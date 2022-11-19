Restaurant header imageView gallery

Royal spice 199 N Main St

139 Reviews

$$

199 N Main St

Troy, NH 03465

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Chive Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$7.99

Vegetable Pakora

$7.99

Samosa Chat

$7.99

Kalmi Kabbab (chicken wings tossed in chef special sauce)

$12.99

Chicken 65 (south Indian spice chicken batter fried light toss in yogurt)

$12.99

Corn Paneer Bits (Crispy potato bites with corn ,paneer &cheese)

$7.99

veg plater

$13.99

Papdum

$3.00

Aloo tikki

$7.99

Veg Spring Roll

$7.99

Goan Squid Masala

$13.99

Goat

Goat Masal

$19.99

Goat Curry

$19.99

Goat Vindaloo

$19.99

Goat Saag

$19.99

Goat Chettnad

$19.99

Goat Korma

$19.99

Indo Chinese

Chili Chicken

$14.99

Veg Manchurian

$9.99

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$16.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Paneer Chilly

$12.99

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Chicken Pakora

$6.99

Cheese Burger Combo

$6.99

Main Course

Dal Tadka

$14.99

Dal Makhani

$14.99

$14.99Out of stock

Navaratan Korma

$14.99

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Saag Mushroom

$14.99

Veg Chettinad

$14.99

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Malai kofta

$14.99

Bagian bartha

$14.99

chole aloo

$14.99

paneer tiki masla

$14.99

mutter paneer

$15.99

chana masla

$14.99

Bhindi Masala

$12.99Out of stock

Mushroom Mutter.

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken Kadai

$16.99

Chicken Chettinad

$16.99

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Chicken Saag

$16.99

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Mango Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

chicken madras

$16.99

chicken xacuti

$16.99

Lamb Masala

$19.99

Lamb Curry

$19.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Lamb Saag

$19.99

Lamb Chettinad

$19.99

Lamb Korma

$19.99

Kerela Beef Chill Fry

$18.99

Beef Tikka Masala

$18.99

Beef Rogan Josh

$18.99

Fennel Crusted Ribeye Steak

$25.00

Goan Shrimp curry

$18.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.99

Seafood Korma

$18.99

Fish Masala

$18.99

Shrimp Saag

$18.99

Goan fish curry

$18.99

Lobster Butter Masala

$22.99

Malabar Mussel Curry

$19.99

Seafood Balchao

$19.99

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Goat Biryani

$19.99

Naan

Plain Naan

$3.00

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.00

Rosemary & Olive Naan

$4.00

Garlic Chive Naan

$4.00

Stuffed Potato Naan

$6.00

Cheese Naan

$7.00

Dry Fruit Coconut Naan

$8.00

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Poori

$5.00

Tanoori chicken cheese naan

$9.00

Corn paneer naan

$6.00

Salads

Chicken Mint Salad

$8.00

Green Salad

$6.00

Chef special salad

$8.00

Sides

Mango Chutney

$4.50

Raita

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Chattnis

$3.50

Papdum

$3.00

Soups

Spinach Lentil Soup

$6.00

Chicken Kebab Soup

$6.00

Tandoor/Clay Oven

Tandoor Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Malai Kebab

$16.99

Chicken Seek Kebab

$14.99

Cumin Crust Salmon

$22.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.99

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Chicken Cafreal

$16.99

Lunch special

Veg samosa

$4.00

Chicken Curry

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$7.00

Home fries

$3.00

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$3.00

Salt Lassi

$3.00

Chai - Tea

$2.50

Soft Drinks (coke zero) (coke) (gingarle) (sprite) (thum's up)

$2.50

pelegrino

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Flying Horse

$10.00

Taj Mahal

$10.00

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Riesling

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$7.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Royal Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Mint Riesling

$8.00Out of stock

Sandy

$6.00Out of stock

Albanian coffee

$2.50

Taj small bottles

$5.00

Blue double rain

$6.00

White rain

$6.00

Imperium Amber

$6.00

Brown Velv

$6.00

Coke bottle

$3.00

Thumps up

$3.00

White claw

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

King fisher

$6.00

Stela

$4.50

Old Mong

$12.00

Friday Special

Butter Chix Parm

$12.99

Chef's Special Pasta

$12.99

Malai Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Tandoori Shrimp Alla Vodka

