggs, and one filler

Breakfast Plate
$6.99

Include potatoes, refried beans, and tortilla

Specialty Tacos & Plates

Regular Tortilla Taco
$3.99

8" tortilla, two eggs and one filler

Grande Tortilla Taco
$4.99

10" tortilla, three eggs, and one filler

Breakfast Plate
$8.99

Include potatoes, refried beans, and tortilla

Regular Q Taco
$3.99

Eggs, potato, cheese and beans

Regular Taco Loco
$3.99

Eggs, bacon, chorizo, potato, cheese, and beans

Grande Q Taco
$4.99
Grande Taco Loco
$4.99

Mexican Signatures Plates

Huevos Divorciados
$8.99

Two eggs to your liking, over two fried corn tortillas, with our homemade green and red salsa, with potato and beans

Huevos Rancheros
$8.99

Two eggs any way you like, with ranchero sauce, 2 thick bacon strips, beans, breakfast potatoes, and tortilla

Migas A La Mexicana
$8.99
Chilaquiles
$8.99

Corn tortilla chips with egg topped off with mozzarella cheese and our delicious homemade salsa

Nopales and Egg Plate
$9.99
Chicharon A La Mexicana Plate
$9.99
Machacado A La Mexicana Plate
$9.99
Gorditas Plate
$8.99

Two gorditas with one regular filler and egg, potato, and beans

One Gordita
$4.99

Weekend Special

# 1 Barbacoa & Eggs
$10.99

Beef cheek with two eggs, any way you like, potatoes, and beans

8" Barbacoa Taco
$6.99
10" Barbacoa Taco
$7.99
1 Lb. Of Barbacoa
$14.99

1 lb. beef cheek, tortillas, and trimmings

# 2 Menudo & Barbacoa Combo
$10.99

Bowl of menudo and three beef cheek tacos with trimmings

Menudo Cup
$5.99
Menudo Bowl
$9.99
#3 Menudo, Barbacoa & Egg Plate
$13.99
La Cruda Special
$24.99

32 oz. menudo and 1 lb. barbacoa tortillas and trimmings with 2 big reds

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Rooster's Country Fried Bacon
$9.99

Thick southern hand-battered bacon strips, with our delicious white gravy

Rooster's Fajita Steak Fingers
$12.99

Delicious juicy hand-battered fajita fingers with our delicious white gravy

Fried Mushrooms
$6.99

Hand-battered mushrooms with our delicious white gravy

Onion Rings
$6.99

Thick hand-battered onion rings with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles
$8.99

Deep-fried battered pickle chips with ranch dressing

Bean & Cheese Nachos
$8.99

Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheese

Panchos
$10.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Choriqueso
$10.99

Melted creamy mozzarella cheese, topped with chorizo and homemade corn tortillas

Guacamole
$6.99

Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and a dash of lemon

Queso Dip
$6.99
Chips & Salsa
$1.99
6 Wings
$10.99
10 Wings
$14.99
6 Wing Combo
$12.99
10 Wing Combo
$16.99

Rooster's Hungry Man's Plate

Country Fried Steak
$13.99

Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Country Fried Steak
$11.99

Tender hand-breaded sirloin steak topped with your choice of gravy, served with two sides

Country Fried Chicken
$12.99

Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Country Fried Chicken
$10.99

Hand-battered chicken breast topped with country white gravy served with two sides

Southern Fried Pork Chops
$13.99

Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Southern Fried Pork Chops
$11.99

Two thick bone-in pork chops, hand battered and smothered with brown gravy, served with two sides

Grilled Pork Chops
$13.99

Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Grilled Pork Chops
$11.99

Two thick bone-in grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper served with two sides

Pork Chops Divorciados
$13.99

One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop

Hen's Plate - Pork Chops Divorciados
$11.99

One grilled pork chop and one battered pork chop

Homestyle Fried Chicken
$12.99

Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Homestyle Fried Chicken
$10.99

Three juicy pieces of chicken, hand battered and fried to perfection, served with two sides

12 Oz. Hamburger Steak
$12.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Hamburger Steak
$10.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, served with two sides

12 Oz. Cheese & Jalapeno Hamburger Steak
$13.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Cheese & Jalapeno Hamburger Steak
$11.99

Juicy ground beef patty smothered in a country brown gravy, topped with cheese and jalapenos, served with two sides

16 Oz. Ribeye Steak
$28.99

Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides

Hen's Plate - Ribeye Steak
$26.99

Juicy ribeye grilled, any way you like it, served with two sides

Liver and Onions
$15.99
Grilled Chicken Plate
$12.99

Seafood Plates

4 Pieces Fried Fish
$10.99

Fried fish fillets

6 Pieces Fried Fish
$13.99

Fried fish fillets

4 Pieces Grilled Fish
$10.99

Grilled fish fillets

6 Pieces Grilled Fish
$13.99

Grilled fish fillets

Shrimp Scampi
$15.99

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery garlic sauce with a touch of cilantro

Fried Shrimp
$15.99

8 pieces of fried jumbo shrimp

Grilled Shrimp
$15.99

8 pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Ranchera
$15.99

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in our famous juicy ranchera sauce with a touch of cilantro

Fish & Shrimp Combo
$16.99

3 pcs of fish fillets and 5 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried

Shrimp a La Diabla
$15.99

8 jumbo shrimp, grilled in a buttery chipotle garlic sauce, with a touch of cilantro

Shrimp Cocktail
$10.99
Shrimp Tacos
$15.99
Fish Tacos
$13.99

Hamburger Combos

Homemade Burger
$8.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Cheeseburger
$9.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Double Meat Cheeseburger
$12.99

Enjoy a hearty pound of all beef patties, topped with two slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato, onions, and pickles

Mexican Burger
$12.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, ham, jalapeno 1 egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Cowboy Burger
$12.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty, topped with cheese, bacon, one onion ring, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Sandwiches and Salads

Taco Salad
$8.99

Fried flour tortilla shell with a bed of beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with ground beef or grilled chicken fajita

Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with chicken fajita

Beef Fajita Salad
$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese topped with beef fajita

Fish Sandwich
$9.99

Three strips of fried fish strips in a bun

Bologna Sandwich
$7.99

A thick slice of bologna with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Ham Club
$9.99

Tripled stacked ham slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries

Turkey Club
$9.99

Tripled stacked turkey slices, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with fries

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato BLT
$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
$12.99
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$5.99

Mexican Plates

Cheese Enchiladas
$8.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese

Beef Enchiladas
$10.99

Three corn tortillas filled with beef smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese

Chicken Enchiladas
$10.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce and cheese

Mexican Plate
$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas, one crispy taco, and one chalupa

Tampiquena Plate
$14.99

Grilled fajitas with two cheese enchiladas

Frank's Street Tacos
$9.99

5 corn tortilla tacos, filled with beef fajita, cilantro, onion, cheese, and avocado

Crispy Tacos
$9.99

Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Soft Tacos
$9.99

Three beef or chicken tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Puffy Tacos
$10.99

Three fried homemade corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Chalupas
$7.99

Two bean chalupas topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Fajita Plate
$14.99

Grilled beef or chicken fajitas, sautéed with grilled onions and bell peppers, with flour or homemade corn tortillas

Fajita Ranchero
$15.99

Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with spicy ranchero sauce and cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas

Sombrero with Fajita
$15.99

Grilled chicken or beef fajitas, topped with mozzarella cheese, with flour or homemade corn tortillas

Flautas
$9.99

Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken served with sour cream

Becky's Plate
$12.99
Carne Guisada Plate
$12.99
Fajita Quesadilla
$14.99
Bistek Ranchero
$13.99
Jaime's Plate (2 Pork Chops, 2 quesadillas & guacamole)
$16.99
8" Fajita Taco
$7.99
10" Fajita Taco
$8.99
8" Carne Guisada Taco
$6.99
10" Carne Guisada Taco
$7.99
8" Ground Beef Taco
$6.99
10" Ground Beef Taco
$7.99

Botanas

For 1 Fajita Botanas - Chicken
$17.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fajita Botanas - Chicken
$35.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fajita Botanas - Chicken
$54.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Fajita Botanas - Beef
$19.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fajita Botanas - Beef
$39.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fajita Botanas - Beef
$58.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans. Served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Fajita Botanas - Mixed
$18.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fajita Botanas - Mixed
$37.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fajita Botanas - Mixed
$56.99

Grilled fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Mar Y Tierra
$19.99