$14.99

Veg Penne Korma

$9.99

CAJU MUSHROOM PASNDA

CAJU MUSHROOM PASNDA

$16.00

HADDOCK MAKAHI

$21.00

SEABASS PERI PERI

$22.00Out of stock

MUSHROOM PANER JALFREZI

$16.00

Biryani (SMALL TRAY'S)

Veg Biryani

$50.00

Chicken Biryani

$65.00

Goat Biryani

$70.00

Lamb Biryani

$70.00

House Special Biryani

$70.00

Chicken Entree (SMALL TRAY'S)

Chicken Tikki Masla

$70.00

Chicken Chettnad

$70.00

Chicken Kadai

$70.00

Chicken Curry

$70.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$70.00

Chic Kormaken

$70.00

Chicken Xacuti

$70.00

Chicken Madras

$70.00

Butter Chicken

$70.00

Chicken Achari

$70.00

Lamb OR Goat ( Small TRAY'S

Lamb or Goat Chettnad

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Vindaloo

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Korma

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Pasanda

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Kholapuri

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Achari

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Masala

$90.00

Lamb or Goat Bhuna

$90.00

Meat Appetizer (SMALL TRAY'S)

Chicken Pakora (Small Tray)

$65.00

Chicken Mejestic (Small Tray)

$65.00

Chilly Chicken (Small Tray)

$65.00

Chicken 65 (Small Tray)

$65.00

Seafood Entree (SAMLL TRAY'S)

Seafood Korma

$70.00

Fish Curry

$60.00

Fish Vindaloo

$60.00

Shrimp Korma

$70.00

Veg Samosa

Veg Gobi Manchurian - Small tray

$50.00

Veg Pakora - Small tray

$50.00

Babycorn Manchurian - Small tray

$50.00

Mushroom Chilly - Small tray

$50.00

Paneer Chilly - Small Tray

$50.00

Veg Entree (SMALL TRAY'S

Navratan Korma (small tray)

$50.00

Channa Masala (small tray)

$60.00

Baigan Bharta (small tray)

$50.00

Dal Makhani (small tray)

$50.00

Dal Tadka (small tray)

$50.00

Aloo Mutter (samll tray)

$50.00

Bhindi Masala (small tray

$50.00

Veg Chettinad (small tray)

$60.00

Paneer Butter Masala - (small tray)

$60.00

Malai Kofta (small tray)

$60.00

Palak Paneer (small tray)

$65.00

Kadai Paneer (small tray)

Paneer Jalfrezi (small tray

$60.00

Tandoori (Clay-Oven)

Tandoori Chicken

$65.00

Chicken Tikka

$65.00

Chicken Sheek Kabab

$65.00

Chicken Malai Kabab

$75.00

Chick Rechado Kababen

$65.00

Lamb Sheek Kabab

$75.00

Appetizer By Piece Catering order Only

Veq Samosa

$2.00

Veg Cutlet

$1.50

Aloo Tikki

$1.50

Hara Bara kabab

$1.50

Aloo Bonda

$1.50

Medu Vada

$1.50

Chicken Samosa

$1.80

Lamb Samosa

$2.00

Chicken Shami Kabab

$1.50

NAAN BY PIECE

Plain Naan

$1.75

Garlic Naan

$2.25

Onion Kulcha

$2.25

Chive Naan

$2.25

Khema Naan

$2.25

Chicken & Cheese Naan

$2.50

BBQ. & Ballkani Food Every Entree comes with 2 sides

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Tikka

$12.00

Goan Shrimp Peri Peri

$17.00

Fennel Crust Rebey Steak

$23.00

House Burger

$10.00

Salmon MasaLa

$18.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Paneer tikka

$12.00

Corn on The Cob

$3.00

Çevapa. 5 pieces

$8.00

Delivery fee

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please come Again!

Location

199 N Main St, Troy, NH 03465

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Royal spice image
Royal spice image

Map
More near Troy
Keene
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