A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Mar Y Tierra
$36.99

A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Mar Y Tierra
$55.99

A split plate with grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed of rice with fries and toast. Paired with grilled beef fajitas over a bed of corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 1 Fish & Shrimp Botana
$18.99

Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 2 Fish & Shrimp Botana
$35.99

Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

For 4 Fish & Shrimp Botana
$54.99

Grilled or fried fish and shrimp over a bed or corn tortilla chips, cheese, and beans, served with fries, rice, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

Regular Sides

Mashed Potato
$1.49
Green Beans
$1.49
Broccoli Rice Casserole
$1.49
Corn
$1.49
Tortilla
$1.49
Rice
$1.49
Beans
$1.49
Macaroni
$1.49
Fried Okra
$1.49
Cheese
$1.49
Bacon
$1.49
Slice of Ham
$1.49

Specialty Sides

Sweet Potato Fries
$2.49
Cheese Enchilada
$2.49
Onion Rings*
$2.49
Fries
$2.49
Spam
$2.49
Chalupa
$2.49
Corned Beef Hash
$2.49
Crispy Taco
$2.49

Entrée Sides

Fried Chicken
$5.99

2 pieces

Pork Chop
$5.99
Country Ham
$5.99
Hamburger Steak
$5.99
Country Fried Steak*
$5.99
8 Oz Beef Fajitas
$5.99
Chicken Fajitas
$5.99
Fish Fillets
$5.99

2 pieces

Jumbo Shrimp
$5.99

3 pieces

Little Chickie Plates

Kid's Breakfast
$6.99

One meat, one egg, and one pancake

Kid's Breakfast Taco
$3.99

8" Tortilla with one meat, and two eggs

Jr. Chicken & Waffle
$6.99

2 slices of chicken and waffle

Ham & Cheese Quesadilla
$6.99

Tasty ham and cheese quesadilla served with rice and refried beans

Pizza
$5.99

Pepperoni pizza

Beef Enchilada
$6.99

Beef enchilada served with rice and beans

Chicken Enchilada
$6.99

Chicken enchilada served with rice and beans

2 Pieces Chicken Strips
$4.99

Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries

3 Pieces Chicken Strips
$5.99

Chicken strips with gravy served with tasty fries

Cheese Enchilada*
$5.99

Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Corn Dog
$4.99

Kids corn dog served with tasty fries

Beef Taco
$4.99

One beef taco served with rice and beans

Grilled Cheese Sandwich*
$5.99

Cheese sandwich served with fries

Chalupa*
$4.99

One bean chalupa served with rice and beans

Our Daily Features

Breakfast with Coffee

Huevos Rancheros w/ Coffee

Huevos rancheros with barbacoa

Chilaquiles w/ Coffee

Chilaquiles

Huevos Divorciados w/ Coffee

Huevos divorciados

French Toast w/ Coffee
$8.99

French toast w. 2 eggs + 1 meat

Muendo Como w/ Coffee

Menudo combo (1 bowl of menudo & 3 barbacoa tacos)

Lunch Specials with Tea

Meatloaf w/ Tea
$11.99

Meatloaf with 2 sides

Fajita & Sausage Combo w/ Tea
$14.99

Fajita & sausage combo with 2 sides or carne guisada plate

Smothered Pork Chops w/ Tea
$14.99

Smothered pork chops

Turkey Plate w/ Tea
$12.99

Turkey plate with all the fixin's

Tacos w/ Tea
$12.99

Fish tacos or puffy tacos

Lunch Express
$12.99

South Texas Weekend Special

Menudo Combo

1 Bowl of Menudo & 3 Barbacoa Tacos with Big Red

Beverages

Beverages

Coffee
$2.49
Orange Juice
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.49
Chocolate Milk
$2.49
Strawberry Milk
$2.49
Hot Chocolate
$2.49
Sweetened Tea
$2.99
Unsweetened Tea
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Soda
$2.49
Bottled Water
$1.99
Mocha Cold Coffee
$4.99
Original Cold Coffee
$4.99
Mexican Soda
$3.50
Free Tea
Free Coffee
Tap Water

Domestic Beer

Bud Light
$4.99
Micelob Ultra
$4.99

Wine/Cocktails

Cabernet
$6.99
Mimosa
$6.99
Margarita
$6.99
Pinot Grigio
$6.99

Beer

Dos Equis
$5.99